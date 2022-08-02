This Volkswagen Flying Car Could Carry Four Passengers And Pilot Itself

Read on www.slashgear.com
The Reason Why The VW Beetle Was Banned In The US
When you think of how prolific Volkswagen's Beetle was globally, and how much of an impact it had on American car culture, it's hard to remember that the "Pregnant roller skate" was banned in the United States. Adolph Hitler's "People's Car" first came to America in 1949, and by the time it was banned in 1977, VW had sold 21,529,464 units, more than any other car in history.
The Reason Why Volkswagen Discontinued Its Most Luxurious Car
To gearheads, a phaeton is an open-body car style usually found on four-door vehicles popular up until about World War II. Its most desirable feature was that it looked like a car meant to be driven around by a chauffeur, giving off the distinct aura of being rich and famous. But without any fixed weather protection, at higher speeds, the rear occupants were usually battered about by the wind instead of being pampered in the cushiony lap of luxury.
Ferrari Recalls 24,000 Cars for Potential Brake Failure
Recalling nearly 24,000 vehicles may not be a tall order for an automaker that churns out hundreds of thousands of models each year, but Ferrari is not one of those automakers. For the Italian OEM, a recall of that size means recalling vehicles new and old, some of which are nearly two decades old by now.
2023 VW Touareg Spied Testing In The Alps With Loads Of Camouflage
2022 marks the 20th anniversary of Volkswagen's most luxurious SUV ever, the Touareg. In its third generation since 2018, the midsize sport utility vehicle with premium aspirations is preparing for a mid-cycle update likely to be released at some point next year. In the meantime, a couple of prototypes were spotted recently testing in the Alps. The first one cleverly concealed its redesigned front with fake stickers in typical VW fashion.
2023 BMW i4 M50 Weighs 2.3 Tons / 5,000 Lbs, But Is It Still A Driver’s Car?
BMW is one of those automakers that has stayed consistent in infusing pretty much all its models with the fun-to-drive character that the brand is famous for. Drive any modern BMW, from the smallest and cheapest to the largest and most expensive and you will still feel this to a degree, but now that the manufacturer is moving to EVs, it has to contend with much heavier cars and still make them handle.
GM Has Its 'Hermès' Car to Take on Rolls-Royce
General Motors (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report finally seems to have a vehicle that will propel it back into the ranks of manufacturers of premiere high-end luxury vehicles to compete with the likes of Rolls-Royce and Bentley. It is the club of manufacturers of the artisanal vehicles, one...
This Nissan 350Z Has The Weirdest Engine Swap Ever
Now, this is something you don't see every day. Most heavily modified Nissan Z cars start and end life with one of two things: Rodney the Rod coming up from the hood to say "hi," or a big LS engine that actually makes reliable, everyday power with no forced induction. This swapped 350Z rather obviously, will end life without either of those scenarios ever occurring and went big on this swap.
BMW Spills First Details On Its Next-Gen Electric Cars: What We Know
BMW introduced the i4 eDrive35, which will hit roads in 2023, and it has its sights set on a new generation of electric vehicles.
GM Sets Date for Its Mercedes-Benz Killer
General Motors (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report continues to play hide and seek with its rivals. The veteran carmaker has decided to gradually reveal a vehicle that is supposed to restore Cadillac, its premium brand, to its place in the select club of luxury cars. The objective of...
VW shows us redesigned Phaeton that never made production
It's been 20 years since Volkswagen launched its Phaeton on the market, and to mark the occasion the automaker has revealed the secret successor that was being developed for launch in the later part of the last decade. A decision to focus on electric mobility ultimately led to management pulling...
Jeep And Ram Fined $300 Million, Carvana Back In Business, Porsche 911 GT3 RS Getting Bigger Engine: Cold Start
Wake up and smell the gasoline; it's time for another daily roundup of the automotive industry's most important news stories of the last day, Cold Start. The dominant theme of the last 24 hours of news coverage has been trouble for automakers. For Chevrolet, news has emerged that it's paying Bolt EV owners $6,000, but only if they waive their right to legal action in the event of a battery fire. Things are worse for Jeep and Ram after they were heavily fined for diesel emission cheats - something Toyota's truck division Hino has also admitted to. Toyota, still dealing with the bad press surrounding a rejected warranty claim on an owner's GR86, is compensating bZ4X owners impressively due to the large volume of recalls on the EV.
Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet - Top-Down Grand Touring Perfection
We sample the 2022 AMG E53 convertible and find that Mercedes-Benz has perfected the grand-touring coupe. Cabriolet, convertible, coupe. Call it what you prefer. The soft-top Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet is among the finest in grand touring vehicles today. We had a chance to sample the AMG E53 Cabriolet during an event sponsored by the New England Motor Press Association. While experiencing this vehicle in coastal New England, we fell in love.
One of 13 North American 1988 Mercedes-Benz AMG Hammer Coupes Is Up for Sale
via MB MarketThis could be your opportunity to pick up an ultra-rare AMG, as long as you've got the cash.
2024 Mercedes GLB Facelift Spied For The First Time
Having been revealed in June 2019, the Mercedes GLB still feels relatively fresh, but these spy shots show a mild facelift is already being worked on. The three-pointed star has been spotted out and about in Germany testing a lightly camouflaged prototype of the seven-seat compact crossover featuring disguise on the entire front fascia as well as on and around the taillights.
2025 C9 Audi RS6 To Become Hybrid As It Potentially Loses Engine Displacement
The new 2025 C9 Audi RS6 will be a plug-in hybrid, according to Audi. The current RS6 embraces a mild 48-volt hybrid system, but it’s now been confirmed that the upcoming generation will have more focus on the hybrid implementation. Talking to Wheels, head of Research and Development at Audi Sport, Stephan Reil said the following: […] The post 2025 C9 Audi RS6 To Become Hybrid As It Potentially Loses Engine Displacement appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
