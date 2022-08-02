Howard Payne University works to serve needs of rural Texas schools

Read on www.koxe.com
Bonnie Shaw White, 93
Bonnie Shaw White was born May 04, 1929 in Mills County, Texas, to O.V. Shaw and Johnnie Shaw, nee Geddes. She died at her home at the age of 93. Public Viewing will be Friday, August 5, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Heritage Funeral Home Davis Morris Chapel.
Will Central Texas See a Repeat of the February 2021 Winter Storm?
I'm not sure what the Farmers Almanac had planned for Killeen or Temple, Texas for the summer of 2022, but I do hope they have it right for the winter months cause it's so hot outside, I saw a chicken lay a hard boiled egg. So what does the Farmers...
LIST: Here are the vaccinations required for Texas students for the 2022-‘23 school year
TEXAS – Parents, as you gear up to send your children back to school, it’s important to make sure they’re up to date with the current list of vaccinations mandated by the state of Texas. According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, students who plan...
103 acres burned in East Texas as of Thursday as wildfires plague the state
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – On Wednesday, the Texas A&M Forest Service and firefighters battled 28 wildfires across the state and about 1,586 acres were burned. As of Thursday, 101 acres burned in East Texas but the fires are now 100% contained, said the Texas A&M Forest Service. A fire also burned two acres in Smith […]
Why the Texas grid causes the High Plains to turn off its wind turbines
LUBBOCK, Texas — The state’s High Plains region, which covers 41 counties in the Texas Panhandle and West Texas, is home to more than 11,000 wind turbines — the most in any area of the state. The region could generate enough wind energy to power at least...
3 Texas Towns Named Some Of The Worst In USA To Visit
A recent article came out about the 40 worst cities to visit in the United States, three of which are located in the Great State of Texas. Let's see which ones made the list... Houston, Texas. According to MindYourDollars.com Houston has been through some rough times in the last few...
Texas Standard for Aug. 4, 2022: Dangerous methane leaks in the Permian Basin
Out in West Texas, oil and gas operations are being observed spewing dangerous amounts of methane unregulated and unaccounted for, according to a recent Associated Press investigation. Also: A big win for supporters of abortion rights in Kansas sends up red flags for Republicans and boosts hopes for Democrats – could it offer clues about how the issue could play out here in Texas? And: What a Dallas music writer calls Beyoncé‘s new album: a love letter to queer Black music.
Lieutenant Kyle Whitley retires from Brownwood Fire Department
On Wednesday, Aug. 3, City officials, staff, fellow firefighters, friends, and family gathered to celebrate Lieutenant Kyle Whitley with the Brownwood Fire Department for over 22 years of service. He was presented a commemorative axe featuring the department’s crest. Though Lieutenant Whitley is retiring from the Fire Department, he will remain with the City of Brownwood in his new position as the Airport Foreman at the Brownwood Regional Airport. Whitley’s last day to serve with the Fire Department will be Saturday, August 5th.
Texas drought may be impacting your home's foundation
AUSTIN, Texas - The Texas heat is leaving nothing untouched. "Last week we had over 125 calls for first-time inspections between Salado and San Marcos," said Jeff Griffith, owner and general manager of CenTex Foundation Repair. "That’s about a 25 to 30 percent increase of what we’ve been seeing in the past."
Gov. Abbott holds news conference after receiving Broadband Champion Award in Greenville
GREENVILLE, Texas – Gov. Greg Abbott held a news conference Wednesday afternoon after he received the Broadband Champion Award in Greenville, according to a release. Abbott gave remarks at the event with Connect the Future Texas. The coalition says it’s committed to raising awareness and promoting solutions to ensure...
Texas heatwave: 3 ways it could end and when
Meteorologist David Yeomans breaks down the three ways this summer's 100-degree heat could come to an end — and when each of these may happen.
Yikes! Central Texas Please Be Cautious Of Monkey Pox They Are Real
I spoke with a young lady who wanted to remain anonymous from Central, Texas about monkey box this weekend, and at first, I didn’t want to tell this story because I didn’t want to scare Central Texas. WE HAVE TO TAKE THIS VERY SERIOUSLY. Then I realize if...
Did You Know There is a Legal Casino About 2 Hours South of Tyler, TX?
We all know about the boats in Shreveport. Just head over the Texas border and win some real money, right? Well, did you know there is a legitimate Indian Gaming Casino located about two hours south of Tyler, TX? Just a little bit past Lufkin, as a matter of fact.
Texas has 3 of the top U.S. cities with serious bug problems in new report
San Antonio is not on the list, and we're okay with that.
32 Children Went Missing in Texas in July, Including One From Lubbock
Summer is supposed to be a fun season for kids. Hanging out with friends, playing sports, jumping in the pool and even getting to relax without thinking too much about having to go back to school. And while that may be how all families want to spend their Summer, not all get to.
This is how much money you need to make per hour to afford rent in Texas
DALLAS, Texas - A new report reveals the disparity between minimum wage and the cost of an average two-bedroom rental in different U.S. cities. According to Out of Reach, in no state, metropolitan area, or county can a full-time minimum-wage worker afford a modest two-bedroom rental home, and these workers cannot afford modest one-bedroom apartments in 91% of U.S. counties.
How California, Texas water conservation efforts differ
Here in Texas, all water conservation rules, staging and violation penalties are decided at the local level by individual municipalities, a spokesperson for the Texas Water Development Board told KXAN Tuesday. That's why some staging metrics and requirements can vary by community, as well as violation fines.
95% of East Texas experiencing drought-like conditions, 3 counties seeing exceptional drought
CANTON, Texas (KETK)- 95% of East Texas is classified under some type of drought right now. Three East Texas counties are under the worst category possible. But, what does this mean? “We have had sales in June and July more than we have in the past years,” said Mike Lee, owner of M and D […]
H-E-B Purchases Land to Expand Local Presence
San Antonio-based grocer H-E-B has purchased land east of Dallas in Rockwall as it continues its expansion in North Texas. The Dallas Morning News reported that H-E-B bought two parcels of land totaling 12 acres on the southwest corner of I-30 and John King Boulevard. H-E-B’S spokeswoman Mabrie Jackson confirmed the grocer’s latest purchase but revealed that the company has not yet decided when construction will begin.
Old school photos show what Texas students looked like more than 100 years ago
It’s almost time for students to head back to the classroom. Educators are making their way back to school after the summer break and students are starting to gather supplies but it’s a much different picture from how Texas schools used to look. Photos from the University of...
