ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Downtown Tampa has e-scooters, bikes and streetcars. Ready for golf carts?

By Sue Carlton
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lzmGY_0h1onsNP00
Arielle McCarthy, 27, of Dunedin talks to her daughter Gianna Ohler, 7, at a stoplight in a golf cart rented recently from the new Channelside Golf Cart Rentals in downtown Tampa. "We had a blast," McCarthy said. [ LAUREN WITTE | Times ]

TAMPA - These days there are lots of ways to get around downtown Tampa: Walk the Riverwalk, zip around on bikes and e-scooters, ride the water taxi, catch a free streetcar or drive an old-school automobile.

So is the city’s center ready for golf carts?

Already a mainstay in neighborhoods from Sun City Center to Davis Islands — where locals can spot professional athlete residents tooling around in them — Channelside Golf Cart Rentals opened recently at the edge of downtown’s fast-developing Water Street Tampa district.

The rental enterprise is owned by Ethan Luster, who also has golf cart businesses in Clearwater Beach, St. Pete Beach, Indian Rocks Beach and Dunedin. Luster lives on nearby Harbour Island where yes, he has a golf cart.

The modest fleet of eight 4-passenger gas-powered carts, rented from the parking garage at 369 S 12th Street across from the Florida Aquarium, are street legal with the required lights, turn signals and other equipment. They can be driven on roads with a speed limit of 35 mph or lower.

“You could take it to Armature Works,” said Luster, 26. “You could take it all the way to Hyde Park.”

Reaction, particularly from those who support alternatives to car traffic, was predictably enthusiastic.

Kimberlee Curtis, chairwoman of the Channel District Community Redevelopment Area, said she noticed golf carts on neighborhood streets lately but assumed they were privately owned.

“I’m in favor of these,” she said. “As long as they’re not on bike paths and the Riverwalk and sidewalks, it’s a nice alternative.”

Ashly Anderson, spokeswoman for the Tampa Downtown Partnership, concurred: “We’re Team any kind of micro-mobility options that get cars off the roads,” she said.

“I personally would support as many different modes of mobility as we can come up with,” said Karen Kress, director of transportation and planning for the partnership, a nonprofit that manages the downtown district through an agreement with the city.

Some alternative ways of getting around downtown seen in recent years: Rental bike shares, e-scooters, tours on two-wheeled, motorized, stand-up Segways, the Pirate Water Taxi and other vessels on the Hillsborough River, and periodically, a rickshaw-style pedicab that pops up between downtown and Ybor City. There’s also a two-hour guided tour of the city via golf cart.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21Pkmj_0h1onsNP00
The Pirate Water Taxi cruises the Hillsborough River in downtown Tampa. [ LUIS SANTANA | Times ]

“This is all about just having another option to get around Tampa,” said Brandie Miklus, the city’s infrastructure and mobility program coordinator. “Just making it a safer, more enjoyable place to get around.”

No one has to sell Tampa resident Abbey Ahern, a commercial real estate broker, on golf carts: She drives her own electric version from her neighborhood just north of downtown to work, dinner and her sons’ baseball practices on Davis Islands south of downtown.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SLDp5_0h1onsNP00

“I only drive my car once or twice a week now,” she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qDEHr_0h1onsNP00
A Segway tour along the Tampa Riverwalk. [ CHRIS URSO | Tampa Bay Times ]

The new downtown rental business requires drivers to be at least 25 years old with a valid license. Cart rentals are $35 for one hour and $25 an hour for two or more hours. It’s $225 for a full day.

Luster says so far it’s been a bit slow in the summer months, but he expects it will pick up as word gets out.

“We’ve had some rentals, just not a crazy amount,” he said. “We’d like more.”

Comments / 3

stephochi
2d ago

isnt it congested enough downtown, limited parking, and parking rates way to high.

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tampa Bay Times

New proposed bus routes to serve USF, downtown Tampa

TAMPA — Midday on E Fowler Avenue, cars and trucks plow down eight lanes of asphalt. A smattering of pedestrians traverse the sidewalks with little shade, sometimes pausing to wait for the occasional bus. Here, on one of the busiest corridors in the city, slicing through an area marked...
TAMPA, FL
Evie M.

