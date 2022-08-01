Thousand Palms Man Charged With Various Burglary And Vandalism Felony Charges

Read on nbcpalmsprings.com
nbcpalmsprings.com
Suspects Plea To Felony Charges For Body Found in Burning Vehicle in Thermal
INDIO (CNS) – Three suspects arrested in the death of a man found inside a burning vehicle in Thermal pleaded not guilty to felony charges Friday. Hector Ramiro Yamanaka, 44, of Coachella, was charged with felony counts of murder, arson on property and having a fire explosive, along with a misdemeanor count of violating a domestic violence court order.
mynewsla.com
Two Convicted Felons In Jail For Allegedly Having Loaded 9mm Firearm
Two convicted felons were behind bars Thursday for allegedly being in possession of a loaded firearm in Perris. Amanda Renee Rico, 33, and Richard Pio Rodriguez, 23, were arrested Wednesday night on suspicion of being felons in possession of a firearm and felons in possession of ammunition, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Rodriguez was also arrested on suspicion of violating his parole.
mynewsla.com
Woman Charged with Fatally Shooting Relative, Wounding Another During Dispute
A 67-year-old woman accused of shooting two female relatives, killing one, during a confrontation at their San Jacinto home was charged Thursday with murder and attempted murder. Nancy Susan Wischmeyer of San Jacinto was arrested and booked into the Smith Correctional Facility in Banning on Tuesday following a Riverside County...
crimevoice.com
Palm Springs PD: Man charged with murder in fatal DUI collision
Originally published as a Palm Springs Police Department Facebook post:. “On Saturday, July 30th, at approximately 9:07 PM, PSPD responded to the intersection of East Palm Canyon Drive and Sunrise Way regarding a fatal traffic collision involving four vehicles. Based on the preliminary investigation it appears that a vehicle which was traveling South on Sunrise Way, rear-ended a vehicle that was stopped at the intersection of E. Palm Canyon Drive. The impact caused a chain-reaction collision with two other vehicles stopped at the intersection.
Felon accused of fatally stabbing man in noise dispute to stand trial
A gang member accused of joining a cohort in fatally stabbing a Banning man and wounding the victim's son during a confrontation over loud noise must stand trial on murder and other charges, a judge ruled today. Jerry Anthony Valdepena, 25, was arrested last year following a years-long investigation that identified him as the second The post Felon accused of fatally stabbing man in noise dispute to stand trial appeared first on KESQ.
Fontana Herald News
Man is arrested on a charge of child abduction after pursuit
A man was arrested on a charge of child abduction, according to the Upland Police Department. On July 28, the Special Investigations Unit and detectives arrested Steven Frank, 29, after he led them on a brief pursuit into Rialto, the Upland P.D. said on its Facebook page on Aug. 3.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Man Charged in Fatal Stabbing on Bus in Desert Hot Springs
DESERT HOT SPRINGS (CNS) – A 42-year-old man accused of stabbing another man to death on a bus in Desert Hot Springs was charged with murder Wednesday. In addition to murder, Israel Eduardo Perez of Desert Hot Springs was charged with one felony count of being a convicted felon and narcotic addict owning or possessing a firearm.
mynewsla.com
Two Women Shot, One Fatally, During Family Dispute in San Jacinto
A 67-year-old woman suspected of shooting two relatives, killing one, during a confrontation at a San Jacinto home was being held without bail Wednesday. Nancy Susan Wischmeyer of San Jacinto was arrested and booked into the Smith Correctional Facility in Banning Tuesday on suspicion of murder and attempted murder. According...
Drug dealer arrested in Grand Terrace, nabbed with 42 pounds of cocaine
An alleged small-time drug dealer was arrested in Grand Terrace, where deputies found 19 bricks of white powdery substance suspected to be cocaine, with an estimated street value of approximately $700,000.
z1077fm.com
WOMAN ARRESTED IN TWENTYNINE PALMS FOR INVESTIGATION OF MAIL THEFT AND ATTEMPTED FRAUD
A woman was arrested in Twentynine Palms on Saturday, accused of stealing a large amount of mail and attempting fraud. According to a Sheriff’s report, Nancy Gonzalez, 49, was arrested near Baseline Road and Utah Trail, after which they say she admitted to attempted check fraud, identification theft, and stealing credit card funds in the thousands of dollars.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Woman Killed after Apparent Jump from 10 Freeway Overpass in Thousand Palms
THOUSAND PALMS (CNS) – A woman in her 50s was killed today after she. parked her vehicle on an overpass above the eastbound 10 Freeway in Thousand. Palms and apparently jumped onto the freeway below before being struck by two. vehicles, including a tractor trailer, authorities said. Officers responded...
knewsradio.com
Sheriffs Dept Hiring Correctional Deputies On August 6th 2022
Sheriffs Dept Hiring Event. Flyer from Riverside County Sheriffs Dept. The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department will be hosting a Correctional Deputy Expedited Hiring Event on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at the Ben Clark Training Center located at 16791 Davis Avenue, Riverside, CA. The event will take place from 7:00 AM – 12:00 PM and is open to all members of the public interested in beginning a career as a Correctional Deputy.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Three Arrested in Thermal Homicide
Three Coachella residents are behind bars on suspicion of killing a man. Hector Ramiro Yamanaka, 44, Daisy Gil Cabrera, 34, and Ireneo D. Lagunez, all residents of Coachella have been arrested in connection to the death of Jesus M. Hernandez, 35, also a resident of Coachella. Just after 2 a.m....
L.A. Weekly
Sergeant Matt Lewis Killed in Motorcycle Crash on Pico Avenue [Nuevo, CA]
Traffic Accident near Santa Rosa Road Left One Off-Duty Riverside Police Officer Dead. According to the authorities, the incident happened around 7:15 p.m. near Pico Avenue and Santa Rosa Road, east of Perris. Investigators said the fatal crash involved Sergeant Lewis on his motorcycle and a pickup truck. However, the...
‘He shot my arm off!’: Store owner fires shotgun at armed robber
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. — An armed robber turned and ran from a liquor store when the store owner opened fire with a shotgun from behind the counter. The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release that four armed suspects arrived at the store in a dark-colored car, before approaching the entrance with hoods and masks.
Lakewood man drowns in Lake Elsinore
A 46-year-old Lakewood man drowned in Lake Elsinore earlier this week, officials announced Friday. The incident was reported about 4:05 p.m. Monday. Riverside County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to the 1400 block of Lakeshore Drive and saw two stalled personal watercraft about 40 yards from the beach, officials said. One of the riders was unconscious […]
Palm Springs Police Chief frustrated by early release of repeat vandalism offender
Police officials say a man who has smashed several businesses' windows in downtown Palm Springs is out of custody despite being sentenced to 16 months in jail. Joshua Moon, 42, was sentenced to more than a year in county jail just last week. He pled guilty to a vandalism charge for throwing a rock through the front The post Palm Springs Police Chief frustrated by early release of repeat vandalism offender appeared first on KESQ.
San Bernadino deputies arrest dealer with 19 kilos of cocaine
Authorities arrested a man in Grand Terrace for possession of a large amount of narcotics Friday, police said. Deputies estimated confiscating at least 19 kilos, or 42 pounds, of cocaine.
L.A. Weekly
Christopher Lee Stanart Dies in Motorcycle Crash on Lugonia Avenue [Redlands, CA]
REDLANDS, CA (August 5, 2022) – Wednesday, Christopher Lee Stanart was killed in a motorcycle crash on Lugonia Avenue. The single-vehicle incident occurred around 10:07 p.m., just east of California Street. First responders arrived to the scene shortly after receiving multiple dispatch calls in the area. For reasons unknown,...
mynewsla.com
DUI Offender Accused Of Causing Fatal Winchester Wreck Arraigned
A 23-year-old probationer accused of driving drunk and causing a head-on wreck in Winchester that killed a woman and seriously injured a man pleaded not guilty Monday to second-degree murder and other charges. Willie Eddie Salazar of Wildomar was at the wheel of a Honda Civic that allegedly slammed into...
