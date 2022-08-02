ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prayer campaign focuses on West Virginia’s 55 counites

RIPLEY, W.VA. (WV News) — The power of prayer is being displayed across West Virginia’s 55 counties from July 1 through Aug. 25. The Prayer Alliance of West Virginia has designated one lead prayer person in each county. Beginning the first day with Wyoming County, each county was to be lifted in prayer each of the consecutive days.
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
West Virginia starts back-to-school sales tax holiday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia residents in need of materials for the upcoming school year can save money this weekend during a sales tax holiday. Certain items are exempt from the state sales tax over the four-day period that starts Friday. It includes school-related items such as clothing, supplies, instructional materials, laptops and tablets, and sports equipment.
EDUCATION
