Nebraska State

24/7 Wall St.

The Largest Hate Groups in America

American hate groups have become more emboldened in recent years, with many attributing this rise to former President Donald Trump and the Republican Party, along with far-right networks like Fox News and OAN and social media.  The Southern Poverty Law Center reported that the number of white nationalist hate groups increased 55% throughout the Trump […]
CNN

Must schools tell parents their child is transitioning?

Must schools tell parents their child is transitioning? “It’s important that parents know what’s going on with their children,” says Psychologist Erica Anderson, herself a trans woman. And, “I don’t think the default position should be to assume that there’s a problem at home.”
deseret.com

Where will students have to wear a mask when the school year starts?

Masks are being required in some schools across the country, including in Kentucky’s largest school district. With the BA.5 omicron subvariant continuing to drive up COVID-19 case counts and hospitalizations throughout the United States, nearly 42% of counties nationwide are now at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s high community level for the virus, where universal masking is recommended.
The Conversation U.S.

5 of the biggest threats today's K-12 students and educators face don't involve guns

While many American students and their parents worry that the next mass shooting could happen at their school, schools are also facing a number of other threats that do not involve guns. Many of these threats are related to the mental health of educators and students. From 2018 to 2021, both before and during the pandemic, I spent time studying a public middle school in the San Francisco Bay Area that serves a high-poverty community of color. The research involved spending more than 100 hours of observing classes and teacher and staff meetings. It also involved a series of interviews with...
CBS Baltimore

As back-to-school nears, the fight over cellphones in classrooms rages on

As summer begins to draw to a close, back-to-school season promises the renewal of an ongoing fight over whether cellphones should be allowed in the classroom. With students' mental health top of mind, many teachers, school leaders and state legislators have been pushing for tighter restrictions — saying that after decades of studying technology's grip on American kids and years of competing for students' attention, they've had enough. "It's a losing battle for kids & their brain," Tyler Rablin, a high school teacher in Sunnyside, Washington, tweeted in May. Rablin, who wrote that he once championed phones in the classroom as a learning...
beckershospitalreview.com

New York hospital receives backlash for not being transparent about merger

United University Professions, the union that represents 4,445 employees at Syracuse, N.Y.-based Upstate University Hospital, is criticizing the hospital for its attempt to prevent federal officials from reviewing a proposed merger, NNY 360 reported Aug. 3. SUNY Upstate University Hospital is currently seeking immunity from federal antitrust merger oversight and...
beckershospitalreview.com

Minnesota health system leaders get 'no confidence' vote from nurses

Members of the Minnesota Nurses Association at seven hospitals in the Twin Cities and Twin Ports said they have taken a vote of no confidence in their CEOs and other top executives. The union, an affiliate of the National Nurses United, represents more than 22,000 nurses and other healthcare professionals...
beckershospitalreview.com

The top 4 factors for retaining nurses, according to Incredible Health CEO Dr. Iman Abuzeid

With an estimated 130,000 new cases reported each day and ongoing staff shortages across the country, the highly transmissible BA.5 variant of the coronavirus, a subvariant of omicron, poses a threat to recruiting and retaining nurses. Iman Abuzeid, MD, CEO and co-founder of Incredible Health, an organization that matches nurses with available hospitals and health systems positions, weighed in on this issue with Becker's and has solutions for how hospitals can best tackle further nursing shortages.
beckershospitalreview.com

Montana health system to eliminate 53 jobs

Bozeman (Mont.) Health will eliminate 28 leadership and leadership support jobs, as well as 25 open positions, KBZK reported Aug. 2. The health system said COVID-19 impacts, financial uncertainty and ongoing labor shortages all led to a reduction in staff. "In order to sustain the mission of our health system...
beckershospitalreview.com

70 deaths blamed on US transplant system

A Senate committee found 70 people died and 249 developed diseases between 2008 and 2015 from organs they received in transplants after an investigation revealed deficiencies in the nation's transplant system, The Washington Post reported Aug. 3. The report, released Aug. 3, reviewed 100,000 documents from the United Network of...
beckershospitalreview.com

American Society of Health-System Pharmacists updates drug diversion guidelines

In response to the opioid epidemic spanning the U.S., the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists revised its guidelines on preventing the diversion of controlled substances Aug. 2. The guidelines were last updated in 2016 — the same year that had the highest record of deaths from opioid overdoses compared to...
beckershospitalreview.com

67% of nurses plan to leave position within 3 years, survey of 9,000 nurses finds

The American Association of Critical-Care Nurses found 67 percent of nurses plan to leave their current nursing position within three years, according to their survey of 9,355 nurses in October. Their findings were published Aug. 2 in Critical Care Nurse. AACN researchers conducted an online survey in October that received...
beckershospitalreview.com

Healthcare added 70K jobs in July

Healthcare gained 69,600 jobs in July, an increase from the amount added in June, according to the latest jobs report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. 1. The July count compares to 56,700 jobs added in June and 28,300 jobs added in May. 2. Within healthcare, ambulatory healthcare services...
