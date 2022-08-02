ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swimming & Surfing

CWG Me Indian Best Performance & 200m Back Me Indian Best Time Diya Srihari Ne

By Sanuj Srivastava
swimswam.com
 3 days ago
Read on swimswam.com

Comments / 0

Related
swimswam.com

Advait Page Aur Kushagra Rawat Ne 1500m Freestyle Final Me Kiya Enter

Page Ne 15:39.25s Heat 1 Me Aur Whin Par Rawat Ne Heat 2 Me 15:47.77s Ka Timing Score Kiya. Archive photo via Vijay Bharadwaj. Sajan Prakash And Srihari Nataraj Ke Sabhi Event Complete Hone Ke Baad Ab Jin 2 Swimmers Se India Ko Hope Hai Wo Dono Same Event Me Participate Kar Rhe Hai And Dono Hi Swimmers Ab Final Me Bhi Pahuch Chuke Hai, Indian Swimmer Advait Page Aur Kushagra Rawat Ne CWG Ke Men’s 1500m Frestyle Event Mei 4th Position Pr Finish Krte Huye Apni Jagah Pkka Kr Li Hai.
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

Adam Peaty Describes Lows and Highs of Commonwealth Games (VIDEO)

Peaty discusses the devastation of missing the 100 breast podium and bouncing back to win the only title that had eluded him his entire career. Current photo via Photo by Antony Jones/Getty Images for Speedo. We sat down with Adam Peaty, the breaststroke legend that most recently has completed his...
SWIMMING & SURFING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Srihari
Person
Liam Tancock
Person
Bradley Woodward
Person
Mitch Larkin
Person
Javier Acevedo
swimswam.com

2022 Commonwealth Games: Day 6 Prelims Live Recap

The final prelims session of the 2022 Commonwealth Games is upon us, and it’s a short one. This morning’s action features only prelims of the men’s 200 IM, women’s 400 free, and men’s 4×100 medley relay. One of the most exciting races in tonight’s...
SWIMMING & SURFING
BBC

Commonwealth Games: England beat New Zealand to line up Australia semi-final

Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Defending champions England will face 2018 runners-up Australia in Saturday's Commonwealth netball semi-final after...
SPORTS
swimswam.com

Duncan Scott Hits 1:56.88 Commonwealth Games Record For 200 IM Gold

Commonwealth Record: 1:55.28, Duncan Scott – 2021. Commonwealth Games Record: 1:57.67, Mitch Larkin (AUS) – 2018. 2018 Commonwealth Champion: Mitch Larkin (AUS), 1:57.67. Duncan Scott got the final session of the 2022 Commonwealth Games started with a bang. He blazed a 1:56.88 in the men’s 200 IM, winning gold and setting a new Games record. The old record was set at 1:57.67 in 2018 by Mitch Larkin, who finished ninth in prelims and missed the final. At the 2018 Games, Scott finished second behind Larkin.
SWIMMING & SURFING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indian#Swimming#Commonwealth Games#Commonwealth#Men#Backstroke
swimswam.com

Canadian & South African Medley Relays Both DQed In Bizarre Circumstances

The final of the men’s 4×100 medley relay during the last session of swimming at the Commonwealth Games later today will only feature seven teams. Despite 11 countries being entered in the event, just eight of them turned up to the blocks for prelims on Wednesday morning, with the main puzzling absence being the South Africans.
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

arena Swim of the Week: Lewis Clareburt Drops Big For Commonwealth 200 Fly Title

Swim of the Week is brought to you by arena, a SwimSwam partner. Disclaimer: Swim of the Week is not meant to be a conclusive selection of the best overall swim of the week, but rather one Featured Swim to be explored in deeper detail. The Swim of the Week is an opportunity to take a closer look at the context of one of the many fast swims this week, perhaps a swim that slipped through the cracks as others grabbed the headlines, or a race we didn’t get to examine as closely in the flood of weekly meets.
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

Indiana Swim Club, California Aquatics Win Team Titles at 2022 US Nationals

Prelims 9 AM / Finals 5 PM (U.S. Pacific Time) Indiana Swim Club and California Aquatics were named the winners of the team awards at the 2022 US National Championships. Indiana Swim Club won both the overall team trophy and the women’s team trophy for having the highest points total in each category, while California Aquatics won the men’s team trophy.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Country
India
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
Sports
swimswam.com

Summer McIntosh Lowers Her Canadian Record in the 400 FR to 3:59.32

15-year-old Summer McIntosh reset her Canadian record in the 400 free, clocking 3:59.32 to earn silver at the Commonwealth Games. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. 2022 COMMONWEALTH GAMES. Friday, July 29 – Wednesday, August 3, 2022. Birmingham, England. Sandwell Aquatic Center. Start Times. Prelims: 10:30 am local /...
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

Pioneer Maria Lenk Named Patron of Brazilian Swimming

Brazilian Swimming declared Maria Lenk its patron for her swim achievements and revolutionary experimentation with the breaststroke's mechanics. Archive photo via Agencia Brasil. Brazilian Olympic swimmer Maria Lenk was declared patron of Brazilian Swimming on July 20th. The Brazilian Confederation of Aquatic Sports sanctioned the tribute to honor Lenk’s accomplished...
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

Australia Goes Temple-McKeon on Back-End of Mixed 400 Medley Relay at CGs

As was expected, there were big lineup changes in the middle of the pool on Tuesday at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in the mixed 400 medley relay. See the full Day 5 relay lineups here. Full Relay Lineups, Top 4 Qualifiers:. Lane 3, Canada: Kylie Masse, James Dergousoff, Maggie MacNeil,...
SPORTS
swimswam.com

Kylie Masse Breaks 50 Back Commonwealth Games Record with 27.47 Semifinal Swim

Commonwealth Record: 27.16, Kaylee McKeown (AUS) – 2021. Commonwealth Games Record: 27.56, Georgia Davies (WAL) – 2014. 2018 Commonwealth Champion: Emily Seebohm (AUS), 27.78. Finals Qualifiers:. Kylie Masse (CAN), 27.47 GR. Medi Harris (WAL), 27.64. Kaylee McKeown (AUS), 27.75. Mollie O’Callaghan (AUS), 27.76. Bronte Job (AUS), 27.79.
SWIMMING & SURFING
ESPN

CWG 2022: Tulika Maan claims silver in women's 78kg judo

Tulika Maan lost to Scotland's Sarah Adlington in the women's +78kg judo final to seal India's sixteenth medal of the ongoing 2022 Commonwealth Games, earning silver. This is India's third medal in Judo at the 2022 CWG - Likmabam Shushila Devi won silver in the women's 48kg, while Vijay Kumar had claimed bronze in the men's 60kg.
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy