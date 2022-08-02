ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two ingredients and endless variations with this easy Pink Pasta Sauce recipe

By Lindsay Howerton Hastings, mytherapistcooks.com
Greenville News
Greenville News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IjKzv_0h1ooWBk00

Happy, happy August! If you’re in back-to-school mode, you’re probably also in the “back to dinner” camp. It’s the never-ending need to feed at the end of long, busy days, whether or not we feel like cooking.

This pasta is one of my true weeknight loves: It really only needs two ingredients to get it going. Tomato sauce and cream are pure magic together, and the ways to customize this dish are endless.

Note that this is the moment for tomato sauce, not other types of canned or jarred tomatoes. Many brands of tomato sauce already contain onion, garlic, and salt (and maybe some more things), but it is more mild than jarred marinara or pasta sauces.

As to how to make this your own: The sky’s the limit, but some of my favorite things to add in are a few handfuls of rotisserie chicken, some chopped cooked bacon, toasted pine nuts, or parmesan.

Enjoy this easy dinner!

Pink Pasta Sauce

Prep: 5 minutes Cook: 15 minutes Serves: 4-6

  • 1 can (14-15 ounces) tomato sauce
  • ½ cup heavy cream
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • Black pepper
  • 1 pound short pasta
  • Toppings or add-ins, as desired (see note)

Bring a large pot of water to boil with salt for the pasta. Add the pasta and cook to al dente per the package directions. Right before draining, reserve a cup of the pasta-cooking liquid for the sauce.

In a separate large skillet, combine the cream and tomato sauce with the ½ teaspoon salt over medium heat. Let the sauce simmer for just a minute or two while the pasta cooks.

Taste the sauce and add more salt and pepper to your preference.

Toss the pink pasta sauce with all of the pasta, adding in splashes of pasta-cooking liquid until the sauce coats all of the pasta.

Top with anything you'd like or enjoy plain. Enjoy!

Recipe Notes + Tips and Tricks:

Be sure to use tomato sauce instead of another type of canned tomato, the sauce is already flavorful from the spices in the sauce.

This pasta will keep in the fridge for about 3 days as meal prep or leftovers.

A note on flavor: certain canned tomato sauces can be pretty mild or even bland. If you taste your pasta and think "it's fine, but not great," you need more things to flavor your sauce. Salt and pepper, maybe more than you think, is usually the move here.

Greenville News

Greenville News

Your one stop shop for news, weather, and activities in and around the GreenvilleMetro area.

 http://greenvilleonline.com

