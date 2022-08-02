ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 4

Related
buckeyefirearms.org

95% of BFA PAC Endorsed Candidates Win Primary Election on Aug. 2

It's been an exhausting and confusing election year so far. We've had two Primary Elections, and still have the November General Election to go. In yesterday's #2 Primary, 10 out of 10 BFA PAC Senate endorsees won, and 48 out of 51 House endorsees won. To be fair, not every candidate had challengers. And in many districts, there were cancelled primaries, candidates added late, or candidates who dropped out. So this was not a typical election.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Elections
NBC4 Columbus

See the 2022 Ohio August primary election results

2022 Ohio August primary election results Ohio’s 2022 August primary election results are coming in Tuesday as polls close. Races up for grabs include the Republican and Democratic nominees for District 17 and 19 in the state Senate, and District 1, 3, 9, 61, 68, 83, 86 and 98 in the House of Representatives. Also […]
thepostathens.com

Results: Ohio special primary election

Ohio held a special primary election Tuesday for the Ohio House of Representatives, the Ohio Senate, the Democratic and Republican state central committees and various local issues. Athens voters did not have issues to vote on, but did vote in all applicable state races. Each party put forward candidates for...
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Absentee Voting#Election State#Second Amendment#Gun Rights#Judicial#State Senate#State House#State Central Committee#Bfa Pac
newsnet5

At State Fair, Vance downplays funding gap, explains opposition to same-sex marriage bill

COLUMBUS — The following article was originally published in the Ohio Capital Journal and published on News5Cleveland.com under a content-sharing agreement. At the Ohio State Fair Tuesday, J.D. Vance downplayed the gap in fundraising that has opened up between himself and Democrat Tim Ryan. The Republican U.S. Senate nominee also elaborated on his opposition to the Respect for Marriage Act.
OHIO STATE
lovelandmagazine.com

Ohio State Legislature Primary Election TOMORROW, Aug. 2

Common Cause Ohio reminds Ohioans that this Tuesday, Aug. 2 is the second primary for the 2022 elections. Voted ballots can be returned to your County Board of Elections up until 7:30 p.m. on Election Day. Ballots returned to local precinct polling places will not be counted. Only close relatives — including step-relatives — can return a voted ballot to the board of elections, according to Ohio law.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Abortion referendum shows how out-of-touch Ohio’s gerrymandered, extremist legislature is

Voters in Kansas Tuesday shot down a ballot referendum to remove abortion rights protections from their state constitution, by a margin of 59-41. Passing it would have paved the way for state lawmakers there to pass far-reaching abortion restrictions, or even an outright ban. Voters took a megaphone to the national stage and said, “No.” […] The post Abortion referendum shows how out-of-touch Ohio’s gerrymandered, extremist legislature is appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Elections
The Lima News

Primary results in … again

LIMA — The 78th District has elected Susan Manchester as the new State Representative for Ohio. She will run unopposed in the November general election. Manchester won 55.2% of the votes, compared to opponent Dr. JJ Sreenan’s 44.8%. Manchester is replacing House of Representatives Speaker Bob Cupp who...
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
newsnet5

Yet another statement Yost made on that Fox News appearance now seems iffy

COLUMBUS — The following article was originally published in the Ohio Capital Journal and published on News5Cleveland.com under a content-sharing agreement. On July 11, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost made an appearance on Fox News during which he made several questionable statements. The biggest, of course, were the doubts...
OHIO STATE
columbusunderground.com

Ohio AG Dave Yost Files Lawsuit to Allow LGBTQ+ Discrimination

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost filed a lawsuit Tuesday against the Biden administration, joining Ohio with 21 other states to protest guidance that prohibits discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity. On May 5, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) announced that they would...
OHIO STATE
ideastream.org

Morning Headlines: Results from Ohio's unusual August primary are here ... and more

Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, Aug. 3:. Could Akron vote in November on a civilian review board of its police?. Diebold Nixdorf reduces 2022 outlook, cites supply chain, inflation. DeWine says school safety issues go beyond shootings. Akron neighborhoods cancel National Night Out events, citing protests, safety concerns.
OHIO STATE
ocj.com

Ohio farm custom rates for 2022

By Barry Ward, Leader, Production Business Management, Ohio State University Extension, Agriculture and Natural Resources; John Barker, Extension Educator Agriculture/Amos Program, Ohio State University Extension Knox County and Eric Richer, Extension Educator Agriculture & Natural Resources, Ohio State University Extension Fulton County. Farming is a complex business and many Ohio...
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy