Read on www.beckershospitalreview.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Health care workers at 2 Crozer Health hospitals secure a new contract
Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. While the future of Crozer Health, the four-hospital system in Delaware County, is still in a period of uncertainty, a group of health care workers within the system have recently secured their first contract.
beckershospitalreview.com
7 recent hospital, health system CEO moves
The following hospital and health system CEO moves have been reported since July 26:. 1. Joseph Cacchione, MD, was named CEO of Philadelphia-based Jefferson Health and Thomas Jefferson University, effective Sept. 6. 2. Simon Ratliff was named CEO of Wilkes-Barre (Pa.) General Hospital, effective Sept. 1. 3. Elmore Patterson was...
Philly’s firefighters union wants unvaccinated members to get 8 hours OT pay for COVID tests
PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia firefighters union recently encouraged its hundreds of unvaccinated members to file for eight hours of overtime pay each time they are required to complete weekly at-home COVID-19 tests before going to work, according to a union memo obtained by The Inquirer. The Fire Department last...
roi-nj.com
Cooper University Health Care opens new Ripa Center for Women in Haddonfield
Cooper University Health Care recently announced that its new Ripa Center for Women’s Health and Wellness location at 100 Grove St. in Haddonfield is open. Modeled on Cooper’s successful Ripa Center in Voorhees, the new center will offer primary care, gynecology, endocrine, cardiology, gastroenterology and breast surgery (oncology) services geared especially for women.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
beckershospitalreview.com
The initiative that's bringing nurses back to the bedside at Jefferson Health
Philadelphia-based Jefferson Health launched its "Nursing SEAL Team" program in July, which aims to give nurses more flexibility with where they work. Now, in the month since the initial team launch, the program has expanded into other departments and is attracting former employees back to the system. Participating nurses are...
New “Fast Pass” Feature at Tower Health Medical Group
WEST READING, PA — MyTowerHealth now offers “Fast Pass” for new patients at Tower Health Medical Group Internal Medicine, Family Medicine, OB/GYN, and Pediatrics. This new feature allows patients to move appointments to an earlier date or time in the event of a cancellation. Offers of earlier...
Local school districts review COVID-19 guidelines as new year approaches
As school districts prepare, administrators are reviewing their own policies to welcome students back to the buildings.
Medical Report: A contributing factor to diabetes that should surprise no one
Almost one out of 10 people in this country has diabetes. KYW Medical Editor Dr. Brian McDonough takes a look at a common contributing factor that should not surprise you.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mayor Kenney announces $500,000 in funding for Abortion Liberation Fund of PA
Mayor Jim Kenney and other city leaders announced Thursday that the city will provide $500,000 to the Abortion Liberation Fund of Pennsylvania.
fox29.com
Doctors warn that medications can cause serious heat-related health issues
PHILADELPHIA - This year's fourth heat wave is supposed to hit on Thursday and another is already in the forecast for next week. For some people, the heat means extra time in the pool, but for others, cooling off and staying safe in the heat is not that easy. Vanoka...
Main Line Media News
Montco commissioners OK update to county housing plan
NORRISTOWN — An update is now on the books to Montgomery County’s Housing Action Plan, meant to steer the development of affordable housing across the county. “All in all, this totals over $11 million in assistance to our community, funds that specifically benefit persons of very low, low, and moderate income in our county,” said Kayleigh Silver, the county’s Interim Administrator of Housing and Community Development.
realtree.com
Pennsylvania Record Buck Hid in Garage for 60 Years
The days of monster bucks going unnoticed are almost gone. With the advent of hunting magazines, digital outlets and social media, folks talk about big whitetails often — almost always. According to Bob D’Angelo, the Pennsylvania Big Game Scoring Program coordinator, and official Boone & Crockett Club scorer, few...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WFMZ-TV Online
Upland Square shopping center off Route 100 in Montgomery County sold for $85.7M
Upland Square, a 400,716-square-foot retail shopping center in Montgomery County, has been sold for $85.7 million, according to a statement from Institutional Property Advisors. The sale of the West Pottsgrove Township property does not include an AMC Theatre and some free-standing properties, Brad Nathanson of Institutional Property Advisors said in...
EXCLUSIVE: Advanced Fence Systems Customers Say Bucks County Company Took Thousands, Never Finished Work
LEVITTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office says it is investigating nearly a dozen complaints involving Advanced Fence Systems out of Levittown. Multiple customers say the company took thousands of dollars of deposits but never finished the work. Some of those customers are describing their experiences exclusively to Eyewitness News. Leslie Rothberg wanted to install a picket fence outside her home here in Lower Makefield Township near Yardley to keep her dogs inside her yard and to keep deer out. “This hasn’t really done what I needed it to do,” Rothberg said. A receipt shows Rothberg paid a deposit of more than...
Delegates from seven states meet in Philly to enhance Black teacher pipeline
Toni Washington, 24, who is about to start her career as a physical education teacher, describes herself as a decidedly unemotional person. That’s why she surprised herself when she choked up describing an encounter with a student at Colonial Middle School near Philadelphia during her time there as a long-term substitute.The expression on the child’s face – as the sixth grader realized that she had a teacher who looked like her...
2 teachers behind 'Afromation Avenue' coming to West Philly
What started as a book of affirmations will soon be "Afromation Avenue" -- a collection of positive street signs meant to uplift the community.
American Airlines Cutting Back Flights Out Of Philadelphia International Airport This Fall
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We have a warning for anyone planning a getaway this fall. American Airlines is cutting back flights in September and October out of Philadelphia International Airport. The cuts make up about 2% of flights for the entire company. Locally, that means 209 fewer departures next month and about 379 in October. American says this is all due to passenger demand and staffing concerns. The airline says it will revisit these adjustments later in the fall.
Principal honored as unsung hero
A South Philadelphia native received a prestigious fellowship from the Lowell Milken Center for Unsung Heroes. Jayda Pugliese was named 2022 Lowell Milken Center Fellow following a trip to Fort Scott, Kansas in late June to collaborate with the staff of the Lowell Milken Center, which is an international educational nonprofit.
Major discount supermarket chain leases space for another grocery store in Pennsylvania
All signs point to a major discount supermarket chain opening another store location in Pennsylvania. Read on to learn more. According to a recent post on the James Balliet Property Group's business Facebook page, Aldi has leased space for another new store in Pennsylvania.
WFMZ-TV Online
Wolf, Delloso 'reintroduce' $2,000 payments
(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf joined state Rep. David Delloso in Folcroft to reintroduce a program to give $2,000 checks where annual household is less than $80,000. “I hear directly from so many people all across the commonwealth, day after day, about how much this program...
Comments / 1