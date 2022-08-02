'The Sandman's Executive Producer Reveals Season 2 Scripts Are Being Written Ahead of Netflix Renewal

Read on collider.com
'House of the Dragon' Image Teases the Relationship Between Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower
The countdown has officially begun. The Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon is coming soon and Empire Magazine has released yet another exclusive image. A couple of days ago we were introduced to an Iron Throne — the most desirable yet uncomfortable-looking seat in Westeros — which looked closer to the description present in George R. R. Martin’s books than the depiction present in the 8 seasons of HBO’s Game of Thrones. And now, we have been presented with a seemingly wholesome scene between childhood friends Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower.
Mike Judge’s 'Beavis and Butt-Head': Everything You Need to Know About the Revival Series
Is There a Trailer For Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head?. When and Where Will Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head Be Released?. What Is Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head About?. Who Are the Cast and Crew of Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head?. We were first introduced to...
'The Sandman': Who Voices Merv Pumpkinhead?
The Sandman is Netflix’s latest fantasy drama series and this one comes from the world of DC. Based on the graphic novels by Neil Gaiman, the story follows Morpheus, the King of Dreams. After being held as a prisoner for 106 years, Morpheus finally breaks free from his captivity and sets out on a quest to bring some regime back to the kingdom of Dreaming, a realm he used to rule. Like many Netflix series, the show boasts a star-studded cast including the likes of Tom Sturridge, Asim Chaudhry¸ Charles Dance, and Gwendoline Christie, the latter two having previously collaborated on HBO's Game of Thrones. Along with many others, their appearances may be quite obvious onscreen, but one character who may have you puzzled by his looks is Mervyn Pumpkinhead, the chain-smoking caretaker. Well, you wouldn’t be mistaken for thinking you recognize his famous voice, as Mark Hamill voices the janitor of dreams.
Warner Bros. Movies No Longer Moving to HBO Max After 45 Days in Theaters
News regarding the recently-announced HBO Max and Discovery+ merger has been churning out a number of strategic re-directs, from cancellations to ad-supported platforms, leaving customers wondering where stand in this streamer limbo. According to Decider, the notoriously film-friendly HBO Max streamer is making some big changes in regard to what movies will be released, and when. Following the second quarter earnings call on August 4, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav confirmed the company's move from the "Project Popcorn" era to a "case-by-case basis" when determining what movies will be available to subscribers.
'Paper Girls' Star Sofia Rosinsky Reveals What She Expects from Season 2
It’s been a week since sci-fi action/comedy Paper Girls premiered on Prime Video, and there’s a lot to talk about in terms of story — especially when it comes to time travel and Stranger Things comparisons. However, the found family aspects of the story and the fact that the show puts past and future versions of the same characters to interact opens a whole different conversation about the series. This is what series star Sofia Rosinsky stopped by to discuss in an exclusive interview with Collider Ladies Night.
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
'Better Call Saul' Finally Links Jimmy's Past With Walter White to His Present
Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Better Call Saul Season 6, Episode 11. In the third to last episode of Better Call Saul, a key moment that the show had been building to finally arrived. After multiple seasons and occasional references, Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) finally reunited on screen with Walter White (Bryan Cranston). This was not a moment for celebration as it revealed how, even as Walter became a selfish force of his own in Breaking Bad, it was Saul that helped set all the events of the original show in motion. Both men, flawed in their own ways, would bring out the worst in each other. It delicately yet grimly recontextualized how the connection they formed would ultimately spell doom for everyone around them. It was the exact thing that Kim (Rhea Seahorn) had been worried about when she made the decision to leave Jimmy. She was one hundred percent right about her fears, foreseeing the coming danger when almost no one else could. The only thing she was wrong about was that it wouldn’t be her that would be in cahoots with Saul. She managed to get away, but this episode reminded us that this didn’t stop him from going down a dark path.
‘NCIS’ Alum Pauley Perrette Makes Rare TV Return
NCIS alum Pauley Perrette made a rare screen side appearance this past weekend after vowing to walk away from Hollywood forever. The actress, who is best known for playing NCIS’s Abby Sciuto, retired from the industry after CBS abruptly canceled her sitcom Broke. But she decided to break her hiatus to support one of her favorite charities, Project Angel Food.
Following William Shatner Comments, Star Trek Creator Gene Roddenberry's Son Shared How He Thinks His Dad Would Feel About Strange New Worlds
After William Shatner shared some controversial comments at San Diego Comic-Con, Rod Roddenberry weighed in on what his dad would think of Strange New Worlds.
'Beavis and Butt-Head' Review: Still Brilliant in Its Idiocy
I have somehow become Collider’s unofficial Beavis and Butt-Head critic. And frankly, I’m okay with that. As someone who adored the original series in the 1990s, I don’t mind being known for my love of the two idiots. Like the original series, the new Beavis and Butt-Head...
