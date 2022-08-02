CVS in Twinbrook Center to Close Permanently at the End of The Month

The Plaza will undergo a lighting upgrade the week of August 8. The water feature will operate from 4 – 7 p.m. during installation. Olde Towne Plaza in Gaithersburg is getting an upgrade, with overhead lighting (catenary lights) being strung to add nighttime charm. The installation will begin on Monday, August 8, and is expected to take about a week, weather permitting. The Interactive Water Feature at Olde Towne Plaza will operate from 4 to 7 p.m. during the installation period, opening after the contractors have made the area safe. Note that the Water Feature is always closed on Mondays.

GAITHERSBURG, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO