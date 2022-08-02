CVS in Twinbrook Center to Close Permanently at the End of The Month

Read on mocoshow.com
Vienna, Virginia Billionaire is Giving his Fortune AwayChannelocityVienna, VA
Texas Governor Offers Washington D.C. and New York City a DealTom HandyTexas State
MCPS Hosts Job Info Session to Fill More than 400 Teaching Vacancies Before August 29Heather JauquetRockville, MD
Republican Senators Change Their Vote, Blocking a Bill to Help Sick Veterans.Kevin AlexanderWashington, DC
2022 NFL Draft Review: Washington CommandersAdrian HolmanWashington, DC
Teamsters Edge Closer to National Work Stoppage at Costco
A press release sent out by The Teamsters announced that more than 17,000 Costco Teamsters are currently working under an expired contract and that workers are “planning job actions across the country to send message to the company.” The release noted that the Costco Teamsters are “one step closer to a nationwide work stoppage” as they negotiate for a new national contract. There are two Costco locations in Montgomery County- Gaithersburg and Wheaton. The full press release can be seen below:
mymcmedia.org
Woodside Deli Closes Permanently After 75 Years
The Woodside Deli & Catering Company closed its doors for the final time after serving the Montgomery County community for 75 years. The original Woodside Deli in Silver Spring first opened its doors in 1947, before closing in Oct. 2019. The community staple moved to Rockville a short time later, officially opening in Dec. 2010. Popular items included the breakfast sandwich, the turkey club, and country fried chicken.
mocoshow.com
Gaithersburg’s Arcellx Signs Lease for 60,000 SF Space in King Farm
Gaithersburg-based Arcellx, a clinical-stage company which makes cell therapies for cancer and autoimmune diseases, will expand into Rockville after inking a deal to lease 60,000 SF at 800 King Farm Blvd., according to a Biz Journals report. It will be moving into “a roughly 215,000-square-foot office building that Miami-based Banyan Street Capital will convert into office and lab space for life sciences companies.” JLL Capital Markets announced in March that it arranged $38.5 million in acquisition financing for 805 King Farm Boulevard, a 240,000-square-foot office building known as District IV that is located within The District at King Farm in Rockville, MD.
mocoshow.com
Sheetz Submits Final Site Plan For First MoCo Location
Royal Farms has opened, Wawa is on the way, and many have been waiting for the trifecta to be complete with the Sheetz announcement. Good news for the lovers of the convenience store/gast station, as Sheetz, Inc., has submitted Final Site Plan application, SP-9217-2022, requesting approval for a 6,139 square foot convenience retail store with drive-through and automobile filling station at 751 Progress Way, located off of N. Frederick Rd (355) in Gaithersburg.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Giant Food is Opening a New Maryland Store
Regional grocery chain Giant Food is opening a new store in Silver Spring, Md., on Friday, replacing an older location about nine miles away, the retailer announced Tuesday. The new store is nearly 65,000-square feet and has an expanded gourmet cheese department, fresh-made sushi and pizza, and a Starbucks café.
ffxnow.com
Most expensive Fairfax County homes sold in July
There are homes you can actually afford, and then there are homes that are just fun to look at. Our list of the most expensive recently-sold homes in Fairfax County, below, is definitely the latter for all but the most well heeled. 1012 Founders Ridge Lane — 7 BD/10.5 BA...
mocoshow.com
City of Rockville Announces Details on This Year’s Rocktobierfest
The City of Rockville has announced the return of Rocktobierfest on Saturday, October 1, from 11am-5pm at Rockville Town Center (originally scheduled to take place at RedGate Park). Last year’s Rocktobierfest was cancelled on September 17th due to Covid concerns. Details below per the City of Rockville:. Rocktobierfest features...
mocoshow.com
Olde Towne Park Plaza Upgrade Scheduled in Gaithersburg
The Plaza will undergo a lighting upgrade the week of August 8. The water feature will operate from 4 – 7 p.m. during installation. Olde Towne Plaza in Gaithersburg is getting an upgrade, with overhead lighting (catenary lights) being strung to add nighttime charm. The installation will begin on Monday, August 8, and is expected to take about a week, weather permitting. The Interactive Water Feature at Olde Towne Plaza will operate from 4 to 7 p.m. during the installation period, opening after the contractors have made the area safe. Note that the Water Feature is always closed on Mondays.
mocoshow.com
New Bethesda Studio Offering Salon Suite Rentals (sponsored)
Amor Studios provides salon suite rentals at a beautiful, class A location in the heart of Bethesda. The salon owner, Kellye Amor created Amor Studios to give stylists and other beauty professionals a way to maintain control of their own career and keep what they earn. For over a decade,...
