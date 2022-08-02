60 in 60: #25 BYU’s Ben Bywater (Linebacker)

With that said, there are a few things I will be personally paying attention to as Camp Kyle gets going. Who Will Be Replacing Devin Lloyd And Nephi Sewell? Yes, linebacker is a deep position for the Utes, but it still doesn’t change that they will have to go through the process of finding their new mainstays for the 2022 season. The great news is there are options aplenty. Karene Reid and Hayden Furey are the two most experienced linebackers for the Utes and certainly seem to figure into the plans. Mohamoud Diabate is also very experienced from his time at Florida, though not in Utah’s defense, but there have been some rave reviews about what he brings to the table. Ethan and Josh Calvert have been in Utah’s program for a while, but have yet to make the field despite being supremely talented. The Utes also welcomed freshmen Lander Barton and Justin Medlock this past spring with both turning heads very early on.

