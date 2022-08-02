CWG Me Indian Best Performance & 200m Back Me Indian Best Time Diya Srihari Ne

Read on swimswam.com
Advait Page Aur Kushagra Rawat Ne 1500m Freestyle Final Me Kiya Enter
Page Ne 15:39.25s Heat 1 Me Aur Whin Par Rawat Ne Heat 2 Me 15:47.77s Ka Timing Score Kiya. Archive photo via Vijay Bharadwaj. Sajan Prakash And Srihari Nataraj Ke Sabhi Event Complete Hone Ke Baad Ab Jin 2 Swimmers Se India Ko Hope Hai Wo Dono Same Event Me Participate Kar Rhe Hai And Dono Hi Swimmers Ab Final Me Bhi Pahuch Chuke Hai, Indian Swimmer Advait Page Aur Kushagra Rawat Ne CWG Ke Men’s 1500m Frestyle Event Mei 4th Position Pr Finish Krte Huye Apni Jagah Pkka Kr Li Hai.
2022 Commonwealth Games: Only 1 Team Opts for Typical MMFF Mixed Medley Order
Australia did not use the typical MMFF lineup for their mixed medley relay as they used Kaylee McKeown on the leadoff backstroke leg. Archive photo via Fabio Cetti. Commonwealth Record: 3:37.58, Great Britain – 2021. Commonwealth Games Record: 3:45.34, Australia – 2022. Australia, 3:41.30. Canada, 3:43.98. England, 3:44.03.
Adam Peaty Describes Lows and Highs of Commonwealth Games (VIDEO)
Peaty discusses the devastation of missing the 100 breast podium and bouncing back to win the only title that had eluded him his entire career. Current photo via Photo by Antony Jones/Getty Images for Speedo. We sat down with Adam Peaty, the breaststroke legend that most recently has completed his...
Srihari 200m Back Me Best Indian Time Krne Ke Baad Bhi Final Se Hue Bahar
Srihari Nataraj 2:00.84 Ki Timing Ke Sath Is Event Mei First Reserve Bane. Unka Previous Best 2:01.70s Tha Jo Ki 2019. Ace Indian Swimmer Srihari Nataraj Ne Best Indian Time Ko Bettered Krte Huye Heat 2 Me Third Place Pr Finish Toh Kiye But CWG Ke Men’s 200m Backstroke Ke Final Mei Entry Nhi Kr Paye.
2022 Commonwealth Games: Day 6 Prelims Live Recap
The final prelims session of the 2022 Commonwealth Games is upon us, and it’s a short one. This morning’s action features only prelims of the men’s 200 IM, women’s 400 free, and men’s 4×100 medley relay. One of the most exciting races in tonight’s...
Commonwealth Games: England beat New Zealand to line up Australia semi-final
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Defending champions England will face 2018 runners-up Australia in Saturday's Commonwealth netball semi-final after...
Duncan Scott Hits 1:56.88 Commonwealth Games Record For 200 IM Gold
Commonwealth Record: 1:55.28, Duncan Scott – 2021. Commonwealth Games Record: 1:57.67, Mitch Larkin (AUS) – 2018. 2018 Commonwealth Champion: Mitch Larkin (AUS), 1:57.67. Duncan Scott got the final session of the 2022 Commonwealth Games started with a bang. He blazed a 1:56.88 in the men’s 200 IM, winning gold and setting a new Games record. The old record was set at 1:57.67 in 2018 by Mitch Larkin, who finished ninth in prelims and missed the final. At the 2018 Games, Scott finished second behind Larkin.
Titmus vs McIntosh in the 400 FR? – 2022 Commonwealth Games: Day 6 Prelims Preview
The final prelims session of the 2022 Commonwealth Games is nearly here. The Wednesday morning session will be a short one, featuring only prelims of the men’s 200 IM, women’s 400 free, and men’s 4×100 medley relay. Canada’s roster took quite a hit in the weeks...
Canadian & South African Medley Relays Both DQed In Bizarre Circumstances
The final of the men’s 4×100 medley relay during the last session of swimming at the Commonwealth Games later today will only feature seven teams. Despite 11 countries being entered in the event, just eight of them turned up to the blocks for prelims on Wednesday morning, with the main puzzling absence being the South Africans.
arena Swim of the Week: Lewis Clareburt Drops Big For Commonwealth 200 Fly Title
Swim of the Week is brought to you by arena, a SwimSwam partner. Disclaimer: Swim of the Week is not meant to be a conclusive selection of the best overall swim of the week, but rather one Featured Swim to be explored in deeper detail. The Swim of the Week is an opportunity to take a closer look at the context of one of the many fast swims this week, perhaps a swim that slipped through the cracks as others grabbed the headlines, or a race we didn’t get to examine as closely in the flood of weekly meets.
Indiana Swim Club, California Aquatics Win Team Titles at 2022 US Nationals
Prelims 9 AM / Finals 5 PM (U.S. Pacific Time) Indiana Swim Club and California Aquatics were named the winners of the team awards at the 2022 US National Championships. Indiana Swim Club won both the overall team trophy and the women’s team trophy for having the highest points total in each category, while California Aquatics won the men’s team trophy.
Finlin Adds Open Water Title, UCSC Dominates Team Rankings As Canadian Champs Wrap
MONTREAL – The 2022 Speedo Canadian Junior and Senior Swimming Championships officially came to an end on Monday with six open water titlists crowned at Montreal’s Olympic Rowing Basin. The pool portion of the championships concluded on Sunday evening at the Olympic Park pool. The eight-day competition was...
Summer McIntosh Lowers Her Canadian Record in the 400 FR to 3:59.32
15-year-old Summer McIntosh reset her Canadian record in the 400 free, clocking 3:59.32 to earn silver at the Commonwealth Games. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. 2022 COMMONWEALTH GAMES. Friday, July 29 – Wednesday, August 3, 2022. Birmingham, England. Sandwell Aquatic Center. Start Times. Prelims: 10:30 am local /...
Calum Jarvis Retires from Competitive Swimming After 800 Free Relay in Birmingham
Olympic gold medalist Calum Jarvis, 30, confirmed his retirement from elite swimming this week at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England. Jarvis, who represents Great Britain at the Olympics and Wales at the Commonwealth Games, shared the news in his official BBC interview after helping Wales finish 4th in the men’s 800 free relay.
Pioneer Maria Lenk Named Patron of Brazilian Swimming
Brazilian Swimming declared Maria Lenk its patron for her swim achievements and revolutionary experimentation with the breaststroke's mechanics. Archive photo via Agencia Brasil. Brazilian Olympic swimmer Maria Lenk was declared patron of Brazilian Swimming on July 20th. The Brazilian Confederation of Aquatic Sports sanctioned the tribute to honor Lenk’s accomplished...
Australia Goes Temple-McKeon on Back-End of Mixed 400 Medley Relay at CGs
As was expected, there were big lineup changes in the middle of the pool on Tuesday at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in the mixed 400 medley relay. See the full Day 5 relay lineups here. Full Relay Lineups, Top 4 Qualifiers:. Lane 3, Canada: Kylie Masse, James Dergousoff, Maggie MacNeil,...
Kylie Masse Breaks 50 Back Commonwealth Games Record with 27.47 Semifinal Swim
Commonwealth Record: 27.16, Kaylee McKeown (AUS) – 2021. Commonwealth Games Record: 27.56, Georgia Davies (WAL) – 2014. 2018 Commonwealth Champion: Emily Seebohm (AUS), 27.78. Finals Qualifiers:. Kylie Masse (CAN), 27.47 GR. Medi Harris (WAL), 27.64. Kaylee McKeown (AUS), 27.75. Mollie O’Callaghan (AUS), 27.76. Bronte Job (AUS), 27.79.
Changeup In Top 3 Medal-Earning Nations At 2022 Commonwealth Games
Multi-medalist Summer McIntosh of Canada helped her nation vastly improve upon its gold medal haul between the 2018 and 2022 Commonwealth Games. Archive photo via Fabio Cetti.
CWG 2022: Tulika Maan claims silver in women's 78kg judo
Tulika Maan lost to Scotland's Sarah Adlington in the women's +78kg judo final to seal India's sixteenth medal of the ongoing 2022 Commonwealth Games, earning silver. This is India's third medal in Judo at the 2022 CWG - Likmabam Shushila Devi won silver in the women's 48kg, while Vijay Kumar had claimed bronze in the men's 60kg.
99-Year-Old Willard Lamb Sets World Record in 1500 Freestyle at USMS Nationals
LCM (50m) Results on Meet Mobile: “2022 USMS Sumer Nationals”. When 99-year old Willard Lamb was born, only two men had ever set the World Record in the 1500 free: Henry Taylor at the 1908 Olympics and George Hodgson at the 1912 Olympics. Now, Lamb has written his own...
