Local News Briefs: Health department seeking community feedback

Responses to health survey needed

ZANESVILLE — The Zanesville-Muskingum County Health Department is asking resident to review and provide feedback to the 2022 Community Health Assessment by Aug. 31.

The assessment is done every five years to identify and prioritize health related needs, set an action plan to address needs and improve the overall health of the community.

One can obtain paper copies of the survey from the health department or by going to zmchd.org. Contact Lakyn Craig for more information at 740-454-9741, ext. 304, or lakync@zmchd.org.

Auditor releases tax distribution amounts

ZANESVILLE — The Muskingum County Auditor's Office has announced second half tax distributions to county agencies, schools, townships and municipalities.

The Muskingum County general fund received $1,852,585.99. The sheriff's office levy generated $251,739.20, the Starlight levies got $1,006,754.73, the mental health and recovery services board received $590,553.37, the Center for Seniors levy got $341,890.95, two health levies earned $1,056,122.36, the tuberculosis levy received $284,042.55, the children services levy got $1,420,242.91 and the library levy at $962,832.97.

For school districts, East Muskingum got $2,592,295.50, Franklin earned $4,596,290.48, Maysville received $1,870,654.04, Tri-Valley generated $5,860,825.51, Mid-East Career Centers received $2,235,227.53, West Muskingum earned $4,424,628.15 and Zanesville got $5,125,269.96.

Of townships, Adams got $26,330.24, Blue Rock earned $70,341.89, Brush Creek earned $92,455.54, Cass received $297,936.28, Clay generated $21,525.13, Falls got $609,234.06, Harrison earned $163,469.21, Highland generated $38,215.14, Hopewell received $160,498.25, Jackson got $123,162.77, Jefferson earned $154,573.93, Licking generated $218, 681.57, Madison earned $27,026.17, Meigs got $110,562.22, Monroe earned $110,562.22, Monroe received $21,281.98, Muskingum got $326,475.73, Newton got $570,910.05, Perry earned $280,951.71, Rich Hill earned $63,265.55, Salem got $18,982.39, Salt Creek received $61,260.80, Springfield got $231,648.52, Union got $87,550.73, Washington got $287,749.72, Wayne earned $209,461.40.

The City of Zanesville got $536,700.33. Of Villages, Dresden received $106,830.84, Frazeysburg earned $64,312.09, Fultonham got $1,765.16, Gratiot generated $1,121.67, New Concord earned $93,939.75, Norwich got $5,012.03, Philo earned $19,364.46, Roseville received $16,040.35 and South Zanesville got $56,246.43.

Maysville BOE to meet

ZANESVILLE — The Mayville Local Schools Board of Education will meet in special session at 4 p.m. Wednesday at the administrative center, 3715 Panther Drive. The purpose is strategic planning for the upcoming school year and executive session relating to personnel with no action to be taken.

SEAT to meet

ZANESVILLE — South East Area Transit Board of Trustees will meet at noon Aug. 10 at the board office, 205 N. Fifth St.

Franklin Schools BOE to meet

DUNCAN FALLS — Franklin Locals Schools Board of Education will meet in regular session at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 18 at the board office, 360 Cedar St., Duncan Falls. There will be a public discussion on Title VI-B, related to special education.

MHRS having session

ZANESVILLE — The Mental Health and Recovery Services Board will meet in regular session at 7 p.m. Aug. 11 at the board office, 1500 Coal Run Road. The finance and audit committee and partners workgroup will meet prior at 6 p.m.

Conservation district slated to meet

ZANESVILLE — The Muskingum Soil and Water Conservation District will meet in regular session at 4 p.m. Aug. 9 at the Coshocton County Rural Services Building, 225 Underwood St.

Community Youth Foundation seeking members

ZANESVILLE — The Muskingum County Community Youth Foundation is accepting applications for new members for the coming school year through 5 p.m. Sept. 23.

Eligible students must be attending high school in Muskingum County or be a high school age home school students living in the county. Preference is given to freshmen and sophomores, but upperclassmen are still encouraged to apply.

Applications include a personal statement on what qualities the applicant believes makes them a good fit for the program, a list of current and recent extracurricular and volunteer activities and two recommendations from adults who are not family members and have known the students for at least six months. Finalists will be interviewed.

For more information, contact Christy Rahrig at crahig@mccf.org.