mocoshow.com
Renderings of Potential Development at Belward Farm
Back in May, Trammell Crow Company (TCC), a global commercial real estate developer, unveiled plans to develop The Labs at Belward, a world-class life science campus, in the “Shady Grove area of Montgomery County, Md” (Muddy Branch Rd/Great Seneca Hwy/Darnestown Rd). The Labs at Belward, located at the Belward Campus of The Johns Hopkins University, will initially include 757,000 square feet of trophy lab and research and discovery space across three buildings. The project has the potential to grow to approximately 1.6 million square feet across seven buildings. Construction of the initial 757,000 square feet will begin June 2023 and is slated to be completed in early 2025.
wnav.com
Route 32 Lane Expansion Officially Open
Governor Larry Hogan cut the ribbon on a widened 6-mile stretch of Route 32 that has needed improvement. The stretch of roadway is in Howard County and is part of a 5-plus year project to widen MD 32, which was 2 lanes & is now a 4-lane divided highway. Fort Meade and other federal cyber security facilities and the residential areas that support them are all along Route 32. The Governor announced plans to improve Route 32 in January of 2016. The improvements are meant to lessen the possibility of head-on collisions and improve the flow of traffic.
mocoshow.com
Full Details on This Year’s Montgomery County Agricultural Fair (August 12th-20th)
The 2022 Montgomery County Agricultural Fair takes place August 9-20 at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds (501 Perry Parkway, Gaithersburg). Visit www.mcagfair.com to purchase tickets. General Admission tickets are $12 online vs. $15 at the gate and children 11 and under don’t pay for fair admission. Per Montgomery County:. The...
WGAL
From side hustle to an empire: Maryland business owner finds innovative way to expand the brand
For Ashlee Sarai, starting a business was uncharted territory. She was a full-time school bus driver for three years, with no business experience, but the most important thing she had was a dream — a dream to do something she loved, something that made her happy－ and that was her love of eyelashes.
mocoshow.com
Woodside Deli in Rockville Has Closed Permanently
Woodside Deli, located at 4 N Washington Street in Rockville, has closed permanently after nearly 12 years in Rockville. The restaurant closed late last week, with signage removed from the building over the weekend. The Silver Spring location closed in 2019 after operating for more than 70 years. While there is a Woodside Deli in Germantown, we have been told that the location is no longer connected to the original Woodside Deli. Full statement from the owners available below:
fox5dc.com
Montgomery County urging companies to relocate over abortion bans
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Montgomery County is urging companies in states with new abortion restrictions to move their headquarters to the county. Montgomery County is facing challenges in bringing new companies to the county due to a complicated zoning system, a high cost of doing business and more.
alxnow.com
Demolition starts on West Glebe Road Bridge in Arlandria
After months of being closed, much of West Glebe Road Bridge has finally been torn down ahead of eventual reconstruction. Demolition started earlier this week and is expected to finish by the week of Sept. 5. Demolition work is expected to continue Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. The bridge was...
mocoshow.com
Department of Permitting Services Conducts ‘Sign Sweep’ to Collect Illegally Placed Signs
Montgomery County’s Department of Permitting Services (DPS) conducted a “sign sweep” on Thursday, Aug. 4, to remove signs illegally placed in public rights-of-way throughout the County. Those signs included campaign signs that were placed leading up to the July 19 Maryland gubernatorial primary election. The “sign sweep” was conducted on County-maintained roads.
WJLA
SEE IT: Sunflower field blooms in Clarksburg, Maryland
CLARKSBURG, Md. (7News) — 7News took a trip to Whitetails Farm in Clarksburg, Maryland, and captured stunning summer views. Check out the gallery above!
mocoshow.com
Milk Run Ends in a Race to a ‘Forever Home’ for Gaithersburg Man After $50,000 Powerball Prize
Montgomery County man and his family heading for new house after $50,000 Powerball prize. A truck driver from Gaithersburg man who made a quick stop to buy milk ended up with a little something extra: a Powerball ticket worth $50,000. Now he and his family are looking for a new house to call their “forever home!”
fox5dc.com
Invasive spotted lanternfly found in Loudoun County
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. - Officials in Loudoun County, Virginia are reminding residents to be on the lookout for the spotted lanternfly, an invasive species of insect that can wreak havoc on plant life in areas they infest. Officials announced Wednesday that spotted lanternflies have now been found in Loudoun County,...
