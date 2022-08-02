Official 'Game of Thrones' Fan Convention Reveals Star-Studded Line-Up and Location

Read on collider.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The 7 Best Cookies in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Taste Test: 3 Places To Get Cheap Eats In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
See how much per hour people in L.A. need to make to afford renting an apartmentJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
This Hotel Gave Back over $28,000 to Local Breast Cancer OrganizationsMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Los Angeles, CA
The most of National Night out in Los AngelesVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
Related
Popculture
'The Blacklist': Megan Boone Lands Major TV Role After Exiting NBC Drama
Megan Boone scored her first major television role since leaving NBC's The Blacklist. She will star in an episode of Fox's upcoming anthology drama series Accused. The episode will be directed by Oscar-winner Marlee Matlin and written by novelist Maile Meloy. The episode will star three Deaf actors, Stephanie Nogueras,...
Popculture
Everything Coming to HBO Max in August 2022
July is quickly rolling to a close, and that means a new slate of programming is on its way to HBO Max. After stocking its library full of titles including everything from The Bob's Burgers Movie to Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin in July 2022, HBO Max is preparing to roll out a slate of fresh content, the streamer officially unveiling its full list of August 2022 incoming titles.
Collider
'House of the Dragon' Image Teases the Relationship Between Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower
The countdown has officially begun. The Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon is coming soon and Empire Magazine has released yet another exclusive image. A couple of days ago we were introduced to an Iron Throne — the most desirable yet uncomfortable-looking seat in Westeros — which looked closer to the description present in George R. R. Martin’s books than the depiction present in the 8 seasons of HBO’s Game of Thrones. And now, we have been presented with a seemingly wholesome scene between childhood friends Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Showrunner Says Future Seasons of Game of Thrones Spinoff Could Become Anthology
The upcoming Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon has yet to premiere, but the excitement surrounding the franchise already has fans speculating about how long the project could run, with showrunner Miguel Sapochnik hinting that future seasons could explore different points in time for the Targaryen family. Interestingly, these comments will spark an entirely different type of speculation among fans, as these remarks could mean that the storyline of the debut season could wrap up with its finale. Additionally, HBO has yet to officially announce a second season of the series, as they potentially wait to see how these first episodes perform. House of the Dragon premieres on HBO on August 21st.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Netflix's New 'Adults-Only' Marilyn Monroe Film Is Already Facing Backlash
The upcoming Marilyn Monroe movie Blonde set to release later this year on Netflix has been attracting some backlash. Starring Ana de Armas, Blonde is being touted as an 'adults only' movie as it's the first Netflix film to carry an NC-17 rating in the US, meaning it's been deemed unsuitable for anyone younger than 17.
ComicBook
Steven Yeun on The Walking Dead Return: The Door Is "Slammed Shut"
There are still eight episodes until the end of The Walking Dead, but don't expect to see Glenn one last time. Steven Yeun, who starred on the first six seasons of the AMC zombie drama, is ruling out a return to The Walking Dead Universe as Glenn Rhee. Like his comic book counterpart, Glenn's fate was to be the victim of Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), killed by the villain's blood-thirsty baseball bat in the show's Season 7 premiere. Unlike Abraham Ford (Michael Cudlitz) — the episode's other victim who reappeared in a dream sequence later that season — Glenn has yet to return to the show in a flashback or cameo from beyond the grave.
CNET
First Official 'Game of Thrones' Fan Convention to Include Kit Harington
Has all of the recent talk about House of the Dragon been reminding you how much you loved the show's predecessor? A visit to the first official Game of Thrones fan convention, to be held later this year in Los Angeles, might be in order. The convention will take place...
Collider
Mike Judge’s 'Beavis and Butt-Head': Everything You Need to Know About the Revival Series
Is There a Trailer For Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head?. When and Where Will Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head Be Released?. What Is Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head About?. Who Are the Cast and Crew of Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head?. We were first introduced to...
RELATED PEOPLE
Collider
New Warner Bros. CEO David Zaslav Announces 10-Year Plan For DC Movies
If you’ve been following the news this week, you know the last couple of days have somewhat chaotic for the HBO Max and Warner Bros. team. Even though a shift in strategy when it comes to both production companies’ titles has been slowly hinted at in previous weeks, it all sparked more attention, controversy and speculation after the announcement that the anticipated Batgirl movie was going to be shelved – even though production was well underway and the project had already cost a whopping $90 million to come to life.
hypebeast.com
'Atlanta' Final Season Trailer Sees the Donald Glover-Led Cast Return to the Namesake City
Following a chaotic teaser last month, FX on Tuesday delivered a new trailer for the fourth and final season of Donald Glover‘s comedy-drama series Atlanta. The preview sees Glover’s Earn and the rest of the main cast — Alfred ‘Paper Boi’ Miles (Brian Tyree Henry), Darius (LaKeith Stanfield), and Van (Zazie Beetz) — return to Atlanta, following their European travels in season three. Notably, the two-minute visual includes a brief appearance from comedian Katt Williams, who previously won an Emmy for his role in Season 2’s “Alligator Man.”
