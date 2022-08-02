ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover, OH

Woman charged with committing sex offenses against student while teaching at Central

By Obituaries
The Times-Reporter
The Times-Reporter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZVlut_0h1ooo7w00

NEW PHILADELPHIA — A woman who taught high school science has been charged with gross sexual imposition for having sexual contact with a 17-year-old who was her student.

The indictment against Riley A. Stone, 27, alleges she compelled the victim to submit by force or threat of force.

The Dover resident's employment with Tuscarawas Central Catholic Junior/Senior High School was terminated on July 20, according to Jason M. Mays, communications director for the Diocese of Columbus. She taught at the school for five years.

"Allegations of inappropriate behavior first came to light on July 13, 2022, when the former student shared the story with school staff," Mays wrote in an email. "The allegations were promptly reported to the proper authorities and officials."

New Philadelphia police Detective Capt. Ty Norris said Stone admitted to the allegations in the indictment. Mays said Stone acknowledged "inappropriate conduct."

The Tuscarawas County Grand Jury indictment charges that the offense of gross sexual imposition began Feb. 1, 2019 and continued through May 31, 2019. Stone is also charged with disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor and illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance in February and March of 2019.

Stone's LinkedIn profile said she started teaching at TCC after graduating from Kent State University in May 2017. The online resume includes pre-professional experiences in education from 2015 through 2017: teaching assistant at Tuscarawas Central Catholic Elementary School in Dover and Litchfield Middle School in Akron; KSU honors research assistant at Hyre Middle School in Akron; and student teaching at elementary, middle and high schools in Mogadore.

Mays said anyone who may have claims of abuse by teachers, clergy or others associated with the church should notify law enforcement immediately as well as the diocesan victim’s assistance coordinator, who may be reached at 866-448-0217 or helpisavailable@columbuscatholic.org.

"Student safety and well-being are of the utmost importance to the administration and the Diocese of Columbus," Mays wrote. "TCC and the Diocese of Columbus take child protection seriously. The Diocese of Columbus remains vigilant in combating the perception and reality of child abuse."

Reach Nancy at 330-364-8402 or nancy.molnar@timesreporter.com.

On Twitter: @nmolnarTR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Akron, OH
Dover, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Education
City
Columbus, OH
City
Dover, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Tuscarawas, OH
Dover, OH
Education
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ty Norris
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Times-Reporter

The Times-Reporter

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
521K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in New Philadelphia, OH from Times Reporter.

 http://timesreporter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy