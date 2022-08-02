Sports Help Kids Gain a Quality Key to Adult Success

As adults, we have the ability to control our own thoughts, emotions and behaviour. We have a kind of inner stop sign that allows us to pause and enables us to achieve even long-term goals. In early childhood, especially between the ages of three and four, a real jump in children's ability to control themselves can be observed. They learn to wait for certain things while also being able to concentrate on single things for a while.

