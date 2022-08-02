ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

travelnoire.com

Traveling Nurses' Pay Are Plummeting Back To Pre-Covid Rates

Through 2020-2021, surges in Covid-19 hospitalizations combined with staffing shortages made many hospitals rely on travel nurses. As demands surged, so did the cost of travel nurse contracts. However, as Covid-19 hospitalizations have decreased, many travel nurses are experiencing abrupt pay cuts or straight-up illegal contract cancellations. Covid-19 Prompts Demand...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Business Insider

'It was devastating': Inside the 'bloodbath' at 7-Eleven, where nearly 900 corporate jobs were just cut

7-Eleven just laid off at least 880 corporate employees. Insider spoke with three verified employees and contractors about the corporate "bloodbath." These workers took us inside the mass layoffs, which some have described as "sloppy." The night before the layoffs, hundreds of 7-Eleven corporate employees — including "superstars" who'd shined...
IRVING, TX
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowan who quit her job after refusing COVID-19 vaccine is denied jobless benefits

An Iowa woman who quit her job selling medical respiratory products after refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine is not entitled to unemployment benefits, a judge has ruled. In January, Anne Wagner quit her job with the medical supplier Lincare, where she had worked for 13 years selling respirator products to assisted living facilities, medical […] The post Iowan who quit her job after refusing COVID-19 vaccine is denied jobless benefits appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
CBS Denver

COVID vaccine requirement dropped for health care workers

In the summer of 2021, COVID cases in Colorado weren't surging like they are in the summer of 2022. Still, even back then, Eric France the Chief Medical Officer for the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment worried a spike in cases was near. That's why in order to protect medical professionals and their patents the state implemented a vaccine mandate for healthcare workers. "Because over that last summer, vaccination rates seemed to then flatten," said France. "Only about 6 in 10 of healthcare workers were vaccinated." France and CDPHE were right on two fronts. The vaccine mandate pushed reluctant health care...
COLORADO STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

Forecast mixed for travel nurse pay

There are differing views as to the future of wages and contracts for traveling nurses among healthcare executives, MedPage Today reported Aug. 4. The pandemic intensified hospitals' reliance on travel nurses and highlighted the gap between full-time workers' pay and lucrative temporary contracts. Now, some organizations have started to reduce their travel nurse budget and reliance on these workers.
TRAVEL
beckershospitalreview.com

Value-based payments company Clarify Health lays off 5% of staff

Clarify Health, a tech company that provides data analytics and value-based payment services, has reduced its workforce by 5 percent. Fewer than 15 employees were affected by the move, a company spokesperson told Becker's. "Having recently raised $150 million in series D funding in April, this business decision is to...
BUSINESS
beckershospitalreview.com

The top 4 factors for retaining nurses, according to Incredible Health CEO Dr. Iman Abuzeid

With an estimated 130,000 new cases reported each day and ongoing staff shortages across the country, the highly transmissible BA.5 variant of the coronavirus, a subvariant of omicron, poses a threat to recruiting and retaining nurses. Iman Abuzeid, MD, CEO and co-founder of Incredible Health, an organization that matches nurses with available hospitals and health systems positions, weighed in on this issue with Becker's and has solutions for how hospitals can best tackle further nursing shortages.
HEALTH SERVICES
beckershospitalreview.com

New York governor announces 1,000 nursing student tuition program coverage winners

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul named 1,000 winners of the "Nurses for Our Future" Scholarship Program, a program aimed to bolster the state's healthcare workforce, Aug. 4. Winners will receive tuition to earn an associate degree in nursing or Bachelor of Science in nursing at a two-year or four-year State University of New York or City University of New York college or university. Ms. Hochul first announced the initiative Nov. 18.
SCIENCE
beckershospitalreview.com

More notice needed for No Surprises Act compliance, medical practices tell CMS

A lobby representing medical practice administrators wants at least six months' notice from CMS before more requirements for the No Surprises Act are enforced. The current requirements of the act already have created significant administrative burdens for medical practices, the Medical Group Management Association said in an Aug. 2 letter to HHS and CMS officials.
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

New York launches $1.3B healthcare worker bonus program

New York state will begin providing bonuses of up to $3,000 to eligible healthcare and mental hygiene workers using the $1.3 billion allocated for the payments in the state's fiscal year 2023 budget, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Aug. 3. The state will offer the recruitment and retention bonuses to workers...
HEALTH SERVICES
beckershospitalreview.com

Minnesota health system leaders get 'no confidence' vote from nurses

Members of the Minnesota Nurses Association at seven hospitals in the Twin Cities and Twin Ports said they have taken a vote of no confidence in their CEOs and other top executives. The union, an affiliate of the National Nurses United, represents more than 22,000 nurses and other healthcare professionals...
MINNESOTA STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

Quest, Labcorp techs refusing to draw blood from monkeypox patients

Technicians at Quest Diagnostics and Labcorp have been refusing to draw blood from people who might have monkeypox, CNN reported Aug. 4. The two lab companies aren't disputing the claim, but it's unclear if the refusals are based on company policy, the report said. Quest and Labcorp said they are reviewing employee safety policies.
PUBLIC HEALTH

