Public Safety

Fiat Chrysler to Pay Out $300 Million in Diesel Emissions Fraud Case

By Andrew Krok
CNET
 3 days ago
CarBuzz.com

Major American Automaker Fined $300M For Dieselgate 2.0

FCA (Fiat Chrysler Automobiles) US, which now sits under the Stellantis Group, has been placed on three-year probation as of Monday. The group was also ordered to pay around $300 million in fines for cheating during emissions testing on 101,000 Ram 1500 trucks and Jeep Grand Cherokee SUVs sold with the group's EcoDiesel engines.
CARS
US News and World Report

Stellantis Unit Sentenced in U.S. Diesel Emissions Probe, Will Pay $300 Million

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. business of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty in June to criminal conspiracy and will pay nearly $300 million to resolve a multi-year U.S. Justice Department diesel-emissions fraud probe. FCA US LLC, formerly Chrysler Group LLC, previously struck a plea agreement with the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CarBuzz.com

Feds Slap Flo-Pro And Thunder Diesel With $1.6 Million Fine

Flo-Pro Performance Exhaust and Thunder Diesel & Performance Company have agreed to pay $1.6 million to resolve allegations that they violated the Clean Air Act (CAA). These companies sold third-party devices that bypass or disable vehicle emissions control systems. These devices were quite popular amongst the Ford F-450 and Ram Heavy Duty crowd. This is also not the first time the Feds have gone after coal rollers.
CARS
