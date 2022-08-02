Man suspected in local, Ohio thefts jailed

Pickaway County – A high-speed chase occurred around 5:45 pm after a call of a man who was acting recklessly on US-23 According to early reports, a call came in around 5 pm of a man driving a black Harley Davidson southbound on US-23 in the area of the Casino. The caller reported that the man had stopped in that area and urinated on the side of the road in front of everyone then proceeded south. Later he was seen again by other callers at the Wendys in South Bloomfield.

PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH ・ 21 HOURS AGO