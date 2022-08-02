Judge rules Amarillo businessman does not need to post $6 million bond in lawsuit against the city

Read on www.newschannel10.com
reaji somja
3d ago
glad someone is standing up for us tax payers bites when we said no and the mayor and her followers went ahead with it anyway
The Amarillo Pioneer
DENIED: City's Request for Bond in Fairly Lawsuit Rejected
The City of Amarillo’s attempt to require Alex Fairly to pay a $6 million bond in his lawsuit against the city was denied yesterday by Judge William Sowder. The lawsuit, which was brought by Alex Fairly, contends that the city’s use of Chapter 1431 anticipation notes to fund Civic Center improvements was not legally done.
Friona woman charged for allegedly holding immigrants hostage
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A Friona woman has been charged in Amarillo Federal Court, according to officials with the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas, alleging that she held 17 undocumented immigrants hostage in her home. According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas, 30-year-old […]
Judge denies request for Fairly to post bond in Civic Center trial
Update (12:40 p.m.) In a statement provided to MyHighPlains.com, Fairly said that while his team is pleased with Tuesday’s developments, they continue to be “focused on the larger issue.” Fairly plans to encourage public involvement in the process as the litigation proceeds. Original Story: AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to court documents filed in Potter […]
The Amarillo Pioneer
Fairly Gives Updates on Lawsuit
This week, local businessman Alex Fairly has given two updates on his ongoing lawsuit against the City of Amarillo regarding funding for improvements to the Civic Center. His first update, which was posted in the form of a written statement on social media on Tuesday evening, Fairly said that his legal team was “encouraged by Judge Sowder’s decision” regarding his denial of the city’s motion to require Fairly post a $6 million security against suit bond. As we reported earlier this week, the motion was made by the city on July 15th with arguments being made by both sides during a hearing on July 21st.
KFDA
Amarillo City Council splits on setting maximum property tax rate
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo City Council split today on setting a maximum property tax rate with two weeks remaining to finalize it. Member Cole Stanley was the only no vote on increasing the rate from 44 cents per $100 of property value to 49 cents. He questioned including...
KFDA
Andrea’s Project, TxDOT dedicate sign on U.S. 87 to remember woman killed by drunk driving
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Andrea’s Project and Texas Department of Transportation dedicated a sign today on U.S. 87 to remember a woman killed by a drunk driver. The memorial sign is for Carol Marquez, who was killed May 2, 2021 after a drunk driver struck her vehicle, according to a TxDOT news release.
TxDOT, Andrea’s Project dedicate US 87 memorial sign
CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Texas Department of Transportation’s Amarillo District announced that it, along with Andrea’s Project, will host a memorial sign dedication on Thursday at 2 p.m. in honor of Carol Marquez. According to TxDOT, the Canyon Police Department reported that Marquez died in May 2021 after her vehicle was struck by a […]
Amarillo is Growing and East Amarillo is Getting New Businesses
I love seeing growth in Amarillo. Many people think that the only growth happening in Amarillo is in the Southwest, but that's not the case. Amarillo is growing everywhere!. Amarillo is seeing lots of new growth to the east. In fact, the I-40 and Grand area have a new Ross...
KFDA
Panhandle counties using Greenbelt Lake could get help in form of $18 million loan
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Wholesale water customers supplied by Greenbelt Lake may be getting help from the state in the form of low interest funding of $18 million. The Texas Water Development Board gave preliminary approval Wednesday for a loan to develop a wellfield to add to the water supply which is suffering from low lake levels.
Amarillo woman named to state commission
AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Thursday that Abbott has appointed an Amarillo woman to serve on the OneStar National Service Commission. According to a news release from Abbott’s office, Verlene Dickson, the director of the Veteran Resource Center, a division of Family Support Services, was appointed to the […]
KFDA
GOOD NEWS: Local project helps refugees in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A language barrier can make adjusting to life in a new place very difficult, but a local project is breaking down those barriers. Refugee Language Project is finding some new and exciting ways to help local refugees transition into society. Imagine being dropped in a place...
abc7amarillo.com
First-ever Iron Horse Shoot Out expected to raise $50K for 100 Club of the Texas Panhandle
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The first-ever Iron Horse Shoot Out is expected to raise $50,000 for the 100 Club of the Texas Panhandle. The three-day "motorcycle rodeo" is being held through Saturday at the Amarillo Civic Center. Officers and civilians from nine states and 26 cities in Texas are...
Amarillo Police Department marks anniversary of Officer Scherlen’s death
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department took to social media on Thursday to remember Officer Justin Scherlen, who died on Aug. 4 in 2016 from complications caused by injuries sustained in a 2015 crash involving his patrol car. As described by the department, Scherlen’s patrol car was struck head-on by another vehicle near […]
The Mysterious Case of Former Amarillo Resident, Steven Koecher
I always wonder how people can just up and disappear. I mean, a whole person--GONE. How can that happen? You figure somehow they will be found. The family will get some closure at some point. That doesn't always happen. We have seen that with the Dorien Thomas case, which is...
City of Amarillo proposing tax rate hike; will go towards public safety items and other projects
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo is proposing a new tax rate that could lead homeowner’s in the city to pay more. The City of Amarillo voted on setting a maximum property tax rate of .49 Tuesday, and with this proposal, homeowners could see a $4 a month increase for a $100,000 home. […]
Borger man sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for meth distribution
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to documents recently filed in Amarillo Federal Court, a Borger man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after being federally charged with methamphetamine distribution in December. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Jesus Adrian Quinonez was federally charged in December with distribution and possession with intent to distribute […]
Amarillo to join other Texas cities in streaming lawsuit
DALLAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The city of Amarillo, along with 24 other cities across the state of Texas, are expected to sue three major streaming entertainment platforms, alleging the platforms have failed to pay municipal franchise fees as far back as 2007. According to a news release from the city of Nacogdoches, Amarillo, as well […]
Amarillo Insurance Agency Robbery Bonanza. Bank Robbery Next?
They say everything in life is a gateway to something else. Having a few drinks after work every day is a gateway to alcoholism. Playing cards online is a gateway to gambling addiction. So on and so forth, right?. So does that mean robbing insurance agencies at gunpoint is the...
The Amarillo Pioneer
City Council Proposes 11% Property Tax Hike in 3-1 Vote
Amarillo City Council voted 3 to 1 today to move forward with setting the tax rate for the upcoming 2022-2023 fiscal year. The proposed rate, $0.49086, would be a 10.7% increase over the current rate of $0.44334. The new rate includes debt issues passed by the council city as well as the legally allowed maximum increase before triggering an election.
Borger School Bus Drivers Walk Off The Job, Demand Better Pay
The start of school all over the Texas Panhandle is in less than 2 weeks. What happens when kids don't have transportation to get to school? Most take the bus, so what happens when there's no one to drive the bus?. UPDATE: August 4, 2022, 1:47 pm. Borger ISD Administrators...