Never stop for hitchhikers on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge in Tampa Bay, FL

The Sunshine Skyway Bridge at nightGreg Marks on Flickr Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0) There are so many stories floating around Florida. Like, you could be walking past a simple bush, and it'll have some grandiose history and probably be protected by the Florida historical society for one reason or another. I'm not trying to be rude or snarky, either. I think it's an incredible marvel and one of the reasons I fell in love with this awesome state. You could even be doing something as simple as driving over a bridge without realizing just how sinister the stories behind it are.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ybor City, FL
City
Golf, FL
Local
Florida Cars
Tampa, FL
Government
City
Tampa, FL
City
Dunedin, FL
City
Sun City Center, FL
City
Clearwater Beach, FL
Tampa, FL
Cars
Local
Florida Government
thatssotampa.com

A blow dry bar is the latest addition to Water Street Tampa

Sip & Dry, a brand new blow dry bar is opening in the burgeoning Water Street neighborhood. Sip & Dry Blow Dry Bar is a St. Pete-based business looking to expand its footprint in the region. Strategic Property Partners just announced the signing in Via Corazon, across from the Cora residential development and on the ground floor of the East Cumberland Avenue parking garage in Water Street Tampa. Sip & Dry, a blow dry bar and makeup salon with an existing location in nearby St. Petersburg, is slated to open in the mixed-use district later this year.
TAMPA, FL
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Eat Greek Food in Tampa

Tampa is a beautiful bay city with many attractions, from professional football to amusement parks. There are also a wide variety of cuisines in this cosmopolitan city, but perhaps none as rooted in the culture as Greek. Tampa saw an increase in its Greek population toward the end of 1905...
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown Tampa#Vehicles#South Tampa#Scooters#Commercial Real Estate#Indian
cltampa.com

Tampa's historic Hampton House on Bayshore Blvd is now for sale

A Bayshore home built over a hundred years ago for one of Tampa's first city attorneys is now on the market. Located at 1115 Bayshore Blvd., the home was built in 1912 for Hilton S. Hampton, who served as Tampa's city attorney from 1921-1925, a period that also witnessed the city's first form of a City Commission. He also helped launch the inaugural city charter.
TAMPA, FL
ABC Action News

Frenchy's celebrates 40+ years on Clearwater Beach

CLEARWATER BEACH, Fla. — Frenchy's Rockaway Grill is one of the most popular restaurants on Clearwater Beach. This tropical spot offers open-air beachfront dining right on the Gulf of Mexico with stellar views of the sunset. Enjoy the famous grouper sandwich, fresh seafood, She Crab soup, and other 'Floribbean-style' dishes.
CLEARWATER, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Three of the ghosts you’ll meet on Clearwater’s new haunted trolley tour

CLEARWATER — Under a red glow of string lights, a trolley full of ghost hunters and the spooky-curious bounced around Clearwater as the night sky darkened. We traveled past old neighborhoods with neat lawns and good lighting, through a cemetery where the silhouettes of Spanish moss-covered trees hung still in the summer heat, then onto a busy road lit with stoplights and neon signs.
CLEARWATER, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
Beach Beacon

Pair of Sand Key docks to be closed, demolished

CLEARWATER — Due to deterioration and safety concerns, the two fishing docks located near the Clearwater Pass at Sand Key Park will be demolished beginning Aug. 1. In 2021, a dock inspector completed an underwater inspection and determined that the docks were not in good condition. Clearwater officials said the evaluation by Coastal Dock Concepts found framing, hardware and pilings have been damaged and also are rotting.
CLEARWATER, FL
cltampa.com

Tampa City Attorney Gina Grimes has resigned

Tampa City Attorney Gina Grimes is stepping down. Grimes, who oversees the entirety of the city legal department, made her intention known in an Aug. 1 memo to Tampa Mayor Jane Castor and City Council Chair Joe Citro. In the memo, Grimes cites the city charter’s requirement that department heads...
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Miami’s The Salty Donut is coming to Tampa

Tampa sweet tooths, get ready to get a little salty. Miami-based doughnut shop The Salty Donut is opening two Tampa locations next year — a retail location in Hyde Park Village and a commissary operation in Seminole Heights. The Hyde Park Village location, at 1519 W Swann Ave., will...
TAMPA, FL
cltampa.com

Man bitten in the face by alligator while swimming in Lake Thonotosassa

Following three fatal gator attacks in Florida earlier this year, including an 80-year-old women in Englewood and Frisbee-searching man in Largo, another incident has now been recorded. A man was bitten in the face by an alligator while swimming along the northern shoreline of Lake Thonotosassa yesterday, according to WTVT.
THONOTOSASSA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
73K+
Followers
24K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy