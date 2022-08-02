ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Judge rules Amarillo businessman does not need to post $6 million bond in lawsuit against the city

By Kevin Welch
KFDA
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.newschannel10.com

Comments / 2

reaji somja
3d ago

glad someone is standing up for us tax payers bites when we said no and the mayor and her followers went ahead with it anyway

Reply(1)
3
Related
The Amarillo Pioneer

DENIED: City's Request for Bond in Fairly Lawsuit Rejected

The City of Amarillo’s attempt to require Alex Fairly to pay a $6 million bond in his lawsuit against the city was denied yesterday by Judge William Sowder. The lawsuit, which was brought by Alex Fairly, contends that the city’s use of Chapter 1431 anticipation notes to fund Civic Center improvements was not legally done.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Judge denies request for Fairly to post bond in Civic Center trial

Update (12:40 p.m.) In a statement provided to MyHighPlains.com, Fairly said that while his team is pleased with Tuesday’s developments, they continue to be “focused on the larger issue.” Fairly plans to encourage public involvement in the process as the litigation proceeds. Original Story: AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to court documents filed in Potter […]
AMARILLO, TX
The Amarillo Pioneer

Fairly Gives Updates on Lawsuit

This week, local businessman Alex Fairly has given two updates on his ongoing lawsuit against the City of Amarillo regarding funding for improvements to the Civic Center. His first update, which was posted in the form of a written statement on social media on Tuesday evening, Fairly said that his legal team was “encouraged by Judge Sowder’s decision” regarding his denial of the city’s motion to require Fairly post a $6 million security against suit bond. As we reported earlier this week, the motion was made by the city on July 15th with arguments being made by both sides during a hearing on July 21st.
AMARILLO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Amarillo, TX
Government
City
Amarillo, TX
KFDA

Amarillo City Council splits on setting maximum property tax rate

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo City Council split today on setting a maximum property tax rate with two weeks remaining to finalize it. Member Cole Stanley was the only no vote on increasing the rate from 44 cents per $100 of property value to 49 cents. He questioned including...
AMARILLO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interest Rates
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo woman named to state commission

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Thursday that Abbott has appointed an Amarillo woman to serve on the OneStar National Service Commission. According to a news release from Abbott’s office, Verlene Dickson, the director of the Veteran Resource Center, a division of Family Support Services, was appointed to the […]
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

GOOD NEWS: Local project helps refugees in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A language barrier can make adjusting to life in a new place very difficult, but a local project is breaking down those barriers. Refugee Language Project is finding some new and exciting ways to help local refugees transition into society. Imagine being dropped in a place...
AMARILLO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Borger man sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for meth distribution

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to documents recently filed in Amarillo Federal Court, a Borger man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after being federally charged with methamphetamine distribution in December. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Jesus Adrian Quinonez was federally charged in December with distribution and possession with intent to distribute […]
BORGER, TX
The Amarillo Pioneer

City Council Proposes 11% Property Tax Hike in 3-1 Vote

Amarillo City Council voted 3 to 1 today to move forward with setting the tax rate for the upcoming 2022-2023 fiscal year. The proposed rate, $0.49086, would be a 10.7% increase over the current rate of $0.44334. The new rate includes debt issues passed by the council city as well as the legally allowed maximum increase before triggering an election.
AMARILLO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy