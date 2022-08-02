TALK Greenville editor Ann Ricker gives an inside look at the August Style issue

Around here, August means style. Without hesitation, I would say this topic is dear to my heart. Most of my life has revolved around self-expression in one way or another, particularly in clothing and in art. My father tells the story of how as a toddler I was known to “ooh and aww,” as I touched every garment hanging within my tiny reach as I passed each department store rack. Even as a child, I could not resist how clothing looked or made me feel. Who can resist that rush of dopamine? The search for ‘that’ feeling influences most human choices.

“Style” is defined as the; “appearance or character,” “manner of expression, or the state of being popular” — of a particular subject. Our first thought is fashion, yet with further analysis, the definition is applicable to a variety of subjects beyond our attire. Style can include a color scheme or choice of medium an artist makes for a painting, a well-designed living room that is described as having “good energy,” the quaint ambience of a neighborhood bistro, the artful plating or contrast of salty and sweet flavors in a particular dish. All examples of intentional style choices, all with the intent to induce a little happiness.

In this issue, we feature a myriad of local subjects, each with their own unique style and each pleasure-inducing. Angi Einstein and Alex Ryan write about the authentically crafted libations at the casual and friendly 4 Locos Tacos. In our All About Art features, Nathan Gray interviews up and coming painter Destiny Oliphant, who discusses her method of using texture and color in mixed-media pieces to evoke beauty. Heather Young features the very stylish Mid-Mod home of Dawn Engeman for “At Home With …" And finally, our fashion feature previews the new season and the variety of trends on tap this fall.

A little bit of style in every genre and hopefully some bliss within your reach.