Reba McEntire Gives First Look at Her ‘Big Sky’ Character: Watch the Season 3 Clip Here
Reba McEntire is joining the case of ABC’s Big Sky this fall. The legendary country music singer has one of the most successful crossover careers into television ever. The ABC show about a private detective and ex-cop unraveling a kidnapping case in Montana is entering its third season. The “Fancy” singer shared a clip of what’s to come on social media. Check it out below.
‘The First Lady’ Canceled: There Will Be No Second Installment Of Showtime Anthology Series
Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Showtime will not be picking up a second season of one-hour drama anthology series The First Lady. The star-studded Season 1 of the anthology, set in the East Wing of the White House and focused on telling the stories of America’s charismatic, complex and dynamic first ladies, centered on Eleanor Roosevelt (Gillian Anderson), Betty Ford (Michelle Pfeiffer)\ and Michelle Obama (Viola Davis), with Davis also serving as executive producer. “Showtime can confirm that the anthology series The First Lady will not be moving forward with another season,” a spokesperson for the network said...
NFL・
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNBC
HBO Max is under new management, and fans are worried about the fate of shows like 'Hacks', 'Peacemaker' and 'South Side'
Fans of popular HBO Max original shows and movies are anxiously awaiting to hear their fate as rumors swirl that major changes are underway at the streaming service. Ever since HBO Max parent company WarnerMedia merged with Discovery earlier this year to become Warner Bros. Discovery, industry watchers have speculated that CEO David Zaslav will look to combine Discovery+ and HBO Max into a single streaming platform.
NME
Watch the first trailer for ‘Atlanta’ season four
FX has released a trailer for the fourth and final season of Atlanta – watch it below. After touring around Europe in the third season, Earn (Donald Glover), Alfred ‘Paper Boi’ Miles (Brian Tyree Henry), Darius (Lakeith Stanfield) and Van (Zazie Beetz) find themselves back in Atlanta for the show’s final outing.
Collider
‘Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie’ Loses What Made the TV Series So Special | Review
During a certain critical moment in Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie, Master Splinter (voiced by Eric Bauza) shouts with indignation: “Where is character development?!” It seems ironic that, in a movie with countless opportunities to use meta-humor, this is one of the jokes that made it into the final cut. It makes one wonder if the duo of directors Andy Suriano and Ant Ward realized that this was going to go through viewers’ heads. In any case, Master Splinter voiced my exact frustrations with the new movie, and this is its biggest problem.
FX Gives Updates On ‘Alien’ Series, ‘Shōgun’ & ‘Fargo’ Season 5 – TCA
Click here to read the full article. FX’s television series based on sci-fi classic Alien will begin shooting next year and limited series Shōgun will also air in 2023, according to FX chief John Landgraf. Landgraf also gave an update on the status of season five of Fargo. Noah Hawley has delivered all of the scripts for his series based on the Sigourney Weaver feature film and shooting will begin next year. The series will be the first Alien story set on Earth and will blend the horror of the original 1979 movie and the action of the 1986 James Cameron-directed sequel, Aliens. Ridley Scott will...
NFL・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Toni Storm Appears On Fitness Gurls Cover, Effy Names His Favorite Jon Moxley Movie | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Tuesday, August 2, 2022. - AEW's Toni Storm is the cover girl of the latest Fitness Gurls magazine:. - Effy, who is set to challenge for Moxley's GCW World Title in two weeks, has revealed that he believes his opponent has made a perfect movie before:
WWE・
Collider
How to Watch 'Reservation Dogs': Where to Stream Season 2 Online
Throughout TV’s history, most teen shows have focused on the drama that comes from being a white, suburban middle-class teen. While these teenagers are by no means devoid of emotional stress and trauma, these shows fail to deal with other issues of race and class that affect so many other teens. By comparison, Reservation Dogs has been a breath of fresh air.
Where to Watch Colin Farrell’s ‘Thirteen Lives’ Movie
If you’re looking to beat the heat, Ron Howard’s new film Thirteen Lives is now playing in select theaters. But if you wait just a few more days, the buzzy new movie will also be available to stream on Prime Video. Starring Colin Farrell, Viggo Mortensen, Joel Edgerton,...
Quentin Tarantino Reveals His Pick For ‘The Greatest Movie Ever Made’
Quentin Tarantino is a person that can actually name their pick for the 'greatest movie ever made.' Though as he explained to ReelBlend, there's some conditions that come with that title.
Comments / 0