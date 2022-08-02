Read on www.buckeyefirearms.org
Related
Fox 19
Ohio election boards flooded with record requests seeking 2020 voting machine tapes
LEBANON, Ohio (WXIX) - Some county boards of elections in the Tri-State are receiving an influx of records requests from the 2020 elections, potentially clogging up public resources ahead of the 2022 contests. One of the requests obtained by FOX19 seeks 12 categories of records from the Warren County Board...
wyso.org
Primary elections are over, so what's going to be on the ballot for the midterms?
Jim Gaines is the statehouse bureau chief for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News newspapers. In this interview with WYSO’s Jerry Kenney, he talks about voter turnout in Tuesday’s primary and what voters will face in the November midterms. Transcript (edited lightly for length and clarity):
wosu.org
Record low turnout and incumbent upsets mark historic Ohio August primary
The statewide primary for state legislative races — which could cost Ohio up to $25 million — saw a voter turnout of just 7.9%. Candidates were vying for their party’s nomination in 99 Ohio House district races and 17 Ohio Senate district races. There were also contests...
buckeyefirearms.org
95% of BFA PAC Endorsed Candidates Win Primary Election on Aug. 2
It's been an exhausting and confusing election year so far. We've had two Primary Elections, and still have the November General Election to go. In yesterday's #2 Primary, 10 out of 10 BFA PAC Senate endorsees won, and 48 out of 51 House endorsees won. To be fair, not every candidate had challengers. And in many districts, there were cancelled primaries, candidates added late, or candidates who dropped out. So this was not a typical election.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WKYC
Ohio's general election to highlight major differences in candidates
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One is the oldest governor to ever serve. The other has never run for state office. He's 75 years old. She's 46 years old. Their hometowns are less than 40 miles apart. But that's where the similarities end. Gov. Mike DeWine is competing for his second...
See the 2022 Ohio August primary election results
2022 Ohio August primary election results Ohio’s 2022 August primary election results are coming in Tuesday as polls close. Races up for grabs include the Republican and Democratic nominees for District 17 and 19 in the state Senate, and District 1, 3, 9, 61, 68, 83, 86 and 98 in the House of Representatives. Also […]
wksu.org
What the Kansas abortion vote might mean for a ballot effort here in Ohio
By a nearly two to one margin earlier this week, voters in Kansas turned down a measure that would have stripped protection for abortion rights from that state’s constitution. In Ohio, it's too late to mount a similar effort in time for this November's election, but some groups are...
thepostathens.com
Results: Ohio special primary election
Ohio held a special primary election Tuesday for the Ohio House of Representatives, the Ohio Senate, the Democratic and Republican state central committees and various local issues. Athens voters did not have issues to vote on, but did vote in all applicable state races. Each party put forward candidates for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
newsnet5
At State Fair, Vance downplays funding gap, explains opposition to same-sex marriage bill
COLUMBUS — The following article was originally published in the Ohio Capital Journal and published on News5Cleveland.com under a content-sharing agreement. At the Ohio State Fair Tuesday, J.D. Vance downplayed the gap in fundraising that has opened up between himself and Democrat Tim Ryan. The Republican U.S. Senate nominee also elaborated on his opposition to the Respect for Marriage Act.
Redistricting Ohio House, Senate seats take center stage in August primary
After months and months of state officials trying to come up with a new redistricting map for the Ohio House and Ohio Senate, voters casted their ballot for their favorite candidates who will go head-to-head in November. As we focus our attention on the Ohio House races, let’s take a...
lovelandmagazine.com
Ohio State Legislature Primary Election TOMORROW, Aug. 2
Common Cause Ohio reminds Ohioans that this Tuesday, Aug. 2 is the second primary for the 2022 elections. Voted ballots can be returned to your County Board of Elections up until 7:30 p.m. on Election Day. Ballots returned to local precinct polling places will not be counted. Only close relatives — including step-relatives — can return a voted ballot to the board of elections, according to Ohio law.
Abortion referendum shows how out-of-touch Ohio’s gerrymandered, extremist legislature is
Voters in Kansas Tuesday shot down a ballot referendum to remove abortion rights protections from their state constitution, by a margin of 59-41. Passing it would have paved the way for state lawmakers there to pass far-reaching abortion restrictions, or even an outright ban. Voters took a megaphone to the national stage and said, “No.” […] The post Abortion referendum shows how out-of-touch Ohio’s gerrymandered, extremist legislature is appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Primary results in … again
LIMA — The 78th District has elected Susan Manchester as the new State Representative for Ohio. She will run unopposed in the November general election. Manchester won 55.2% of the votes, compared to opponent Dr. JJ Sreenan’s 44.8%. Manchester is replacing House of Representatives Speaker Bob Cupp who...
newsnet5
Yet another statement Yost made on that Fox News appearance now seems iffy
COLUMBUS — The following article was originally published in the Ohio Capital Journal and published on News5Cleveland.com under a content-sharing agreement. On July 11, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost made an appearance on Fox News during which he made several questionable statements. The biggest, of course, were the doubts...
Guns for teachers: Do parents have right to know which teachers are armed?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio enters a new school year with a new law on the books, and questions about that law’s transparency. House Bill 99 allows districts to give school employees permission to carry a gun on campus after those employees complete a state-approved training program. The law requires school boards to maintain a […]
Wind farm controversy in rural Ohio: Crawford County voters will likely decide if wind turbine plans can proceed
BUCYRUS, Ohio – When the Ohio legislature passed Senate Bill 52 last summer it gave local authorities the ability to quash proposed wind farms rather than leave their fate to the Ohio Power Siting Board. The Crawford County commissioners took advantage of that law in May when they created...
columbusunderground.com
Ohio AG Dave Yost Files Lawsuit to Allow LGBTQ+ Discrimination
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost filed a lawsuit Tuesday against the Biden administration, joining Ohio with 21 other states to protest guidance that prohibits discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity. On May 5, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) announced that they would...
ideastream.org
Morning Headlines: Results from Ohio's unusual August primary are here ... and more
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, Aug. 3:. Could Akron vote in November on a civilian review board of its police?. Diebold Nixdorf reduces 2022 outlook, cites supply chain, inflation. DeWine says school safety issues go beyond shootings. Akron neighborhoods cancel National Night Out events, citing protests, safety concerns.
Could you be owed money? Ohio consumer group says AES Ohio customers are due $60 million refund
COLUMBUS — Hundreds of thousands of AES Ohio customers could be due part of a $60 million refund from the electric provider after the company illegally collected a service charge over the last year, the Office of the Ohio Consumers’ Counsel alleges in a complaint filed to the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio.
ocj.com
Ohio farm custom rates for 2022
By Barry Ward, Leader, Production Business Management, Ohio State University Extension, Agriculture and Natural Resources; John Barker, Extension Educator Agriculture/Amos Program, Ohio State University Extension Knox County and Eric Richer, Extension Educator Agriculture & Natural Resources, Ohio State University Extension Fulton County. Farming is a complex business and many Ohio...
Comments / 4