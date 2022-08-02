Logitech Is Developing Cloud Gaming Handheld With Xbox, GeForce Now Support

Read on www.cnet.com
Related
Samsung’s 2022 QLED TVs just became an even better pick for gamers
The Samsung TV Gaming Hub just got an upgrade; with the Amazon Luna game streaming service finally launching on the platform. Previously the only way to play Amazon Luna games on a TV was with a Fire TV device, such as the Fire TV Stick (2020), Fire TV Stick 4K, or Fire TV Cube. Now, anyone who owns a 2022 Samsung TV with the Samsung Gaming Hub can access Luna’s games (opens in new tab) (assuming you’re also subscribed to the service).
IGN
Daily Deals: The Best LG OLED 4K TV of 2021 for Under $1K, New Price Drop on Apple TV 4K, Arcade1Up Cabinets, and More
Today, PS5 and Xbox Series X gamers can score a great deal on one of LG's best 55" OLED TVs. The LG G1 Evo or "Gallery Edition" TV has almost never been discounted, but today it's $400 off exclusively at Best Buy. In other deal news, the new Apple TV 4K with the beefier 64GB storage capacity has also dropped in price, the Arcade1Up Marvel Super Heroes Countercade sees yet another $20 price drop, and Best Buy is offering $300 off Intel Evo certified Lenovo Yoga laptops. Check out these deals and more below.
TechRadar
LG and Samsung 4K TVs have a new battleground: cloud gaming
The ongoing battle for dominance between Korean electronics giants LG and Samsung had previously been one about screen size and picture quality, with each vying to create the biggest and the best 4K TVs. Now, with both players firmly ensconced as premium TV makers, that battle – perhaps appropriately –...
Digital Trends
Best Buy just dropped the price of this Microsoft Surface laptop to $550
Laptop deals can feel overwhelming but we can confidently say that many people will be more than happy to gravitate straight toward this Microsoft Surface laptop deal. Right now, you can buy a Microsoft Surface Laptop Go from Best Buy for $550 saving you $150 off the usual price of $700. An already great value option for anyone looking for a mid-range laptop, if you’re keen to work on your commute or you want to look like the most stylish student in your class, this is the deal for you.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Digital Trends
Dell’s best business laptop is ridiculously cheap today
There are a lot of great Dell laptop deals going on right now, but if you want a good business laptop at a budget price, the Vostro 5620 is an excellent option. Not only is it specced out well, but Dell has also discounted it to $899 from $1,570, a whopping $671, so it’s well worth considering if you want a great productivity and business laptop.
Digital Trends
Dell XPS laptops and desktops got HUGE discounts today
Few names are synonymous with PCs quite like Dell, which is why we always get pumped when we see desktop computer deals and laptop deals from this computer giant. Whether you’re looking to upgrade your gaming setup or work-from-home station, or if you’re heading back to school and need a new laptop, Dell has got you covered. Right now, Dell XPS desktops and laptops are deeply discounted, so don’t miss your chance to get a new PC at a lower price.
Digital Trends
Hurry — this HP laptop with Windows 11 is a bargain at $200
Laptop deals don’t get much better than being able to buy a Windows-based system for just $200. Normally that’s the price range for Chromebooks, but right now you can get an HP Stream 11.6-inch laptop for just $200 at Best Buy, saving you $40 off the usual price. While it might not be exactly speedy, it’s well suited if you need to occasionally work on the move or you’re looking to provide your child with a laptop when they head back to school.
IGN
Daily Deals: 75" Hisense 4K QLED Gaming TV with HDMI 2.1 for $899, Buy Google Pixel 5a Get $50 Amazon Gift Card, and More
Starting today, score the lowest price we've seen for a superb 75" gaming TV. It's got HDMI 2.1 and a native 120Hz refresh rate, so it can do 4K @ 120Hz on your PS5 or Xbox Series X. If you're in the market for a smartphone, Google recently released a very reasonably priced Pixel 6a smartphone, and Amazon is sweetening the offer by throwing in a $50 Amazon gift card. These deals and more below.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nvidia RTX 4080 and RTX 4070 rumours suggest we're still a while away from a genuine launch
The RTX 4080 gets 512 fewer cores, and the RTX 4070 512 more, but also now gets 12GB of super speedy video memory. Proving that Nvidia's RTX 40-series graphics cards are seemingly no nearer an actual release, the rumoured specs for the RTX 4080 and RTX 4070 have changed. Again.
