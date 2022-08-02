Read on www.houmatimes.com
Gladys Legendre Sonnier
Gladys Legendre Sonnier, 93, a native and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana passed away on Saturday, July 30, 2022. A visitation will be held in her honor on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church, Thibodaux, Louisiana from 11:00 am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 pm. The burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Thibodaux, Louisiana.
Lucien J. Caballero
Lucien Joseph Caballero, 84, a native of Bell Alliance, Louisiana and resident of Labadieville, Louisiana passed away on August 1, 2022. A visitation will be held in his honor on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at Assumption Catholic Church, Plattenville, Louisiana from 9:00 am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. The burial will follow in Assumption Catholic Cemetery, Plattenville, Louisiana.
Albert Marion Jones III
Albert Marion Jones, III, 72 , died Friday, July 29, 2022. Born September 2, 1949 he was a native of Baton Rouge, LA and resident of Schriever, Louisiana. A Graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 6th, 2022 at Roselawn Memorial Park in Baton Rouge at 11:00 AM. He...
Carol Chauvin Lenox
Carol Ann Chauvin Lenox, 86, passed away on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 8:14am. Carol was a native of Houma, LA and resident of Houma, LA. Services will be held by the family at St. Bernadette Catholic Church with burial/inurnment to be held in Magnolia Cemetery in Houma, LA following the completion of Mass.
crescentcitysports.com
Former LSU, Ponchatoula QB T.J. Finley arrested
Former LSU and Ponchatoula quarterback T.J. Finley has been arrested. The current Auburn player was taken into custody at the Lee County Detention Facility on a charge of Attempt to Elude with the Auburn Police Department. WRBL-TV has reached out Thursday to an Auburn University Athletics spokesperson who says they...
L'Observateur
Ascension, Assumption, St. James guilty pleas 7/25 to 7/29
During the week of July 25 – July 29, 2022, the following defendants pled guilty to various charges and were sentenced in the 23rd Judicial District Court, parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James. Ascension Parish:. 1. Trevon Blunt, 46160 Clouatre Rd. Gonzales, LA, age 22, pled guilty to...
brproud.com
LDWF: Louisiana man found with meth, multiple sharks
OYSTER BAYOU, La. (BRPROUD) – Agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries were in Oyster Bayou on Tuesday, July 26 when they spotted someone named Anouda Lirette, 44, of Houma. LDWF says, “During a compliance check, agents witnessed Lirette throw a shark overboard and found Lirette in...
Linda Reynolds
Linda Dauzat Reynolds, age 81, a native of Bunkie and resident of Houma, died Monday August 1, 2022 at Chateau Terrebonne Health Care in Houma. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home Friday August 5, 2022 from 9:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at St. Francis Cemetery #2.
Unclaimed: Mega Millions ticket sold in Louisiana
A winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Bossier City last week worth $10,000 remains unclaimed.
Florida brothers in custody, accused of breaking into Louisiana business
In addition to the Metairie break-in, the JPSO said that the brothers unsuccessfully attempted to burglarize another business on the Westbank earlier in the night.
L'Observateur
LaPlace man arrested in Las Vegas
Two Louisiana residents were allegedly involved in a Connecticut robbery. Lamoine Ward of LaPlace was arrested by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Aug. 1 for the arrest warrant held by Greenwich Police Department in Greenwhich, Connecticut. On June 25, a woman identified as Kristen McKenzie of Metairie entered a business on...
Join the Cajun Music Preservation Society for Cajun Jam
The Cajun Music Preservation Society invites the community of to come out and enjoy an evening of live music, food, and fun at its Cajun Jam event. The outdoor event will be held today, August 3, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., at Gina’s at the Legion. The Cajun...
LWCC announces 2021 Safest 70 Award Winners
Today, LWCC announced the 2021 Safest 70 Award recipients. Established in 2008, this award honors policyholders who share LWCC’s commitment to workplace safety. Recognized companies are fostering a culture of wellbeing in Louisiana’s workforce by establishing safe work environments. “LWCC has always prioritized workplace safety and will continue...
TPSO arrest Montegut man on multiple felony charges
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Montegut man, who led patrol deputies on at least two separate pursuits over the last several weeks. Timothy John Billiot, 52, of Montegut, was arrested on multiple felony charges associated with the vehicle pursuits, and outstanding warrants. On June 21,...
Local businesses and community “Pack the Bus” for local students
Synergy Bank and United Way of South Louisiana coordinated a school supply drive to benefit children in need in Terrebonne and Lafourche parishes. With the help of the community, thousands of school supply items were collected for distribution through the school districts. “The Pack the Bus School Supply Drive helps...
myneworleans.com
Neil Maki, MD & David Ryan Kesterson PA-C
One of the region’s top orthopaedic surgeons, Dr. Neil Maki practices in Thibodaux and is on staff at Thibodaux Regional Health System. He and the staff at Thibodaux Regional Orthopaedic Clinic, including David Ryan Kesterson PA-C, ensure that patients’ individual needs are met by the most effective means. Dr. Maki specializes in the shoulder and has pioneered many shoulder arthroscopic procedures. He also performs joint replacements and is one of few specialists in the region who performs endoscopic carpal tunnel (wrist). Board certified in both orthopaedic surgery and sports medicine, Dr. Maki is also fellowship trained in Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery.
Houma man busted with meth, sharks
Wildlife agents allege the 44-year-old man was in possession of meth, drug paraphernalia, and too many sharks.
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed in Two-Vehicle Morning Crash on LA 429
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed in Two-Vehicle Morning Crash on LA 429. Louisiana – According to Louisiana State Police, Troopers from LSP Troop A began investigating a two-vehicle incident on LA 429 at Roddy Road in Ascension Parish shortly after 5:30 a.m. on August 1, 2022. Chad Jones, 50, of Gonzales, Louisiana, died as a result of the crash.
Finding Our Roots Museum receives $2,600 donation
South Central Regional Director of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated, Joya Hayes, partnered with the Bayou Pearls, to present a $2,600 donation to Finding Our Roots African American Museum to assist with the refurbishment of the museum following Hurricane Ida. The historic museum, founded by Margie Scoby remains closed as...
TPSO searching for man in connection with overnight shooting in Houma
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced a man is being sought in connection with an overnight shooting in Houma. Violent Crimes Detectives are searching for Peyton Dee Chauvin, 21, of Houma, who is facing charges for two counts of Attempted Second Degree Murder in the incident. At 11:25 p.m. on...
