Read on www.themorningsun.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is BreathtakingTravel MavenAtlanta, MI
10 Places in Michigan That are Almost too Beautiful to be RealTravel MavenMichigan State
Despite Controversy, Detroit City Council Approves $60 Million In Property Tax BreaksTaxBuzzDetroit, MI
Did The Tigers Just Draft Their Next Super-Star?IBWAADetroit, MI
$203M Housing Plan Announced In DetroitBryan DijkhuizenDetroit, MI
Related
Report: NFL Quarterback Secretly Got Married This Offseason
Some athletes live their lives out in the open. Others play their cards closer to the chest. According to reports from Fox Sports analyst Andy Slater, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa got married two weeks ago without any public knowledge. Broward County public records have since confirmed the marriage. Unlike...
Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge
Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
TMZ.com
Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama
More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
Patriots coach Bill Belichick’s blunt response to Dolphins tampering with Tom Brady
After a lengthy investigation, the NFL cracked down Miami Dolphins for tampering with Tom Brady and Sean Payton. Brady and the Dolphins held “impermissible communications” in 2019 despite the superstar quarterback being with the New England Patriots and continuing his partnership with Bill Belichick. Belichick was asked about Brady’s relationship with the Dolphins as the Patriots […] The post Patriots coach Bill Belichick’s blunt response to Dolphins tampering with Tom Brady appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
TMZ.com
Packers Star AJ Dillon Shoved By Cop At Lambeau, Police Launch Internal Review
A cop forcefully grabbed Green Bay Packers star AJ Dillon and shoved him in the back during a soccer game at Lambeau Field this weekend ... and now, police say they've launched an internal review into the matter. The incident happened on Saturday -- when during a weather delay at...
Steelers: Mike Tomlin’s quote on Kenny Pickett is alarming
Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is looking for one big thing from Kenny Pickett as the rookie quarterback settles into training camp: Playmaking. First and foremost in 2022, the Steelers need to figure out their quarterback situation for this season, whether it’s Mitchell Trubisky, Mason Rudolph or first-round draft pick Kenny Pickett.
Green Bay police chief releases statement on incident with officer shoving Packers RB AJ Dillon
Recently, the Green Bay Packers rising star AJ Dillon attended the soccer game between Bayern Munich and Manchester City. The match took place on Lambeau Field and it seemed like a good time for everyone involved. However, a video went viral after Dillon was seen getting shoved by a police officer. Now, the Green Bay Police chief releases a statement on the incident.
Dolphins Cut Veteran Player After Failed Physical
On Tuesday afternoon, the Miami Dolphins released a veteran defensive player following a failed physical. According to a statement from the team, veteran defensive tackle Adam Butler has been released. The team made the announcement earlier this afternoon. "We have released/failed physical defensive lineman Adam Butler," the team said. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dolphins tampering findings show Brady was backstabbing the Patriots on his way out the door
The NFL disciplined the Miami Dolphins for tampering with Tom Brady and Sean Payton. As it turns out, Miami was talking with Brady about playing for them while he was still under contract with the Patriots.
Cowboys Fans Not Happy With Jerry Jones' Wide Receiver Decision
The Dallas Cowboys could begin the 2022 season severely short-handed at wide receiver. James Washington is expected to miss six to 10 weeks after suffering a foot fracture during training camp. Even with a speedy recovery, the free-agent signing could miss their Sunday Night Football season-opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Yardbarker
Raiders receiver Davante Adams frustrated with teammate Hunter Renfrow's ride sharing choices
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow is one of quarterback Derek Carr’s most dependable pass-catchers, but his off-field decision-making on Wednesday was far from reliable. On Wednesday, Renfrow, Carr and wide receivers Davante Adams and Mack Hollins piled into an Uber to go to a nearby Top Golf....
Big Fight At 49ers Practice On Tuesday Afternoon
Tuesday brought yet another training camp scuffle ahead of the 2022 season. According to San Francisco 49ers insider David Lombardi of The Athletic, veteran linebacker Fred Warner got into a touch up with up-and-coming wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk after the whistle during today's practice. "The annoyance escalated into a melee,"...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AthlonSports.com
Carolina Panthers Cut Rookie Wide Receiver On Tuesday
The Carolina Panthers made a couple roster moves this Tuesday. One move in particular resulted in releasing a rookie wide receiver. This Tuesday, the Panthers signed rookie free-agent cornerback Devin Jones. In a resulting move, the NFC South franchise has cut rookie wide receiver Andrew Parchment. Carolina signed Parchment as...
Greg McElroy Names 3 College Football Teams Ready To Rise
Greg McElroy identified three college football programs poised for "significant improvement" in 2022. On ESPN's Always College Football podcast, the analyst tabbed Tennessee, Louisville, and Nebraska as teams on the rise. Yet he noted some obstacles each school must overcome. Although concerned about their ineffective third-down defense, McElroy likes the...
Yardbarker
Ja'Marr Chase on Training Camp Battle With Eli Apple: 'He Pisses Me Off, I'm Not Gonna Lie'
Ja'Marr Chase has dominated Bengals training camp up to this point, even without Joe Burrow. The second-year wide receiver has made big plays against Chidobe Awuzie, Eli Apple and other members of Cincinnati's secondary. Despite his dominance, the Bengals' cornerbacks aren't flinching. Awuzie has won his fair share of matchups...
Aaron Rodgers Reveals Hidden Meaning Behind New Arm Tattoo
The Aaron Rodgers tattoo has been one of the biggest mysteries of the offseason. Now the QB has shed some light on the meaning of the artwork. The post Aaron Rodgers Reveals Hidden Meaning Behind New Arm Tattoo appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Bill Belichick Had a Young Staffer Whose Job Was to Write Down What John Madden Said, and Now Nick Caserio is an NFL GM
The kid who used to write down everything John Madden said for Bill Belichick worked his way up to become one of the NFL's 32 general managers. The post Bill Belichick Had a Young Staffer Whose Job Was to Write Down What John Madden Said, and Now Nick Caserio is an NFL GM appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
49ers Tight End Has Reportedly Suffered Torn ACL Injury
The San Francisco 49ers continue to battle a nagging injury bug. During Monday's training camp practice, tight end Jordan Matthews limped off the field after suffering a knee injury during warmups. MRI tests later revealed that the 30-year-old TE sustained a season-ending ACL tear. Matthews, a former second-round pick for...
Charles Harris: Aidan Hutchinson Isn’t a Rookie
Charles Harris is hoping to build off of his career season in 2021.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan freshman WR Amorion Walker is turning heads as freak athlete
Michigan may have found a diamond in the rough in its 2022 recruiting class. Amorion Walker was just a 3-star prospect out of Ponchatoula (Louisiana), but he’s turning heads in Wolverines camp. Five-star cornerback Will Johnson calls Walker, “the freakiest athlete I’ve been around,” per Alejandro Zuniga of The...
Comments / 0