American Kids 'Expect' White Adults to Be 'in Charge,' Study Finds
While research shows children are more likely to identify white adults as being "in charge," they also take cues from posture.
Young Potheads Become Pothead Parents, Study Says
When potheads become parents, many retire their bongs for good. But a new study suggests that, even though weed-smoking parents do cut back, many continue to take the occasional rip. And that’s disturbing, because we’re still not sure how stoned parenting affects kids. “When it comes to adults,...
How To Raise Your Little Kid To Be A Great Teenager
In many ways, a small child is not so different from that of a teen: emotional, independent, necessarily (and appropriately) self-centered, and driven by internal processes they don’t fully understand. So, if you’re raising the former, you may as well start looking ahead to the latter. But if...
MedicalXpress
Sharing memories with toddlers helps their well-being into adulthood
How mothers share memories with their children during toddlerhood impacts mental health and well-being in early adulthood, a University of Otago study has shown. Researchers found 21-year-olds told more coherent stories about turning points in their lives if their mothers were taught new conversational techniques two decades earlier. These adults...
How to support teenage kids through their first relationships
A teenager’s first relationship can seem like the most important thing in the world to them – and if it breaks up, it’s like the end of the world.And while their much more experienced parents can see from the start that such relationships are unlikely to last, it’s not something they can really say to their child. In fact, it can be very hard to know what to say at all – or if, indeed, they should even utter a word.“It can be hard navigating a first relationship with your teenage child,” says Relate (relate.org.uk) counsellor Holly Roberts. “They’re likely...
'I Have Cerebral Palsy, Beyoncé Touts Body Acceptance But Exploited Mine'
I strongly feel that if Beyoncé, Jay-Z or one of their children had cerebral palsy or a physical disability, she probably wouldn't have used that term in the first place.
technologynetworks.com
How the Brain Learns Self-Control
As adults, we have the ability to control our own thoughts, emotions and behaviour. We have a kind of inner stop sign that allows us to pause and enables us to achieve even long-term goals. In early childhood, especially between the ages of three and four, a real jump in children's ability to control themselves can be observed. They learn to wait for certain things while also being able to concentrate on single things for a while.
Eating disorders increasingly affect kids as young as 9. How parents talk about food matters
Data on nearly 12,000 U.S. children between the ages of 9 and 10 found that 5% had engaged in binge eating. Eating disorders already affect 28 million Americans—those aged 12 through 25 make up 95% of cases. A new study, published this week in JAMA Pediatrics, shows how those...
deseret.com
A back-to-school necklace sounds innocent — but it has a darker meaning
With back-to-school season coming up, it’s normal to see school-related topics trending on social media. But the latest social media trend, back-to-school necklaces, has a much more disturbing meaning than you might expect. What is a back-to-school necklace?. According to Urban Dictionary, an online dictionary that defines internet or...
parentherald.com
How to Help Children Overcome Shyness; Turn Them from Shy to Shining
According to Kasey Rangan, a nurse practitioner at Children's Hospital Los Angeles, some kids are outgoing, while some are shy and have difficulty interacting with others. Dr. Caroly Pataki, child and adolescent psychiatrist at Children's Hospital Los Angeles, said that when shyness is severe, it empairs everyday life for a child or prevents the child from making friends. They may suffer from a social anxiety disorder that can improve with treatment.
Most Teens Have a Healthy Relationship with Digital Technology: Study
Most teenagers have a healthy relationship with technology thanks to their parental figures, according to a study. Despite previous studies providing conflicting findings on the impact of digital technology on adolescents, popular opinion has always leaned toward the more negative side of the spectrum. With nearly half of children in...
How can parents help kids use smartphones safely? An expert offers some tips
In these modern times, there comes that moment when your preteen comes to you and asks the big question: “Can I have a phone?”. An unscientific survey of friends, family and colleagues reveals that most probably are saying "yes" to that question. The real question is how to teach...
You're Trying To Give Your Kids An Amazing Childhood. How Much Will They Remember?
Parents expend an enormous amount of energy curating meaningful experiences for their kids. But which memories will they actually carry with them into adulthood?
brides.com
5 Ways to Champion Your Relationship
Relationships don't always come easily or flow naturally, nor do they feel 100 percent equal all of the time. Sometimes in a partnership, one person takes the lead in helping to move the relationship along and to strengthen the connection. Therapists and relationship experts call this person a relationship champion.
blavity.com
How Family Dynamics Influence Addiction
One in four American kids grow up in a household where substance abuse takes place, forcing them to grow up too early, endure emotional or physical trauma, and take on the role of caregiver much too young. For spouses or domestic partners, addiction causes a tremendous amount of conflict, financial and legal difficulties, and contributes to domestic abuse.
MedicalXpress
Emotional patterns a factor in children's food choices
The emotional context in which eating occurs has been thought to influence eating patterns and diet, with studies finding negative emotions predict excessive calorie intake and poor diet quality. A research article featured in the Journal of Nutrition Education and Behavior discusses how children's unhealthy food choices, especially over weekends, are related to emotion.
5 tips for building kids' resilience after bumps, scrapes and other minor injuries
Bang! A child trips and grazes their knee. Your toddler bumps his head on the table. Your niece stubs her toe. The tears flood in. Do you: (a) tell them to “brush-it-off”, (b) make a fuss and laboriously check for grazes, or (c) give them a cuddle, quick check, and encourage them to keep playing? I am a physiotherapist and clinical pain neuroscientist from the University of South Australia. Recently, my colleagues and I published research investigating strategies to promote recovery and resilience in young children after injury. While a parent or caregiver’s response to a child’s bumps or scrapes will depend...
Discover your passion
"Passion is energy. Feel the power that comes from focusing on what excites you." -Oprah Winfrey. passion-is-the-deep-down-interest-withinEllen26 from Pixabay. How many of you are living your dream life? How many of you are in your favorite profession? Have you ever asked yourself, 'Is it that what I wanted to do in my life?' Very few will answer 'yes I am,' but why? Because most people are not moving forward with their passion! They even don't discover what their passion is!
How To Discipline A Toddler: What The New Research Says
Understanding how to discipline a toddler can be a confusing prospect for parents. Advice on dealing with tantrums and meltdowns is both prodigious and sometimes contradictory. Do you put a 3-year old in timeouts or try to reason with them? Can you ever yell? Should you just ignore the bad behaviors? Is spanking ever justified?
