60 in 60: #25 BYU’s Ben Bywater (Linebacker)

kslsports.com
Unloading The Notebook After Day One Of BYU Football Camp
PROVO, Utah – A large contingent of local media members was on hand to watch day one of BYU football fall camp. The media watched practice from the balcony of the Student Athlete Building. It was a nice luxury to have the shade as temperatures rose to as high as 95 degrees on Thursday.
kslsports.com
60 in 60: #22 Utah’s Micah Bernard (Running Back)
SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at #22 is Utah’s Micah Bernard (RB). Throughout the summer Hans & Scotty are counting down the top 60 college football players in the state of Utah as voted on by the media (and a fan ballot).
kslsports.com
BYU Football Adds Transfer Portal Defensive End As Camp Opens
PROVO, Utah – The roster movement never stops, even at the start of BYU football fall camp. BYU added a defensive end from the Transfer Portal. Logan Lutui from Weber State is the new face on the BYU football roster to open fall camp. Logan Lutui transfers to BYU.
kslsports.com
BYU Football Freshmen, Newcomers Receive Jersey Numbers For 2022 Season
PROVO, Utah – BYU football returned on Thursday as the first fall camp practice of the season took place at the Student Athlete Building. With another Camp Kalani upon us, it’s time for a fresh new roster. BYU football boasts a team in 2022 that is among the...
kslsports.com
Burning Questions From Day One Of BYU Football Fall Camp
PROVO, Utah – The 2022 BYU football season is officially underway now that fall camp completed their first day of practice. Here are some answers to some burning questions from the start of the new season. Who was the BYU football player of the day?. I thought Jackson McChesney...
kslsports.com
Former BYU Player Makes Bold Prediction For Cougar Defense In 2022
PROVO, Utah – Many question marks surrounding BYU football in 2022 appear to be on the defensive side. After a season that saw BYU finish 74th in total defense last season and 102nd in third down conversion rate, the questions are fair. The good news for BYU football is...
kslsports.com
Zac Blair Leads Locals Following Day One At Utah Championship
SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU golf star Zac Blair concluded his opening round at the Utah Championship with a 7-under-par, 64, to sit just 1 shot behind the leaders. Blair performed well throughout the opening day notching seven birdies to conclude at seven-under-par. Blair averaged 318 yards off the tee while hitting 79% of fairways and 78% of greens in regulation while averaging just 1.6 putts per green.
kslsports.com
Harper: What I’m Watching For At BYU Football Fall Camp
PROVO, Utah – BYU football offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick knows the challenge in front of the 2022 edition of the Cougars. “The challenge is living up to the expectation,” Roderick said to KSL Sports. “You know, in the past couple of years, it was playing with a chip...
kslsports.com
Solomon Enis Confident, Excited For Utes’ 2022 Season
SALT LAKE CITY- Reports top-to-bottom from Wednesday’s first media availability of fall camp for the Utes was that they hit the ground running. Senior receiver Solomon Enis was no different, exuding excitement and confidence about what his team can do in 2022. All Gas, No Breaks. Summer is usually...
kslsports.com
60 in 60: #24 BYU’s Tyler Batty (Defensive Lineman)
SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at #24 is BYU’s Tyler Batty (DL). Throughout the summer Hans & Scotty are counting down the top 60 college football players in the state of Utah as voted on by the media (and a fan ballot).
kslsports.com
Utah President Taylor Randall Visits BYU Creamery
PROVO– With record breaking temperatures this summer, the need to find sweet relief from the heat has been real. University of Utah President Taylor Randall simply drove a few miles south to the BYU Creamery to beat the summer heat with his cabinet and a handful of other officials who were participating in the “Utah Across Utah” tour.
kslsports.com
Utah Practice Helmets To Feature “22%” Front Bumper
SALT LAKE CITY- Utah is about a year removed from one of the hardest seasons they’ve ever encountered in program history, but the team is still determined to keep the spirit of the strength they found in 2021 through their 2022 season. The Utes Equipment crew tweeted out a...
deseret.com
Utah to the Big 12? Former athletic director Chris Hill weighs in on the debate
Whether the Utah Utes should leave the Pac-12 for the Big 12 is a matter of debate these days, and one prominent voice has made his opinion on the subject known. On Wednesday, a piece by Pac-12 insider Jon Wilner was published in which he interviewed former Utes athletic director Chris Hill, who led Utah from the Mountain West to the Pac-12 in 2011.
AthlonSports.com
Coaches Talk Anonymously About BYU for 2022
It's not easy getting college football coaches to honestly comment on another coach, player or team. Most coaches don't want to give opposing teams bulletin board material, which is why there is a lot of coach speak or overused cliches used throughout the offseason or regular season. In order to...
kslsports.com
What To Pay Attention To During Camp Kyle
With that said, there are a few things I will be personally paying attention to as Camp Kyle gets going. Who Will Be Replacing Devin Lloyd And Nephi Sewell? Yes, linebacker is a deep position for the Utes, but it still doesn’t change that they will have to go through the process of finding their new mainstays for the 2022 season. The great news is there are options aplenty. Karene Reid and Hayden Furey are the two most experienced linebackers for the Utes and certainly seem to figure into the plans. Mohamoud Diabate is also very experienced from his time at Florida, though not in Utah’s defense, but there have been some rave reviews about what he brings to the table. Ethan and Josh Calvert have been in Utah’s program for a while, but have yet to make the field despite being supremely talented. The Utes also welcomed freshmen Lander Barton and Justin Medlock this past spring with both turning heads very early on.
allsportstucson.com
American Legion West Region: Tucson drops first game to Utah
Tucson High Post 7 lost the first game of the Western Region 3-1 to Utah. Tucson moves over to the elimination bracket where the team will face the loser of Nevada and Petaluma, California Thursday morning at 9:30 a.m. Tucson took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first...
Golf Digest
Former Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder is selling his Salt Lake City mansion, which of course comes with a putting green
In June, Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder resigned after eight years on the job. His tenure saw the Jazz grow from Western Conference bottom feeder to contender, and he presided over the development of Donovan Mitchell, one of the best young guards in the game. But the writing was on the wall, the tear down was in motion, and Snyder got out while the getting out was good.
Increased heat and monsoon moisture
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday Eve, Utah! Thursday will bring some changes to our weather as moisture starts to surge back into the Beehive State! This is due to a high pressure shifting to the southeast, allowing for more of a southwesterly flow. The moisture will make it first to southern Utah where […]
kslsports.com
RSL Offers Green Jell-O Pins To Raise Funds For Utah Food Bank
SALT LAKE CITY – Real Salt Lake and the Utah Food Bank once again joined forces in an effort to raise funds and assist families in need. Inspired by the popularity of pins during the 2002 Olympics in Salt Lake City, RSL announced the plan to sell green Jell-O pins on Wednesday, August 3.
Best places to get a beer in SLC — according to Yelp
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Despite Utah’s reputation as a place that doesn’t embrace alcohol, there are still plenty of incredible places to grab a beer in the Beehive State. Utah’s capital city in particular is a hot spot of great places to have a cold one… or two. With that in mind, here are […]
