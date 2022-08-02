Roxy’s Tuesday Forecast: Triple digits continue

Read on www.ktsm.com
The highest point in Texas is just a short drive from El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
El Paso events to honor and remember the 23 victims of the Cielo Vista Walmart shooting 3 years ago.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke outlines his campaign priorities as he continues his, 'Drive for Texas'.Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
15th annual 'Plaza Classic Film Festival' kicks off this weekend in El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
The richest person in El Paso is giving away millionsAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
El Paso News
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Triple digits and rain chances continue
El Paso is expecting another round of storm chances and temperatures in the triple digits. A high pressure system is taking over our region, which is what is keeping afternoon highs around the century mark. Plenty of moisture is streaming over our region, which is what is producing decent rain...
KVIA
ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Hot again with more storm chances
Howdy ya'll and good Thursday morning. It's time to get ready for another hot day with isolated to scattered storms that will develop later on this afternoon and evening. First, let's talk about the heat. Our forecast highs are in the upper 90s and low 100s today, so it's fairly likely we may add another triple-digit day to our counters in both El Paso and Las Cruces. You have to make sure you hydrate!
El Paso News
Roxy’s Wednesday Forecast: Hot and humid
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Happy Wednesday!🌷🌷🌷 Well we got to see some rain and lightning last night in West and East El Paso.⚡️🌩. Not only did we see some rain last night but expect some possible storms tonight as well in the overnight hours.⛈ Make sure to give your kiddos that just started school this week some umbrellas just in case!🌂👩🏫📚🖇✂️✏️🚌📓📖📝📕📒🖋
One more day of triple digit heat; storms coming our way
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – We finish off the day with a high of 104 degrees , matching the record from 1975 before we dip to upper 90s in the next couple of days. Tuesday will be fairly similar in conditions with a high of 100 degrees, partial cloudiness and a slight chance of late […]
Speaking Rock Blesses Locals by Adding 100s of Parking Spaces
Everyone in El Paso should know by now you must attend a free concert super early. Whether the free concert is at Cool Canyon Nights or a concert at Speaking Rock. We all know that Speaking Rock is known for bringing some huge bands to the borderland. But you should know by now when it comes to a free concert that involves a killer band.
All The Fun Of The Southern New Mexico Fair Returns In September
Come September, the Southern New Mexico State Fair & Rodeo returns to thrill families, friends, and couples. The 55th annual Southern New Mexico State Fair and Rodeo are back in the fall with five days full of fun, food, carnival rides, and a rodeo to the Southern New Mexico State Fairgrounds in Las Cruces less than an hour away from El Paso.
Two of the Weirdest US Museums Are Located In Texas & New Mexico
Who doesn't love museums? Especially if they're about the weird & wild stuff in the world. I did an article on some of the craziest & most unique museums you can visit in Texas, like the Border Patrol Museum that is EXCLUSIVE to El Paso. If you've never been to the Border Patrol Museum, here's a quick look inside.
ourbigescape.com
12 Top Las Cruces Free Camping and El Paso Boondocking Stops
There are wonderful free boondocking areas in western Texas where the weather is usually pleasant. Beautiful locations offer free camping throughout Texas, from the Panhandle to the Red River and from the Gulf of Mexico to the East Texas Piney Woods. You should take advantage of the numerous options for boondocking in Texas since it takes more than 16 hours to drive from Beaumont to El Paso and over 10 hours hours to drive from Wichita to Brownsville. Consider visiting these top spots since the state is home to two national parks, more than 250 state parks, and numerous other attractions.
El Paso’s Les Do Makeup Shares Baby Shower Details With Fans
El Paso influencer Les Do Makeup shares her baby shower details with her fans, including the cake she made for her party. El Paso's celebrity influencer Leslie Quezada aka Les Do Makeup, is giving her fans a sneak peek at the cake she made from scratch and her baby shower celebration.
El Paso first responder reflects on Aug. 3
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Cynthia Loya was getting ready for a trip to Albuquerque with her family on the morning of August 3, 2019, when they made a stop at the Cielo Vista Walmart to take cash out from an ATM. But then she noticed something felt wrong. “It was really quiet which was […]
KVIA
Crash blocks 4 lanes in upper valley
EL PASO, Texas -- Four lanes of traffic are blocked in the upper valley after a multi-vehicle crash. The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating. Initial reports indicate the incident happened around 10:45 a.m. Thursday on N. Mesa and Osborne. According to the Texas Department of Transportation website, the...
cbs4local.com
Blue Flame building lit white on anniversary of Aug. 3 shooting in honor of victims
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The residents of and staff of the Housing Opportunity Management Enterprises will honor the victims of the Aug. 3, 2019, Walmart shooting by lighting the Blue Flame building Wednesday. HOME’s historic Blue Flame building in Downtown El Paso was lit in white to honor...
Man found dead in east El Paso apartment
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police are investigating what they are calling a suspicious death at an east El Paso apartment complex. Pebble Hills Regional Command officers responded to a welfare check on Wednesday just after 10 p.m. at the Krupp Hallow apartments on Shamrock Ct. near Montana. Police confirming the victim is […]
Cazares Burritos opens new location on Mesa Street
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Looking for authentic Mexican food? a local restaurant had its grand opening yesterday for its third location in the borderland. Cazares burritos is a family owned business located at 2112 Mesa Street in El Paso. Luis Cazares is the owner of Cazares Burritos and believe it or not he’s been […]
Remembering those we lost August 3
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On August, 3, 2019, an armed gunman entered the Walmart in the Cielo Vista neighborhood of East El Paso. The first gunshots rang out at 10:39 and lasted until 10:45 a.m. The white nationalist shooter, who aimed to kill ‘Mexicans,’ murdered 23 people and injured another 24. Andre & Jordan […]
5 Free and Budget Friendly Things to Do This Weekend in El Paso
The end of summer is closing in and the new school year is underway. But that doesn’t mean the fun is over. From an iconic outdoor extravaganza to the world’s largest classic film festival, here are five fun ways to make the most of the last of the hazy, crazy, lazy days of summer.
How an Odd El Paso Chicken Club & Flauta Changed My Life
There are some places we will try because of how great they display their product. Obviously, we have seen tons of people in El Paso share their tasty meals on local Facebook groups over time. But people in the borderland not only share their good experiences but also their bad...
Countdown to Kickoff: Remember UTEP’s Last Sellout Versus Texas?
It’s been 12 years since UTEP packed 53,415 fans at the Sun Bowl for their highly anticipated matchup against the Texas Longhorns. A decade-plus later, fans might get a chance to witness their first sell out crowd since the 41-13 drubbing against the Longhorns. As of last week, UTEP...
KRQE News 13
Protests in Texas border cities target Operation Lone Star
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Advocacy organizations are pushing back against Operation Lone Star by holding protests in four Texas border cities this Saturday. The groups say Gov. Greg Abbott’s border security initiative – which he initiated in response to a surge in illegal immigration – is fostering xenophobia and discrimination against people of color and escalating violence.
Explore a Fun & Interesting Way to Camp Not Far From El Paso
There is a place you can escape city lights and sounds that isn't far from El Paso. If you feel you could use some peace and quiet time alone or with your significant other, there's a perfect spot. If you enjoy camping out in nature, but don't feel up to...
