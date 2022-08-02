A teenager’s first relationship can seem like the most important thing in the world to them – and if it breaks up, it’s like the end of the world.And while their much more experienced parents can see from the start that such relationships are unlikely to last, it’s not something they can really say to their child. In fact, it can be very hard to know what to say at all – or if, indeed, they should even utter a word.“It can be hard navigating a first relationship with your teenage child,” says Relate (relate.org.uk) counsellor Holly Roberts. “They’re likely...

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 8 HOURS AGO