ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Rutherford Source

Ribbon Cutting: Healing Hands Chiropractic in Murfreesboro

Healing Hands Chiropractic held its ribbon cutting for its relocation in Murfreesboro on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at 1019 N. Highland Avenue in Murfreesboro. Christian chiropractic facility dedicated to you and your family’s health specializing in chiropractic care from pregnancy to birth, through adulthood. 1019 N. Highland Avenue. Murfreesboro,...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County. It’s back! The 2022 season of the Friday Night Market In The BORO! Each Friday through October 7, 2022 Cannonsburgh Village will host some of the best food trucks in Rutherford County. They also have small and local businesses set up in their market. Bring the entire family to enjoy great food, shopping, music, and community fun! Be sure to follow the Cannonsburgh Village page and join their public group to learn more about featured food trucks and vendors!
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Food & Drinks
Murfreesboro, TN
Food & Drinks
Tennessee State
Tennessee Restaurants
Murfreesboro, TN
Restaurants
City
Murfreesboro, TN
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
Murfreesboro, TN
Lifestyle
williamsonhomepage.com

Another Broken Egg Cafe coming to Brentwood in former Vittles spot

A new breakfast spot is coming to Brentwood to replace a former mainstay. Another Broken Egg Cafe, a breakfast-focused chain restaurant, will be opening at 4936 Thoroughbred Lane in Brentwood, with a "coming soon" notice posted on the cafe's website. It's the former home of Vittles, the longtime meat-and-three that...
wgnsradio.com

Greenhouse Ministries "LIVE in the 'Boro"

Tue. (Sept. 13, 2022) 6:00PM Greenhouse Ministries' "LIVE in the 'Boro" at World Outreach Church (1921 New Salem Rd.). Submit a video of your talent to Greenhouse between August 1-31, 2022. It can be an individual or group music act, individual or group non-music, or a choir entry. At the...
MURFREESBORO, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Sugar#Doughnut#Ribbon Cutting#Cup Of Coffee#Food Drink#Joe Dough Cafe#Tn 37130
wgnsradio.com

Rutherford County PAWS Pet of the Week: Meet Willie

Rutherford County PAWS introduces the Pet of the Week. Meet Willie (A239055). He's a one-year old male German Shepard that loves to play fetch. He is a bit shy and skittish if he's not familiar with you, but he is family friendly. Willie is potty trained, neutered, and up to date on ALL vaccinations! He's a very sweet and gentle puppy.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Rutherford Source

Ribbon Cutting: Rutherford County Veterans Community Center

Rutherford County Veterans Community Center held its ribbon cutting for its new Murfreesboro location on Friday, July 15, 2022, at 439 Rice Street in Murfreesboro. Rutherford County Veteran Community Center focuses on creating fellowship opportunities for Veterans by providing gathering spaces for Veteran organizations, facilitating Veteran community engagement, and increasing communications between Veteran Service Organizations and the Rutherford County community.
MURFREESBORO, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Axios Nashville

5 places to get hot chicken in Nashville

Hot chicken and Music City go together like three chords and the truth. Several restaurants around town pay homage to the original Nashville delicacy. Here are five places to start your own hot chicken journey. 1. Prince'sWhy it stands out: Open for over a century, Prince's is widely recognized as Nashville's original hot chicken stop. South Nashville: 5814 Nolensville Pike Ste. 110, open Monday-Saturday 11am-10pm.Assembly Food Hall: 5055 Broadway Place, open Monday-Wednesday 10am-10pm, Thursday 10am-11pm, Friday-Saturday 10am-1am, Sunday 10am-11pm. Photo: courtesy of @hafu.eats.nyc2. Bolton's Famous Hot ChickenWhy it stands out: Bolton's gives customers the courtesy of choosing from six...
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Rutherford County has Opened a New Veterans Service Office in Murfreesboro to Assist Veterans with Benefits

(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN.) Military Veterans living in Rutherford County now have additional help navigating the sometimes overwhelming and complex services they earned, thanks to a brand-new Veteran Services Office that is operated by Rutherford County. Veterans Service Officer Dominick Grimaldi stated…. WGNS took a look at two of the larger...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Nine dogs rescued from ‘desperate conditions’ in Hendersonville

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Animal Rescue Corps crews rescued nine dogs from a house in Hendersonville, which they described as “desperate conditions,” in a news release on Thursday. Authorities had concerns for the animals’ welfare after they had received several complaints, according to ARC officials. When the animal...
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Anti-Semitic fliers found in Nashville's West End

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Fliers were found up on more than 40 driveways on Wednesday in Nashville's West End, showing hostility toward Jewish people. "I was walking up this street here. I took a left here. And probably that first driveway that’s where I saw the first one," one man described the scene after a walk with his dog near Richland Ave in West Nashville. "Something catches my eye. And it’s a Jewish star. Star of David. And I said well what is that? And so I picked it up and I realized that these were anti-Semitic propaganda statements thrown."
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Rutherford Source

Murfreesboro, TN
4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Weather, Traffic, High School and MTSU Sports & Community Events Information in Murfreesboro and all of Rutherford County, Tennessee

 https://rutherfordsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy