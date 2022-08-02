ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Providence, RI
Crime & Safety
City
Providence, RI
ABC6.com

Providence caregiver accused of fraud against senior client

LITTLE COMPTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Little Compton police said Wednesday that a caregiver is being accused of taking advantage of a senior client. Police said an investigation started when they received a report from a caregiver that possible fraud is being against her in-home client. A second caregiver with...
LITTLE COMPTON, RI
ABC6.com

Suspect in Cranston shooting held on bail

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The suspect in a targeted shooting in Cranston did not enter a plea when he was arraigned Thursday. Michael McCombs, 33, was held on a $50,000 surety bail and was issued a no contact order with the victim. Cranston police said Thursday that they arrested...
CRANSTON, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Fall River used car dealer sentenced to no prison time in money laundering scheme

BOSTON – The owner of a used car dealership in Fall River has been sentenced for money laundering. 53-year-old Augustine Osemwegie was sentenced Wednesday by U.S. Senior District Court Judge Rya W. Zobel to six months of home confinement and two years of supervised release. Osemwegie was also ordered to pay a fine of $5,500 and forfeiture. On April 21, 2022, Osemwegie pleaded guilty to one count of money laundering.
FALL RIVER, MA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
beckershospitalreview.com

Massachusetts hospital pauses planned closure of birth center

Beverly (Mass.) Hospital is postponing the closure of the North Shore Birth Center, according to an Aug. 4 report from The Salem News. Tom Sands, Beverly Hospital president, said in a letter to hospital staff that the hospital has decided to extend the process and that "...no further action will be taken toward the closure of the North Shore Birth Center while we extend the process," the letter said.
BEVERLY, MA
ABC6.com

Department of Health closes four beaches for swimming

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health closed four beaches for swimming Thursday. The Department of Health said bacteria levels at Camp Hoffman Beach and Kingston’s Camp Beach in Kingston, Camp Canonicus Beach in Exeter, and Kent County YMCA Beach in Warwick returned to safe levels.
WARWICK, RI
iheart.com

Early Morning Woonsocket Fire Leaves Two Injured

Woonsocket Fire officials confirm two people have been taken to the hospital after an early morning house fire today. The blaze breaking out on Water Street right around 5AM. It appears the blaze started on an upper floor and broke through the roof. Everyone was able to get out. Officials...
WOONSOCKET, RI

