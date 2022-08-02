Read on www.beckershospitalreview.com
The Largest Hate Groups in America
American hate groups have become more emboldened in recent years, with many attributing this rise to former President Donald Trump and the Republican Party, along with far-right networks like Fox News and OAN and social media. The Southern Poverty Law Center reported that the number of white nationalist hate groups increased 55% throughout the Trump […]
Fauci has a stark warning for you: Get those COVID vaccines and boosters now, or you’re ‘going to get into trouble’
Getting vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19 was important as the virus continued to mutate, Fauci said.
Must schools tell parents their child is transitioning?
Must schools tell parents their child is transitioning? “It’s important that parents know what’s going on with their children,” says Psychologist Erica Anderson, herself a trans woman. And, “I don’t think the default position should be to assume that there’s a problem at home.”
State's Teachers Alarmed Over Non-Certified Educators Entering Classroom
"They don't know what's going to hit them in the face when they enter the classroom in the next week to two weeks," retired teacher Nancy Yaffe told KFOR News.
Where will students have to wear a mask when the school year starts?
Masks are being required in some schools across the country, including in Kentucky’s largest school district. With the BA.5 omicron subvariant continuing to drive up COVID-19 case counts and hospitalizations throughout the United States, nearly 42% of counties nationwide are now at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s high community level for the virus, where universal masking is recommended.
Opinion: There's a dire shortage of nurses across the US. There's also an overlooked solution
Covid-19 is once again on the rise, largely as a result of the highly transmissible BA.5 subvariant. And as the virus ravages America's health care system, it is illuminating the country's national shortage of nurses, write Marcella Bombardieri and Marina Zhavoronkova.
Teacher shortages straining school districts nationwide
This fall will mark the third year that students have returned to the classroom after COVID-19 flipped the world on its head. However, across the nation, school districts are struggling to find the most important commodity, teachers.
A trans woman says in a lawsuit that she was harassed, outed, and fired from Chick-fil-A. The nightmare has only just begun.
Erin Taylor told Insider that the firing has affected her identity, her housing, and her future career prospects.
5 of the biggest threats today's K-12 students and educators face don't involve guns
While many American students and their parents worry that the next mass shooting could happen at their school, schools are also facing a number of other threats that do not involve guns. Many of these threats are related to the mental health of educators and students. From 2018 to 2021, both before and during the pandemic, I spent time studying a public middle school in the San Francisco Bay Area that serves a high-poverty community of color. The research involved spending more than 100 hours of observing classes and teacher and staff meetings. It also involved a series of interviews with...
As back-to-school nears, the fight over cellphones in classrooms rages on
As summer begins to draw to a close, back-to-school season promises the renewal of an ongoing fight over whether cellphones should be allowed in the classroom. With students' mental health top of mind, many teachers, school leaders and state legislators have been pushing for tighter restrictions — saying that after decades of studying technology's grip on American kids and years of competing for students' attention, they've had enough. "It's a losing battle for kids & their brain," Tyler Rablin, a high school teacher in Sunnyside, Washington, tweeted in May. Rablin, who wrote that he once championed phones in the classroom as a learning...
New York hospital receives backlash for not being transparent about merger
United University Professions, the union that represents 4,445 employees at Syracuse, N.Y.-based Upstate University Hospital, is criticizing the hospital for its attempt to prevent federal officials from reviewing a proposed merger, NNY 360 reported Aug. 3. SUNY Upstate University Hospital is currently seeking immunity from federal antitrust merger oversight and...
Uvalde school's classrooms lacked a basic security feature — and it’s missing across America
The moment she heard the first pops of gunfire, the teacher knew what she had to do: She needed to make sure that her classroom door was locked. But at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, that seemingly simple task would require her to take a life-threatening risk. As most...
Minnesota health system leaders get 'no confidence' vote from nurses
Members of the Minnesota Nurses Association at seven hospitals in the Twin Cities and Twin Ports said they have taken a vote of no confidence in their CEOs and other top executives. The union, an affiliate of the National Nurses United, represents more than 22,000 nurses and other healthcare professionals...
The top 4 factors for retaining nurses, according to Incredible Health CEO Dr. Iman Abuzeid
With an estimated 130,000 new cases reported each day and ongoing staff shortages across the country, the highly transmissible BA.5 variant of the coronavirus, a subvariant of omicron, poses a threat to recruiting and retaining nurses. Iman Abuzeid, MD, CEO and co-founder of Incredible Health, an organization that matches nurses with available hospitals and health systems positions, weighed in on this issue with Becker's and has solutions for how hospitals can best tackle further nursing shortages.
Montana health system to eliminate 53 jobs
Bozeman (Mont.) Health will eliminate 28 leadership and leadership support jobs, as well as 25 open positions, KBZK reported Aug. 2. The health system said COVID-19 impacts, financial uncertainty and ongoing labor shortages all led to a reduction in staff. "In order to sustain the mission of our health system...
70 deaths blamed on US transplant system
A Senate committee found 70 people died and 249 developed diseases between 2008 and 2015 from organs they received in transplants after an investigation revealed deficiencies in the nation's transplant system, The Washington Post reported Aug. 3. The report, released Aug. 3, reviewed 100,000 documents from the United Network of...
American Society of Health-System Pharmacists updates drug diversion guidelines
In response to the opioid epidemic spanning the U.S., the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists revised its guidelines on preventing the diversion of controlled substances Aug. 2. The guidelines were last updated in 2016 — the same year that had the highest record of deaths from opioid overdoses compared to...
67% of nurses plan to leave position within 3 years, survey of 9,000 nurses finds
The American Association of Critical-Care Nurses found 67 percent of nurses plan to leave their current nursing position within three years, according to their survey of 9,355 nurses in October. Their findings were published Aug. 2 in Critical Care Nurse. AACN researchers conducted an online survey in October that received...
Hospitals that see the most Black patients are paid less than other hospitals, report finds
How American hospitals are paid for care is structurally designed to reimburse less for care provided to Black patients, according to a new study from physician researchers at UCLA, Princeton, Johns Hopkins and Harvard. The study, released Aug. 3 and shared with Becker's, used Medicare and American Hospital Association data...
Healthcare added 70K jobs in July
Healthcare gained 69,600 jobs in July, an increase from the amount added in June, according to the latest jobs report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. 1. The July count compares to 56,700 jobs added in June and 28,300 jobs added in May. 2. Within healthcare, ambulatory healthcare services...