Digital Trends
Dell business laptops are over half off today
Just because it’s back-to-school season does’t mean that all of the laptop deals are meant for students. Many of us are working from home, which means business laptops need a refresh every now and then, too. Luckily for all of us, Dell has got some of its best business laptops on sale today for over half off, which translates to some pretty enticing savings when you consider the original price tags on these powerhouse machines. These Dell laptop deals are worth checking out before they’re gone for good, so keep reading to check out some of the highlights of today’s business laptop sale.
RTX 3050 PC deals in August 2022
We're rounding up all the best RTX 3050 PC deals available in August 2022 in the US and UK
One of Razer's most desirable RTX 3080 gaming laptops is $500 cheaper right now
The sleek Blade 14 RTX 3080 gaming laptop is going for $2,300.
CNET
Amazing Bomberman Is a Dose of Nostalgic Gaming on Apple Arcade
Apple Arcade added Amazing Bomberman to its extensive catalog of mobile games on Friday. The premise is pretty simple: Use bombs to blow up blocks and ultimately defeat rival players. Just be mindful to get out of the way of the bomb blast, or you'll be blown off the board. Your character can revive multiple times, but the more you need to revive, the more your score drops.
CNET
HP Envy 34 All-in-One PC Review: One Size Fits Some
Apple abdicated the high-end all-in-one market once dominated by its 27-inch iMac, but no one's rushed in to fill the gap. Even Microsoft discontinued its 32-inch touchscreen Surface Studio 2. The trend isn't surprising, given that both the price and size of 24-inch models tends to make them more attractive than the larger models for the type of buyer considering an all-in-one, where speed is usually pretty far down the list of requirements. And if you do want a 27-inch model, there are numerous midrange offerings in Dell's Inspiron and HP's Pavilion lines. As the lone remaining premium big-screen option (as far as I can tell), the HP Envy 34 AIO becomes the best choice in that class by default.
Business Insider
How to screen mirror your Android to a TV or computer, even without a Chromecast
To mirror your Android's screen, you'll need a Chromecast or another compatible device. If you have a third-party app like Tenorshare, you can mirror your Android's screen to a Mac or PC too. While you're screen mirroring your Android, anything you do on the phone will appear on the other...
Digital Trends
New report claims that Nvidia may leave AMD in the dust
According to the latest rumors, Nvidia may beat AMD to the punch by releasing the next-gen RTX 40-series GPUs first. That’s right, GPUs plural, because there might be more than one graphics card model in store this year after all. AMD is also getting ready to launch the new...
Digital Trends
Lenovo’s powerful 2-in-1 laptop is almost $2,000 cheaper this week
If you can’t make up your mind between laptop deals and tablet deals, the easy solution is to buy a 2-in-1 laptop like the third-generation Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Tablet. Making the device an even more attractive option is a huge $1,930 discount from Lenovo, which brings its price all the way down to just $949 from its original price of $2,879. We’re not sure how long this offer will last, though, as we expect the 67% price cut to draw the interest of a lot of shoppers, so there’s no time to waste if you want to avail it.
Best controllers for Android tablets 2022
It's harder to find a good tablet controller than it is a phone controller, but you still have a few options out there when it comes to playing your games.
CNET
Mario Kart 8's Booster Course Wave 2 DLC Available Now
The second wave of fresh Mario Kart 8 Deluxe tracks arrived Thursday. A trailer teased the eight tracks that came to the megahit Switch racing game as part of the Booster Course downloadable content. All but one of the tracks are originally from older games in the series, and they're...
Where to buy RTX 3080: stock updates in August 2022
We're bringing you the latest RTX 3080 stock and prices in August 2022
Comments / 0