Sunny Hostin Inks Multi-Year Deal to Stay at ‘The View’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Click here to read the full article. Sunny Hostin is staying put at the most dramatic table on television. Hostin has inked a multiyear, multimillion-dollar deal to continue as co-host on “The View,” Variety has exclusively learned. The renewal deal will take Hostin through Season 28 of the ABC daytime show, which she currently co-hosts with Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar and Sara Haines — all of whom will be returning next season. ABC declined to comment on Hostin’s deal. As Variety previously reported, “The View” is expected to cast former Trump staffer Alyssa Farah Griffin as a co-host next season, which begins in September,...
'New Girl': Where's the Cast Now
It's been four years since the series finale of New Girl (2011-2018), "Engram Pattersky", where viewers and the cast of New Girl have parted ways. For seven seasons, New Girl gave viewers saw the characters progress through various milestones such as new jobs, new boyfriends, and marriage. Viewers were also supplied with life lessons told by Nick, and debated which of Jess's (Zooey Deschanel) boyfriends, whether it was Russell Schiller or Nick Miller, was "the one true love."
Elisabeth Moss to Star in FX's Thriller Series 'The Veil'
FX has just announced a new limited series called The Veil that is set to star Emmy Award, Golden Globe, SAG, and PGA award-winning actor Elisabeth Moss. No release date for the series has yet been set as the series was just ordered by FX to stream exclusively on Hulu.
How to Watch 'Prey': Is the 'Predator' Prequel Streaming or in Theaters?
Prey is the fifth installment of the Predator franchise, created by brothers Jim Thomas and John Thomas. Directed by Dan Trachtenberg (10 Cloverfield Lane), Prey is a prequel to the other four Predator films and an origin story for when the titular alien of the franchise first came to Earth. The screenplay for Prey was written by Patrick Aison, who is best known for his work as both producer and writer for the show Wayward Pines.
How to Watch ‘Bullet Train’: Is the Brad Pitt Action Comedy Streaming or in Theaters?
Set to release this summer, Bullet Train is probably one of the biggest and the most-awaited action movies of 2022. For starters, Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock are teaming up again, after their last partnership in The Lost City. Plus, the action-comedy comes from director David Leitch, who is known for previously directing Deadpool 2 and Atomic Blonde.
‘The Gilded Age’ Season 2: The Cast, Release Date & More You Need To Know
The Gilded Age will return with more glitz, glamour, and drama in season 2. The HBO series was renewed for a second season on February 14, 2022. Production on season 2 got underway in May 2022 and will film in both New York state and Rhode Island. The period drama,...
'Industry' Lets Its Female Characters Be Unlikable
Season 2 of Industry premiered Monday night on HBO, and its razor-sharp first episode marked an electric and satisfying opener to the season. For those that haven’t yet tuned in, Industry combines the high-stakes business world of Succession with Euphoria’s teen debauchery. The series follows Harper (Myha'la Herrold), Yasmin (Marisa Abela), and their Gen Z colleagues as they vie for power in the corrupt and competitive world of high finance at Pierpoint & Co., a top-tier investment bank in London. Season 2’s premiere sets up the parallel journeys Harper and Yasmin will embark on as they continue to lie, cheat, and manipulate their way to the top in a male-dominated industry. While they make plenty of morally ambiguous choices, the episode, written by the show's creators Mickey Down and Konrad Kay, consistently reminds us their ruthlessness is out of necessity, a means of survival in a cruel boy's club.
‘Bodies Bodies Bodies’ Review: A Killer Combination of Humor, Commentary, and Horror-Mystery
A24 has always excelled with its explorations of youth culture and social media, be it with 2013’s Spring Breakers, 2018’s Eighth Grade, or last year’s Zola. Yet Bodies Bodies Bodies, from director Halina Reijn, might be the most prescient, biting, and downright fun of A24’s dissections of Gen Z culture so far.
George Miller's 'Three Thousand Years of Longing' Release Date Moved Up
Your wish to see George Miller's high-fantasy film Three Thousand Years of Longing early has been granted. The film debuted at Cannes earlier this year to decent reviews and was originally expected to reach theaters on August 31 as one of the last films of the summer months. Now, Tilda Swinton and Idris Elba will be arriving five days early, on August 26.
How to Watch 'Beavis and Butt-Head': Where to Stream the New Season
The 90s were a definitive time for entertainment. MTV was making its rounds, alternative music was at its prime, and television was unlike any other. One show that became a staple of the ‘90s is Beavis and Butt-Head. Created by Mike Judge (the same guy behind King of the Hill and HBO’s Silicon Valley) the series centers on a duo of cartoon slackers well-known for their big heads and penchant for rock ‘n roll music. Their daily activities include squandering around their suburban hometown, causing chaos at Highland High, and watching hours of music videos - not without offering a string of nonsensical commentary that, for some reason, brings laughter to the audience (don’t forget their trademark giggles).
