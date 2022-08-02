ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

U.S. Manufacturing Picture Is Looking Brighter Than Europe's Right Now

By Shawn Cruz
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christine Lagarde
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Earnings Reports#Simon Properties#Chinese#The Shanghai Composite#Hang Seng#House#Cnbc#Jpmorgan#Cboe#Dow Jones#European
Benzinga

Kim Jong-Un's 'Unstoppable' Nuclear Missile Program Is Set To Take Over Us Defense Developments, Says Expert

Kim Jong-un's nuclear missile program looks "unstoppable" and is set to take over U.S. missile defense program developments, according to an expert on North Korea. North Korea is swiftly advancing its strategic weapons capabilities, and it looks like they're "faster" and "unstoppable," Victor Cha, the former director of Asian affairs on the National Security Council and Korea chair at the Center for Strategic and International Studies said virtually at a conference in Seoul on Wednesday, according to Yonhap News Agency.
MILITARY
Benzinga

Markets Open Lower; U.S. Economy Adds Higher-Than-Expected Jobs In July

U.S. stocks traded lower this morning, following the release of jobs data. Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded down 0.30% to 32,630.25 while the NASDAQ fell 1.04% to 12,588.85. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.58% to 4,127.72. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares climbed 2.2% on Friday. Meanwhile,...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
Country
Japan
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Starbucks
Country
China
Benzinga

China Responds To Pelosi Visit With Sanctions And A Show Of Military Force

(Friday Market Open) The long-awaited Employment Situation report was released before the market open and showed the economy added a lot more jobs than expected. Analysts had forecasted nonfarm payrolls to increase by 250,000 jobs—instead they were up 528,000. The unemployment rate fell to 3.5%, significantly lower than the forecasted 3.6%. Notably, the participation rate fell, which helped to increase the unemployment rate. Average hourly earnings rose 0.5% in July and 5.2% year-over-year, which were both above their respective forecasts of 0.3% and 4.9%.
POLITICS
Reuters

FACTBOX-Monkeypox cases around the world - Reuters News

August 5 - Aug 5 (Reuters) - More than 80 countries where monkeypox is not endemic have reported outbreaks of the viral disease, which the World Health Organization has declared a global health emergency, as confirmed cases crossed 26,500 and non-endemic countries reported their first deaths.
WORLD
Benzinga

Xi Jinping's Official Mouthpiece Invokes Mao Zedong Amid Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan Visit: 'Will Fight Back If Others Invade Us'

China’s Communist Party (CCP) mouthpiece Global Times warned the U.S. of retaliation after the House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to the Chinese-claimed self-ruled island angered Xi Jinping's government. Xi government's flagship newspaper published quotes from the founder of the People's Republic of China (PRC), Mao Zedong, on...
FOREIGN POLICY
Benzinga

Are Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Traders Losing Confidence? Analyst Says This Could Be The Start Of 'Good Times Returning'

Major coins traded lower Tuesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap fell 0.5% to $1.07 trillion at press time. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Why It Matters: Risk assets were seen in negative territory on Tuesday evening, with two of the largest cryptocurrencies in the red. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed 0.7% and 0.2% lower, respectively. Their futures were largely flat at press time.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Asian stock markets rise ahead of US jobs data

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets rose Friday ahead of an update on the health of the U.S. jobs market while the Federal Reserve weighs whether more rate hikes are needed to cool surging inflation. U.S. futures and oil prices edged higher. Investors were looking ahead to monthly U.S....
STOCKS
Benzinga

Elon Musk: The Chinese Economy Is At Risk, And Not Because Of Taiwan

Elon Musk says China is now facing a "looming bust" in the property market. In a recent episode of the Full Send Podcast, the Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO said the Chinese have overbuilt apartments and buildings, leading to the construction of too many primary housing units just as the U.S. did in the lead-up to 2008, when the housing market collapsed and triggered the 2007-2009 Great Recession.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
66K+
Followers
155K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy