Value-based payments company Clarify Health lays off 5% of staff
Clarify Health, a tech company that provides data analytics and value-based payment services, has reduced its workforce by 5 percent. Fewer than 15 employees were affected by the move, a company spokesperson told Becker's. "Having recently raised $150 million in series D funding in April, this business decision is to...
Eli Lilly ordered to pay $61M over false rebate calculations
Eli Lilly must shell out $61.2 million to Illinois after a jury found the Indianapolis-based pharmaceutical company made false Medicaid claims through omitting average manufacturer prices in its calculations, court documents show. The case was first filed in November 2014, which alleged Eli Lilly shorted the federal government more than...
Federal drug-pricing bill has a 'major flaw,' APCI says
The American Pharmacy Cooperative praised the drug-pricing bill crawling through Congress but said Aug. 3 its provisions are "bandages on a broken prescription drug pricing system," arguing the real issue is pharmacy benefit managers. The proposed legislation, the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, aims to do three things: limit copays...
Revecore acquires 2 RCM firms
Revecore has acquired specialized revenue cycle management firms Kemberton and Cura Revenue Cycle Management, the company said Aug. 3. Kemberton, based in Franklin, Tenn., and Cherry Hill, N.J., partners with healthcare providers to collect complex claims. Cura, based in Tampa, Fla., provides software-enabled underpayment identification and recovery services to hospitals and health systems.
Private equity firm combines 2 RCM companies
Private equity firm Veritas Capital has completed the combination of Coronis Health and MiraMed Global Services to create a multispeciality revenue cycle management platform. The combined company benefits from increased scale, end-to-end RCM capabilities across multiple specialties and employs 8,500 people globally, according to an Aug. 4 Veritas news release.
Gilead to acquire biotech company for $405M
Biopharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences has agreed to acquire MiroBio, a biotechnology company focused on the research of cellular immunity. Once the transaction is complete, Gilead will have the rights to MiroBio's entire catalog of immune inhibitory receptors and MiroBio's platform used to develop antibodies targeting immune inhibitory receptors. Gilead will acquire MiroBio for $405 million, according to the Aug. 4 press release.
Allscripts CEO eyes new life sciences, payer acquisitions
Allscripts will focus on payers and life sciences companies after selling its hospital and large physician practices division, CEO Rick Poulton announced in an earnings call Aug. 4. Five things to know:. Allscripts is seeking acquisitions that increase its payer and life sciences work with its Veradigm business. Allscripts will...
More notice needed for No Surprises Act compliance, medical practices tell CMS
A lobby representing medical practice administrators wants at least six months' notice from CMS before more requirements for the No Surprises Act are enforced. The current requirements of the act already have created significant administrative burdens for medical practices, the Medical Group Management Association said in an Aug. 2 letter to HHS and CMS officials.
How 6 drugmakers fared in Q2
After more than two years of the COVID-19 pandemic and the resurgence of a global monkeypox outbreak, here's where six major pharmaceutical companies stand after 2022's second quarter:. Pfizer saw its biggest increase in quarterly sales, totaling $27.7 billion. This is a 47 percent increase from last year's second quarter....
Amwell announces CVS Health virtual care partnership
Amwell is working with CVS Health to roll out the retail drugstore giant's new virtual primary care service, the telehealth provider announced in its Aug. 4 second quarter earnings call. Ido Schoenberg, MD, chairman and co-chief executive officer of Amwell, said CVS' virtual care platform is a "consumer-centric offering designed...
Drones carrying medical supplies: Fad or future of healthcare?
It's time to look up — literally — when it comes to how medical supplies and medications are transported, according to hospital and healthcare leaders using drone delivery. The medical supply chain has battled numerous disruptions over the last few months, from the IV saline shortage to the...
Medical billing outsourcing market projected to see massive growth
Medical billing outsourcing market revenues were estimated at $11.1 billion in 2021, and they are expected to grow 16 percent from 2022-2032, according to an Aug. 4 report from Digital Journal. The COVID-19 pandemic was a pivotal contributor to the growth in the medical billing outsourcing industry. Furthermore, the report...
Top 100 companies in health tech, per Healthcare Technology Report
Technology is an increasingly important part of healthcare. Market researcher Healthcare Technology Report on Aug. 3 released its list of the top 100 healthcare tech companies of 2022. The companies specialize in such areas as cloud-based data analytics, supply chain automation and genomics:. 1. Novartis. Category: Biotech. 2. Stryker. Category:...
CMS awards $33M digital modernization contract
CMS has awarded a $33 million contract to consulting and technology services company ICF to digitally modernize CMS' office of information technology. ICF will utilize ServiceNow, a cloud-based digital workflow platform, to increase CMS staff productivity and improve end-user experience. The contract has a term of four years, according to the Aug. 2 press release.
Viewpoint: CMS' health equity plans lack key details
CMS in April released a plan to revamp its approach to equitable healthcare, but it has not provided enough details on how it will address critical barriers that may occur during implementation, Janelle Alleyne and Stefanie Doyle wrote in an opinion piece in Bloomberg Law on Aug. 5. Ms. Alleyne...
New York launches $1.3B healthcare worker bonus program
New York state will begin providing bonuses of up to $3,000 to eligible healthcare and mental hygiene workers using the $1.3 billion allocated for the payments in the state's fiscal year 2023 budget, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Aug. 3. The state will offer the recruitment and retention bonuses to workers...
NantHealth, Inc. (NH) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
NH earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
McDonald's plucks new CIO from Cardinal Health
Former Cardinal Health CIO Brian Rice has been appointed to the same role with McDonald's, effective Aug. 31. He will be the fast-food chain's executive vice president and global CIO, reporting directly to the CEO and serving on its global senior leadership team. He has also led enterprise technology teams at Kellogg Co., Mars and General Motors.
Top 10 RCM software vendors for large, small hospitals, per Black Book Research
Black Book Research released its list of the top revenue cycle management software vendors for hospitals for 2022. The results of the report, released in June, were based on surveys of about 1,100 healthcare financial managers about such indicators as customer satisfaction and performance. Here is what the market researcher...
US declares monkeypox a public health emergency
The Biden administration on Aug. 4 declared the nation's monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency, a move that will unlock additional federal dollars to address the outbreak. The declaration comes as U.S. cases near 7,000, more than any other country so far. "I want to make an announcement today that...
