ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

60 in 60: #25 BYU’s Ben Bywater (Linebacker)

By KSL SPORTS
kslsports.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on kslsports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kslsports.com

Unloading The Notebook After Day One Of BYU Football Camp

PROVO, Utah – A large contingent of local media members was on hand to watch day one of BYU football fall camp. The media watched practice from the balcony of the Student Athlete Building. It was a nice luxury to have the shade as temperatures rose to as high as 95 degrees on Thursday.
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

60 in 60: #22 Utah’s Micah Bernard (Running Back)

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at #22 is Utah’s Micah Bernard (RB). Throughout the summer Hans & Scotty are counting down the top 60 college football players in the state of Utah as voted on by the media (and a fan ballot).
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

BYU Football Adds Transfer Portal Defensive End As Camp Opens

PROVO, Utah – The roster movement never stops, even at the start of BYU football fall camp. BYU added a defensive end from the Transfer Portal. Logan Lutui from Weber State is the new face on the BYU football roster to open fall camp. Logan Lutui transfers to BYU.
PROVO, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Salt Lake City, UT
Football
Local
Utah College Sports
Salt Lake City, UT
College Sports
Salt Lake City, UT
Sports
Local
Utah Sports
Provo, UT
Sports
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Local
Utah Football
Provo, UT
Football
Provo, UT
College Sports
City
Provo, UT
State
Utah State
kslsports.com

Burning Questions From Day One Of BYU Football Fall Camp

PROVO, Utah – The 2022 BYU football season is officially underway now that fall camp completed their first day of practice. Here are some answers to some burning questions from the start of the new season. Who was the BYU football player of the day?. I thought Jackson McChesney...
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

Former BYU Player Makes Bold Prediction For Cougar Defense In 2022

PROVO, Utah – Many question marks surrounding BYU football in 2022 appear to be on the defensive side. After a season that saw BYU finish 74th in total defense last season and 102nd in third down conversion rate, the questions are fair. The good news for BYU football is...
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

Zac Blair Leads Locals Following Day One At Utah Championship

SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU golf star Zac Blair concluded his opening round at the Utah Championship with a 7-under-par, 64, to sit just 1 shot behind the leaders. Blair performed well throughout the opening day notching seven birdies to conclude at seven-under-par. Blair averaged 318 yards off the tee while hitting 79% of fairways and 78% of greens in regulation while averaging just 1.6 putts per green.
FARMINGTON, UT
kslsports.com

Harper: What I’m Watching For At BYU Football Fall Camp

PROVO, Utah – BYU football offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick knows the challenge in front of the 2022 edition of the Cougars. “The challenge is living up to the expectation,” Roderick said to KSL Sports. “You know, in the past couple of years, it was playing with a chip...
PROVO, UT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kalani Sitake
kslsports.com

Solomon Enis Confident, Excited For Utes’ 2022 Season

SALT LAKE CITY- Reports top-to-bottom from Wednesday’s first media availability of fall camp for the Utes was that they hit the ground running. Senior receiver Solomon Enis was no different, exuding excitement and confidence about what his team can do in 2022. All Gas, No Breaks. Summer is usually...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

60 in 60: #24 BYU’s Tyler Batty (Defensive Lineman)

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at #24 is BYU’s Tyler Batty (DL). Throughout the summer Hans & Scotty are counting down the top 60 college football players in the state of Utah as voted on by the media (and a fan ballot).
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

Utah President Taylor Randall Visits BYU Creamery

PROVO– With record breaking temperatures this summer, the need to find sweet relief from the heat has been real. University of Utah President Taylor Randall simply drove a few miles south to the BYU Creamery to beat the summer heat with his cabinet and a handful of other officials who were participating in the “Utah Across Utah” tour.
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

Utah Practice Helmets To Feature “22%” Front Bumper

SALT LAKE CITY- Utah is about a year removed from one of the hardest seasons they’ve ever encountered in program history, but the team is still determined to keep the spirit of the strength they found in 2021 through their 2022 season. The Utes Equipment crew tweeted out a...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Byu#College Football#Football Players#American Football#Hans Scotty#Olympus High School#Mvp#Arizona State
deseret.com

Utah to the Big 12? Former athletic director Chris Hill weighs in on the debate

Whether the Utah Utes should leave the Pac-12 for the Big 12 is a matter of debate these days, and one prominent voice has made his opinion on the subject known. On Wednesday, a piece by Pac-12 insider Jon Wilner was published in which he interviewed former Utes athletic director Chris Hill, who led Utah from the Mountain West to the Pac-12 in 2011.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
AthlonSports.com

Coaches Talk Anonymously About BYU for 2022

It's not easy getting college football coaches to honestly comment on another coach, player or team. Most coaches don't want to give opposing teams bulletin board material, which is why there is a lot of coach speak or overused cliches used throughout the offseason or regular season. In order to...
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

What To Pay Attention To During Camp Kyle

With that said, there are a few things I will be personally paying attention to as Camp Kyle gets going. Who Will Be Replacing Devin Lloyd And Nephi Sewell? Yes, linebacker is a deep position for the Utes, but it still doesn’t change that they will have to go through the process of finding their new mainstays for the 2022 season. The great news is there are options aplenty. Karene Reid and Hayden Furey are the two most experienced linebackers for the Utes and certainly seem to figure into the plans. Mohamoud Diabate is also very experienced from his time at Florida, though not in Utah’s defense, but there have been some rave reviews about what he brings to the table. Ethan and Josh Calvert have been in Utah’s program for a while, but have yet to make the field despite being supremely talented. The Utes also welcomed freshmen Lander Barton and Justin Medlock this past spring with both turning heads very early on.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
allsportstucson.com

American Legion West Region: Tucson drops first game to Utah

Tucson High Post 7 lost the first game of the Western Region 3-1 to Utah. Tucson moves over to the elimination bracket where the team will face the loser of Nevada and Petaluma, California Thursday morning at 9:30 a.m. Tucson took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
Sports
Stanford University
Golf Digest

Former Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder is selling his Salt Lake City mansion, which of course comes with a putting green

In June, Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder resigned after eight years on the job. His tenure saw the Jazz grow from Western Conference bottom feeder to contender, and he presided over the development of Donovan Mitchell, one of the best young guards in the game. But the writing was on the wall, the tear down was in motion, and Snyder got out while the getting out was good.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Increased heat and monsoon moisture

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday Eve, Utah! Thursday will bring some changes to our weather as moisture starts to surge back into the Beehive State! This is due to a high pressure shifting to the southeast, allowing for more of a southwesterly flow. The moisture will make it first to southern Utah where […]
UTAH STATE
kslsports.com

RSL Offers Green Jell-O Pins To Raise Funds For Utah Food Bank

SALT LAKE CITY – Real Salt Lake and the Utah Food Bank once again joined forces in an effort to raise funds and assist families in need. Inspired by the popularity of pins during the 2002 Olympics in Salt Lake City, RSL announced the plan to sell green Jell-O pins on Wednesday, August 3.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Best places to get a beer in SLC — according to Yelp

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Despite Utah’s reputation as a place that doesn’t embrace alcohol, there are still plenty of incredible places to grab a beer in the Beehive State. Utah’s capital city in particular is a hot spot of great places to have a cold one… or two. With that in mind, here are […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy