Molly Domangue Henry
Molly Marie Henry, 58, passed away on Friday, July 29, 2022. Molly was a native of Houma, LA and a resident of Montegut, LA. Family and friends of the family are invited to attend a Memorial Visitation on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at Chauvin Funeral Home in Houma, LA from 10:00am until Liturgy of the Word at 12:00pm. Burial will take place in St. Ann Cemetery at a later date.
Albert Marion Jones III
Albert Marion Jones, III, 72 , died Friday, July 29, 2022. Born September 2, 1949 he was a native of Baton Rouge, LA and resident of Schriever, Louisiana. A Graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 6th, 2022 at Roselawn Memorial Park in Baton Rouge at 11:00 AM. He...
Carol Chauvin Lenox
Carol Ann Chauvin Lenox, 86, passed away on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 8:14am. Carol was a native of Houma, LA and resident of Houma, LA. Services will be held by the family at St. Bernadette Catholic Church with burial/inurnment to be held in Magnolia Cemetery in Houma, LA following the completion of Mass.
Linda Reynolds
Linda Dauzat Reynolds, age 81, a native of Bunkie and resident of Houma, died Monday August 1, 2022 at Chateau Terrebonne Health Care in Houma. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home Friday August 5, 2022 from 9:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at St. Francis Cemetery #2.
Lucien J. Caballero
Lucien Joseph Caballero, 84, a native of Bell Alliance, Louisiana and resident of Labadieville, Louisiana passed away on August 1, 2022. A visitation will be held in his honor on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at Assumption Catholic Church, Plattenville, Louisiana from 9:00 am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. The burial will follow in Assumption Catholic Cemetery, Plattenville, Louisiana.
Finding Our Roots Museum receives $2,600 donation
South Central Regional Director of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated, Joya Hayes, partnered with the Bayou Pearls, to present a $2,600 donation to Finding Our Roots African American Museum to assist with the refurbishment of the museum following Hurricane Ida. The historic museum, founded by Margie Scoby remains closed as...
Local businesses and community “Pack the Bus” for local students
Synergy Bank and United Way of South Louisiana coordinated a school supply drive to benefit children in need in Terrebonne and Lafourche parishes. With the help of the community, thousands of school supply items were collected for distribution through the school districts. “The Pack the Bus School Supply Drive helps...
Join the Cajun Music Preservation Society for Cajun Jam
The Cajun Music Preservation Society invites the community of to come out and enjoy an evening of live music, food, and fun at its Cajun Jam event. The outdoor event will be held today, August 3, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., at Gina’s at the Legion. The Cajun...
2022 Acadia Music Fest Lineup Includes Ludacris and Dumpstaphunk
Acadia Music Fest returns this fall with a fantastic lineup that is sure to draw everyone to Thibodaux. Acadia Music Fest is Thibodaux’s largest outdoor music festival that features local musicians, artists, and the best southern food. The fest was started by The Ben Myer Foundation which was founded in 2016 to honor the memory of Ben by giving back to charities in the community.
Respond, Reopen, Recover; Catholic Diocese Hurricane Ida Impact Report
Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux proved that a heart of servitude goes a long way after raising $4.5 million after Hurricane Ida to help respond, reopen, and recover. During Phase I, which was the first six weeks of immediate response, the Catholic Charities was on the ground serving...
Terrebonne General and MBP partner for free community cancer screenings
Terrebonne General Health System and Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center (Houma, LA) are partnering to host a free breast, colorectal and skin cancer screening in Houma. Free clinical breast exams will be performed by a physician or nurse practitioner for women 18 and older. Screening mammograms will be available for women 40 and older who do not have a doctor and have not had a mammogram in the past 12 months. Insurance will be billed for mammograms; there will be no charge for women without insurance.
LWCC announces 2021 Safest 70 Award Winners
Today, LWCC announced the 2021 Safest 70 Award recipients. Established in 2008, this award honors policyholders who share LWCC’s commitment to workplace safety. Recognized companies are fostering a culture of wellbeing in Louisiana’s workforce by establishing safe work environments. “LWCC has always prioritized workplace safety and will continue...
Terrebonne General Wise and Well Program Empowers Residents
Terrebonne General Health System recently kicked off a new Well and Wise class. The class welcomed older residents by performing health screenings, giving resistance bands for home exercises, and class from Terrebonne General’s dietician in the Weight Management Department. The free Well and Wise program is educational and inspirational...
Thibodaux Regional Health System welcomes Dr. Thomas Dukovac, Urologist, to the medical staff
Thibodaux Regional Health System is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Thomas Dukovac, Urologist, to the active medical staff. Dr. Dukovac is available to care for patients at Thibodaux Regional Urology Clinic located 504 North Acadia Road, Thibodaux, (985) 447-5667. Dr. Dukovac earned his medical degree from University of...
TPSO arrest Montegut man on multiple felony charges
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Montegut man, who led patrol deputies on at least two separate pursuits over the last several weeks. Timothy John Billiot, 52, of Montegut, was arrested on multiple felony charges associated with the vehicle pursuits, and outstanding warrants. On June 21,...
Thibodaux Regional announces the addition of competitive swimming program
Thibodaux Regional Health System is pleased to announce the hiring of Aquatic Swim Coach Robert Fletcher. Fletcher, a former collegiate swimmer, brings to Thibodaux Regional 30+ years of coaching experience, produced nearly 100 All-Americans, and has seen greater than 50 percent of his swimmers go on to compete at the collegiate level. His coaching experience spans the United States and will enrich opportunities for all ages in our region. The Thibodaux Regional competitive swimming program will begin this month.
Houma Terrebonne Marine Corps League Detachment 475 and the PNP Norma A Liner Auxiliary Unit to host golf tournament
On Monday, September 26, The Houma Terrebonne Marine Corps League Detachment 475 and the PNP Norma A Liner Auxiliary Unit will host its 1st annual golf tournament at Ellendale Country Club in Houma. The tournament is a four-person scramble and will consist of the first 36 teams to register. The...
TPSO searching for man in connection with overnight shooting in Houma
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced a man is being sought in connection with an overnight shooting in Houma. Violent Crimes Detectives are searching for Peyton Dee Chauvin, 21, of Houma, who is facing charges for two counts of Attempted Second Degree Murder in the incident. At 11:25 p.m. on...
TPSO arrests six, five with drug possession
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of 6 people, in connection with an investigation completed in the 100 block of Marie Drive. Over the last several months, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office has received numerous complaints from multiple residents of suspicious activity, increased foot traffic, and possible drug activity from a specific residence in the 100 block of Marie Drive. Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Detectives began an investigation into the activity, which led to the arrest of 6 people.
Thibodaux Regional Fitness Center offers limited time discount on enrollment
Grab your sneakers and sign up! Thibodaux Regional Fitness Center is offering a discounted enrollment fee until Friday, August 12. The limited time enrollment fee is only $25. A membership gives guests access to the 60,000 square foot fitness center. The state of the art facility includes a full-service locker rooms, a warm water therapy and lap pool, strength training equipment, an indoor track, gymnasiums, child care, group exercise studios, and sports complex.
