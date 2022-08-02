ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, MS

Canton residents clean up after widespread flooding

By Madeleine Nolan
WAPT
 3 days ago
Susie Alberson Carlock
2d ago

Driving 16 between Carthage and Canton got hairy. Some person was driving in the middle. Good thing we were all going 20-25 mph.

