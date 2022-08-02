Third person charged in June murder on Genesee and Sawyer street

Read on www.whec.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This New York Farm Has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in the CountryTravel MavenPenfield, NY
Nursing Home Sues Relatives for as Much as $100,000 for Loved One's Medical BillsSharee B.Monroe County, NY
Dogs Are Good Teachers of Unconditional LoveHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
The Magnificent Life of Melinda FinnHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
My Memories of when "The Who" visited My HouseHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
Related
WHEC TV-10
Jamil Knox sentenced to 20 years for murder
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Monroe County Court Judge Karen Bailey Turner sentenced 35-year-old Jamil Knox to 20 years in the New York State Department of Corrections plus five years of post-release supervision. This comes after a bench trial conviction of manslaughter in the first degree and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree for the death of Alondo Lathrop, Jr..
Rochester parolee sentenced to 20 years for 2020 manslaughter
The case was prosecuted by Special Assistant District Attorney Jacob Ark of the Public Corruption and Economic Crimes Bureau.
rochesterfirst.com
3-time convicted felon from Rochester pleads guilty to firearm charge
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man faces up to 10 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to his fourth felony charge in 14 years, the District Attorney’s office announced Thursday. Robert Shelton, 37, was previously convicted of felony charges in 2008, 2009 and 2012. On July...
13 WHAM
RPD investigating kidnapping on Norton Street
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester police are investigating a kidnapping after a car was stolen Wednesday on Norton Street with a 4-year-old inside. Police say the child was safely recovered when the car was found with the child still inside a few streets away. Police are investigating the incident as...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WHEC TV-10
Where do the guns come from? Special unit of NYSP tracking them
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — With the number of shootings and killings in Rochester over the past two years, we at News10NBC have tried to have a laser focus on illegal guns. The questions we ask are: where did they come from? And how did they get here?. Today got...
Seneca Falls Woman Arrested on Warrant and for Resisting Arrest
On Thursday, August 4, 2022, at 3:02 pm the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Shaniqura N. Bailey, age 29, of Seneca Falls, New York. The arrest stems from a bench warrant that was issued by the Town of Seneca Falls Court. Bailey was convicted of a petit larceny charge for which she was sentenced to serve jail time intermittently. Bailey failed to appear on multiple occasions for her time.
Murder charges for suspect who killed Rochester man outside Lyell Ave. bar
Investigators believe Scott ran after Taylor, caught up to him, and fatally shot him in the chest.
Two arrested on narcotics charges in Bath
BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — A man and a woman have been arrested after an investigation led to narcotics being seized, according to the Bath Police Department. Morgan Abeel, 18, and Liberty Ferris, 22, both of Bath N.Y. were arrested after an investigation into a Fight and Criminal Contempt case on July 30, 2022. According to […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Alert canceled for missing vulnerable adult
UPDATE: Police have recently canceled the alert for Frank Gugino on Friday morning. ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police issued an alert Thursday evening for a missing vulnerable adult from Rochester. According to the Tonawanda City Police Department, Frank Gugino, 86, was last seen on Woody Lane in Rochester around 4:20 p.m. Thursday. They say he […]
WHEC TV-10
Police: Rochester man found with fentanyl and crack in Avon
AVON, N.Y. (WHEC) — Police said they caught a Rochester man with fentanyl and crack cocaine in Avon on Friday. The man is facing felony drug possession and tampering charges. It started with a traffic stop on 390. An investigator with the Livingston County Sheriff's Office suspected drug activity...
Rochester man stabbed several times during robbery on Otis St.
According to police, officers arrived at the Burger King on Lyell Avenue around 10 p.m. for the report of a stabbing.
WHEC TV-10
4 arrested following vehicle pursuit starting in Lockport
LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WGRZ/WHEC)— Four people from Rochester face charges following an alleged larceny and vehicle pursuit in Lockport on Tuesday. Around 5 p.m. the Niagara County Sheriff's Office reports receiving a call about an alleged larceny from Runnings at 5789 South Transit Rd. The caller said they saw a black Jeep Wrangler leaving the scene.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
4-year-old safe after kidnapping attempt in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police said a 4-year-old was safely recovered Wednesday after a kidnapping on Norton Street. According to investigators, the child was in a car near the Norton and North Goodman Street intersection when the vehicle was stolen. Police said the car was found a few streets away, with the child still […]
13 WHAM
Witness recounts fatal hit-and-run on Lake Avenue
Rochester, N.Y. — The family of 19-year-old Jared Jones says he was the victim of a fatal hit-and-run on Lake Avenue near Burley Road early Wednesday morning. Ethan Mastrodonato lives on Burley Road. He and his brother decided to take a different route on their nightly walk when they witnessed the crash.
Missing vulnerable adult alert issued for elderly man
TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A missing vulnerable adult alert has been issued for an elderly man who is believed to be in the Western New York area. Frank A. Gugino, 86 and of Rochester, has dementia and may be in need of medical attention. Police say that information indicates that he was in Amherst at […]
NYSP: Drunk driver was nearly 4x legal limit
State police say his blood alcohol content was determined to be 0.30 percent.
WHEC TV-10
Tractor-trailer fatality in Clifton Springs
CLIFTON SPRINGS, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Ontario County Sheriff's Office says a Victor man died Thursday as the result of a tractor-trailer roll-over accident. Steven Straight, 68, was turning into Will-O-Crest Farms when the trailer rolled over. Deputies say it was due to the grade of the field entrance off of County Road 27.
13 WHAM
Man faces several charges after domestic incident in Livingston County
York, N.Y. — An Allegany County man is accused of punching another male and shoving a female into a shower during a domestic dispute in Livingston County. Deputies responded to Flats Road in York around 8 p.m. Tuesday. An investigation found that Tony Gaddy, 20, of Canaseraga, punched another male in the face and injured him. Gaddy also allegedly damaged a wall inside the home after shoving a female into it.
Rochester man sentenced to 5 years in prison for intent to distribute fentanyl
In 2010, Quandrell Davis, 31, was convicted of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree (a felony) and sentenced to five years in prison.
WHEC TV-10
Man Attacked during attempted robbery on Otis Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A 27-year-old man was attacked last night during an attempted robbery on Otis Street on Wednesday night. Rochester police responded around 10 p.m. and found the victim on Lyell Avenue suffering from multiple cuts to his body. RPD said a suspect tried to rob the...
Comments / 0