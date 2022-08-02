Read on www.beckershospitalreview.com
Worker Says He Quit Medical Field to Double Salary Serving Tables
"At my last straw I was working full time, no days off with the wife, and no money (literally) after scraping by with what I needed for rent," said the worker.

Traveling Nurses' Pay Are Plummeting Back To Pre-Covid Rates
Through 2020-2021, surges in Covid-19 hospitalizations combined with staffing shortages made many hospitals rely on travel nurses. As demands surged, so did the cost of travel nurse contracts. However, as Covid-19 hospitalizations have decreased, many travel nurses are experiencing abrupt pay cuts or straight-up illegal contract cancellations. Covid-19 Prompts Demand...
'It was devastating': Inside the 'bloodbath' at 7-Eleven, where nearly 900 corporate jobs were just cut
7-Eleven just laid off at least 880 corporate employees. Insider spoke with three verified employees and contractors about the corporate "bloodbath." These workers took us inside the mass layoffs, which some have described as "sloppy." The night before the layoffs, hundreds of 7-Eleven corporate employees — including "superstars" who'd shined...
Man Quits Teaching Job to Work At Walmart Where He Claims He Can More Than Double His Salary
It's no secret that teachers in the U.S. are vastly underpaid. According to data from as recently as May 2019, the average salary of a job requiring a college degree in the U.S. was $92,175. The average salary of a public high school teacher is $65,930. And though wage gaps...
Iowan who quit her job after refusing COVID-19 vaccine is denied jobless benefits
An Iowa woman who quit her job selling medical respiratory products after refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine is not entitled to unemployment benefits, a judge has ruled. In January, Anne Wagner quit her job with the medical supplier Lincare, where she had worked for 13 years selling respirator products to assisted living facilities, medical […] The post Iowan who quit her job after refusing COVID-19 vaccine is denied jobless benefits appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
SNAP Payments in 2022: Changes So Far and What To Expect for the Rest of the Year
If you have a full fridge and don't have to worry about where your next meal will come from, count your blessings. More than 41 million Americans have to rely upon a federal program by the U.S....
Former VA nurse pleads guilty to $2m unemployment benefits fraud scheme
Heather Huffman and others defrauded the Virginia Employment Commission, the Washington State Employment Security Department, and the California Employment Development Department of unemployment insurance.
COVID vaccine requirement dropped for health care workers
In the summer of 2021, COVID cases in Colorado weren't surging like they are in the summer of 2022. Still, even back then, Eric France the Chief Medical Officer for the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment worried a spike in cases was near. That's why in order to protect medical professionals and their patents the state implemented a vaccine mandate for healthcare workers. "Because over that last summer, vaccination rates seemed to then flatten," said France. "Only about 6 in 10 of healthcare workers were vaccinated." France and CDPHE were right on two fronts. The vaccine mandate pushed reluctant health care...
Anger as Mom Cries While Asking Ex for Child Support As Living Costs Spiral
"Absolutely everything has gone up in price; food, clothes, everyday basics, fuel is through the roof"

Student loan servicers told to hold off on sending out billing notices, a sign payment pause may be extended
Student loan servicers have been instructed to hold off on the process of restarting borrowers' payments. The bills are scheduled to resume after Aug. 31, but this latest development suggests another extension of the payment pause could be coming. Federal student loan servicers have been told to hold off on...

Forecast mixed for travel nurse pay
There are differing views as to the future of wages and contracts for traveling nurses among healthcare executives, MedPage Today reported Aug. 4. The pandemic intensified hospitals' reliance on travel nurses and highlighted the gap between full-time workers' pay and lucrative temporary contracts. Now, some organizations have started to reduce their travel nurse budget and reliance on these workers.

Value-based payments company Clarify Health lays off 5% of staff
Clarify Health, a tech company that provides data analytics and value-based payment services, has reduced its workforce by 5 percent. Fewer than 15 employees were affected by the move, a company spokesperson told Becker's. "Having recently raised $150 million in series D funding in April, this business decision is to...

The top 4 factors for retaining nurses, according to Incredible Health CEO Dr. Iman Abuzeid
With an estimated 130,000 new cases reported each day and ongoing staff shortages across the country, the highly transmissible BA.5 variant of the coronavirus, a subvariant of omicron, poses a threat to recruiting and retaining nurses. Iman Abuzeid, MD, CEO and co-founder of Incredible Health, an organization that matches nurses with available hospitals and health systems positions, weighed in on this issue with Becker's and has solutions for how hospitals can best tackle further nursing shortages.

New York governor announces 1,000 nursing student tuition program coverage winners
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul named 1,000 winners of the "Nurses for Our Future" Scholarship Program, a program aimed to bolster the state's healthcare workforce, Aug. 4. Winners will receive tuition to earn an associate degree in nursing or Bachelor of Science in nursing at a two-year or four-year State University of New York or City University of New York college or university. Ms. Hochul first announced the initiative Nov. 18.
Workers aren't acting like we're in a recession — more than 4 million quit their jobs in June
Just over 4 million Americans quit their jobs in June, data out Tuesday shows. Indeed's Nick Bunker said the labor market is still hot. "There continues to be just a robust desire to hire workers," Bunker said. Americans still aren't staying in their jobs, even as fears of a recession...
Hyundai to pay $19.2 million for widespread credit-reporting failures - U.S. regulator
July 26 (Reuters) - A U.S. regulator has ordered a Hyundai Motor Co (005380.KS) affiliate to pay $19.2 million for repeatedly giving credit-reporting agencies inaccurate information about its customers, including that they were delinquent on loans and leases.

More notice needed for No Surprises Act compliance, medical practices tell CMS
A lobby representing medical practice administrators wants at least six months' notice from CMS before more requirements for the No Surprises Act are enforced. The current requirements of the act already have created significant administrative burdens for medical practices, the Medical Group Management Association said in an Aug. 2 letter to HHS and CMS officials.

New York launches $1.3B healthcare worker bonus program
New York state will begin providing bonuses of up to $3,000 to eligible healthcare and mental hygiene workers using the $1.3 billion allocated for the payments in the state's fiscal year 2023 budget, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Aug. 3. The state will offer the recruitment and retention bonuses to workers...

Minnesota health system leaders get 'no confidence' vote from nurses
Members of the Minnesota Nurses Association at seven hospitals in the Twin Cities and Twin Ports said they have taken a vote of no confidence in their CEOs and other top executives. The union, an affiliate of the National Nurses United, represents more than 22,000 nurses and other healthcare professionals...

Quest, Labcorp techs refusing to draw blood from monkeypox patients
Technicians at Quest Diagnostics and Labcorp have been refusing to draw blood from people who might have monkeypox, CNN reported Aug. 4. The two lab companies aren't disputing the claim, but it's unclear if the refusals are based on company policy, the report said. Quest and Labcorp said they are reviewing employee safety policies.
