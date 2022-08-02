ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Here's what the candidates have raised and spent in the RI governor's race

By Patrick Anderson, The Providence Journal
Gov. Dan McKee enters the home stretch of the 2022 governor's race with more money than any other candidate after fellow Democrat Helena Buonanno Foulkes spent $1.4 million in the second quarter.

McKee ended June with $1.2 million in his campaign account after raising $286,000 in the second quarter and spending a modest $141,000, according to new campaign finance reports filed with the state Board of Elections Monday night.

Former CVS executive Foulkes has raised the most money since the start of the campaign -- nearly $3 million since declaring last fall -- and began April with $1.5 million in the bank.

But she spent a large chunk of that by the end of June on advertising and a slew of political consultants. Canal Partners Media, the lead buying agency for the Biden 2020 presidential campaign and Senate campaigns of Amy Klobuchar and Jeanne Shaheen, received $637,000 from Foulkes in the second quarter. Foulkes spent $243,000 with ad makes Devine Mulvey Longabaugh.

Foulkes raised $552,000 in the second quarter and had $692,000 at the end of June.

The second largest bank balance in the governor's race heading into the business end of election season belonged to Republican Ashley Kalus, who loaned her campaign $1.7 million and received $63,000 from donors in the second quarter. Kalus had previously loaned her campaign $500,000 and has now put $2.2 million of her own money into the race.

Kalus spent $1.1 million in the second quarter and had $1.1 million in the bank at the end of June.

Kalus spent the vast majority of that on air time. Medium Buying, whose client list includes Rand Paul, Mike Huckabee and Lauren Boebert, received $875,000 from Kalus in the second quarter.

Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea raised $270,000 in the second quarter and spent $379,000, $132,000 of it with ad company buying time. She began July with $786,000 in the bank.

Former Secretary of State Matt Brown raised $45,000, received $32,000 in reimbursements from lieutenant governor candidate Cynthia Mendes and spent $89,000 in the second quarter. He had $67,000 at the end of June.

Luis Daniel Muñoz raised $1,200, spent $1,800 and ended June with $1,400 in the bank.

Over in the lieutenant governor's race, incumbent Sabina Matos has a financial advantage over her Democratic rivals heading into the final months of the primary.

Matos raised $62,000 in the second quarter, spent $62,000 and has $316,000 in the bank.

State Rep. Deborah Ruggiero raised $95,000, spent $37,000 and has $140,000 in the bank.

Mendes raised $38,000, spent $1,800 and has $1,400 in the bank.

In the battle for treasurer, former Central Falls Mayor James Diossa has a modest cash advantage over former state commerce secretary Stefan Pryor heading into the final months, although Pryor is catching up.

Diossa raised $50,000 in the second quarter, spent $10,000 and had $205,000 in the bank at the end of June.

Pryor entered the race May 24 and raised $155,000 by the end of June. He spent $59,000 and had $147,000 in the bank heading into July.

Over in the General Assembly, House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi ended June with $1.8 million in the bank, the most of any Rhode Island candidate not in Congress.

He gave $500 to Maribel Echeverry McLaughlin, who is running for the House seat being vacated by Rep. Carlos Tobon, and $100 to Matthew LaMountain, who is running for the Warwick Senate seat held by the retiring Michael McCaffrey.

Senate President Dominick Ruggerio, who ended June with $212,000, gave $300 to LaMountain and $300 to former Senator Michael McKenney, who is challenging Sen. Jeanine Calkin in Warwick.

panderson@providencejournal.com

(401) 277-7384

On Twitter: @PatrickAnderso_

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Here's what the candidates have raised and spent in the RI governor's race

