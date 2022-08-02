Read on www.beckershospitalreview.com
Popular supermarket chain set to open another new store location in Rhode IslandKristen WaltersProvidence, RI
Are power outages going to be more common?PHCC of MAMassachusetts State
High Hopes has Lofty Plans for First Anniversary Celebration. 21+ Public celebration Saturday August 6, 10 am – 9 pm.Steven V DubinHopedale, MA
Enjoy Local Food in Nature at this "Farm-to-Table" FundraiserDianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
The Hidden Garden Hike in Rhode Island that feels like a FairytaleTravel MavenBristol, RI
Police: Speech therapist passed cell phone to ACI inmate
The woman had been working at the prison as a contracted speech pathologist, according to police.
3 men wanted in North Kingstown drug store robbery
Police are searching for three men who robbed a North Kingstown drug store Wednesday morning.
Man stabbed in one city, then shot in neighboring city, Rhode Island police say
CRANSTON, R.I. — A man in Rhode Island had a very unlucky day as he was stabbed and shot in two separate incidents on Wednesday, authorities said. According to Cranston Police Maj. Todd Patalano, the victim was stabbed in Providence, WJAR-TV reported. The wounded man then crossed the city...
2 suffer burns in Woonsocket house fire
Flames and smoke were seen coming through the roof.
ABC6.com
Providence caregiver accused of fraud against senior client
LITTLE COMPTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Little Compton police said Wednesday that a caregiver is being accused of taking advantage of a senior client. Police said an investigation started when they received a report from a caregiver that possible fraud is being against her in-home client. A second caregiver with...
ABC6.com
Suspect in Cranston shooting held on bail
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The suspect in a targeted shooting in Cranston did not enter a plea when he was arraigned Thursday. Michael McCombs, 33, was held on a $50,000 surety bail and was issued a no contact order with the victim. Cranston police said Thursday that they arrested...
ABC6.com
Fall River man charged with arson in fire where mother, infant were rescued for roof
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — A Fall River man has been charged with arson following a blaze at a three-story building in the city Wednesday night. Jeremy Perreira, 42, was charged with arson and possession of a stun gun. The fire broke out at a building that houses apartment...
2 shot outside Providence food mart
The shooting happened outside Tom's Food Mart on Chalkstone Avenue.
Woman charged with ramming police vehicles in Narragansett
An Attleboro woman is facing a felony charge after she led officers on a chase and intentionally rammed into several vehicles in Narragansett on Tuesday.
ABC6.com
‘You could hear the screams, you can hear the shock’: Cranston store owner describes moments after man was shot
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — “Last night, I happened to be in the shop and I heard a shot and ran outside,” Dennis Horton, a store owner, described the moments after a man was shot in Cranston Wednesday night. “You could hear the screams. You could hear people...
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River used car dealer sentenced to no prison time in money laundering scheme
BOSTON – The owner of a used car dealership in Fall River has been sentenced for money laundering. 53-year-old Augustine Osemwegie was sentenced Wednesday by U.S. Senior District Court Judge Rya W. Zobel to six months of home confinement and two years of supervised release. Osemwegie was also ordered to pay a fine of $5,500 and forfeiture. On April 21, 2022, Osemwegie pleaded guilty to one count of money laundering.
ABC6.com
Miriam Hospital emergency room nurse accused of bringing gun to work
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Miriam Hospital emergency room nurse is accused of bringing a gun to work over the weekend. Providence Police Maj. David Lapatin told ABC 6 News that Lalayna Grilley was arrested Sunday. A security officer at the hospital told police that the gun was seized...
ABC6.com
Department of Environmental Management identifies woman, 57, accused of ramming car into police cruisers during chase
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management has identified a 57-year-old woman accused of ramming her car into police cruisers during a chase Tuesday. Elise Collins, of Attleboro, was arrested on felony and misdemeanor charges. According to Rhode Island court documents, Collins appeared in court...
Man shot in Fall River neighborhood
Police are searching for whoever shot and injured a man in Fall River Tuesday afternoon.
beckershospitalreview.com
Massachusetts hospital pauses planned closure of birth center
Beverly (Mass.) Hospital is postponing the closure of the North Shore Birth Center, according to an Aug. 4 report from The Salem News. Tom Sands, Beverly Hospital president, said in a letter to hospital staff that the hospital has decided to extend the process and that "...no further action will be taken toward the closure of the North Shore Birth Center while we extend the process," the letter said.
ABC6.com
21-year-old sentenced to 14 years in prison for 2021 Providence gang shootout
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – The Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office said a 21-year-old Providence man was sentenced to state prison in connection to last year’s shootout on Carolina Avenue, that injured nine people. Ricardo Cosme Tejada, 21, entered a guilty plea for several charges, including carrying a...
ABC6.com
Department of Health closes four beaches for swimming
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health closed four beaches for swimming Thursday. The Department of Health said bacteria levels at Camp Hoffman Beach and Kingston’s Camp Beach in Kingston, Camp Canonicus Beach in Exeter, and Kent County YMCA Beach in Warwick returned to safe levels.
iheart.com
Early Morning Woonsocket Fire Leaves Two Injured
Woonsocket Fire officials confirm two people have been taken to the hospital after an early morning house fire today. The blaze breaking out on Water Street right around 5AM. It appears the blaze started on an upper floor and broke through the roof. Everyone was able to get out. Officials...
