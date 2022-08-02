Read on www.wvnews.com
WVNews
West Virginia eligible for nearly $141 million in infrastructure law's first tranche of abandoned mine land funds
WASHINGTON (WV News) — The U.S. Department of Interior announced this week the availability of $140.75 million in Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Abandoned Mine Lands funds to “create good-paying union jobs and catalyze economic opportunity in coal communities” through abandoned mine land reclamation. The funds are part of...
WVNews
Prayer campaign focuses on West Virginia’s 55 counites
RIPLEY, W.VA. (WV News) — The power of prayer is being displayed across West Virginia’s 55 counties from July 1 through Aug. 25. The Prayer Alliance of West Virginia has designated one lead prayer person in each county. Beginning the first day with Wyoming County, each county was to be lifted in prayer each of the consecutive days.
WVNews
COVID report for Aug. 5, 2022
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia reported 11 more COVID deaths Friday, with 1,012…
WVNews
West Virginia starts back-to-school sales tax holiday
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia residents in need of materials for the upcoming school year can save money this weekend during a sales tax holiday. Certain items are exempt from the state sales tax over the four-day period that starts Friday. It includes school-related items such as clothing, supplies, instructional materials, laptops and tablets, and sports equipment.
WVNews
Mullens takes WV State Am at The Greenbrier
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (WV News) — There is a first time for everything. And there is now another first-time winner at the West Virginia State Amateur.
WVNews
Maryland man gets 2-15 in West Virginia prison for Harrison County caper
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A Maryland man who broke into three cellphone company kiosks at Meadowbrook Mall during morning walking hours, stole items from two, then fled recklessly from police, is headed to West Virginia prison. Antonio Garrard Brock, 28, was sentenced to 2-15 years, fined $1,000 and...
