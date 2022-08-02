Read on www.nbcsports.com
Why the Cubs didn’t trade Willson Contreras, explained
Why didn’t the Cubs manage to trade catcher Willson Contreras at the MLB trade deadline? Chicago’s plans were scuppered by their high asking price. Willson Contreras said his goodbyes to the Cubs faithful at Wrigley Field last week during what was thought to be his final home game with the organization.
Noah Syndergaard’s reaction to Phillies trade goes viral
Noah Syndergaard is headed to the Philadelphia Phillies, and he may have to make amends with the Phillie Phanatic upon his arrival. The Los Angeles Angels traded Syndergaard to the Phillies on Tuesday for outfielder Mickey Moniak and Single-A outfielder Jadiel Sanchez. Syndergaard signed a one-year, $21 million deal with the Angels during the offseason.
Cubs' handling of Contreras at trade deadline shameful
ST. LOUIS — Effross might be gone. But Eff Contreras is alive and well as an ongoing subplot to the 2022 Cubs’ season. Thought the Cubs left their “double birds” in San Francisco over the weekend?. Then you probably didn’t see what the Cubs did to...
Chicago Cubs roster after trade deadline moves
Even though the Chicago Cubs hung onto All-Stars Wilson Contreras and Ian Happ, they still made a couple of changes to the roster. They traded RHP David Robertson to Philadelphia Phillies for RHP Ben Brown. They also dealt RHP Mychal Givens to New York Mets for RHP Saul Gonzalez. They traded RHP Scott Effross to New York Yankees for RHP Hayden Wesneski. Finally, they got Zach McKinstry in return for reliever Chris Martin.
Brewers trade for former Cardinals All-Star closer
After trading closer Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres, the Milwaukee Brewers brought in a veteran reliever in Trevor Rosenthal. The Milwaukee Brewers made the stunning decision to trade closer Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres. It was a move that left the fanbase and even the players scratching their heads. Well now, the team has filled the void with a veteran who the Brewers know all too well.
TRADE: Chicago Cubs Send Former All-Star To Philadelphia Phillies
The Chicago Cubs and Philadelphia Phillies have made a trade.
Twins acquire Tigers reliever Michael Fulmer
The Minnesota Twins have been busy on trade deadline day, and they even made a transaction within the AL Central. Minnesota acquired reliever Michael Fulmer from the Detroit Tigers in exchange for pitching prospect Sawyer Gipson-Long, the team announced on Tuesday. Fulmer joins righty starter Tyler Mahle and closer Jorge...
Willson Contreras, Ian Happ staying with Cubs
After weeks of rumors and speculation, Willson Contreras and Ian Happ won't be changing uniforms after all. The Cubs did not trade Contreras and Happ before Tuesday's 5 p.m. deadline, NBC Sports Chicago's Gordon Wittenmyer confirmed. They will remain on the North Side the rest of the 2022 season. Contreras...
Cubs trade closer David Robertson to Phillies
David Robertson is going back to his old team, and it's not the Yankees. The Cubs traded Robertson to the Phillies for minor-league right-hander Ben Brown on Tuesday. Robertson, 37, has had a rebound 2022 season after missing time in recent years following elbow surgery. After signing a one-year deal...
This Bulls-Nets Trade Features Chicago Landing Kevin Durant
Some NBA brands are just iconic. Normally, that’s due to a sustained period of success for the organization. Often, that image of victory lasts long after the success stops sustaining. Such has been the case with the Chicago Bulls. Throughout the 1990s, they dominated the NBA, winning six championships.
White Sox GM Rick Hahn calls himself out after blanking at MLB trade deadline
It was almost radio silent on the trade front for the Chicago White Sox. With hardly a move made ahead of the 2022 MLB trade deadline, White Sox fans are left scratching their heads after an uneventful lead-up to the deadline. White Sox general manager Rick Hahn was also just as frustrated, as he showed […] The post White Sox GM Rick Hahn calls himself out after blanking at MLB trade deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ross: Vin Scully ‘special man, done a lot for our game’
ST. LOUIS — Ron Coomer didn’t play a game for the Dodgers before the final season of his career, in 2003, but he’d once spent a spring training in big-league camp as a Triple-A player following a minor-league trade a decade earlier. “When I went back to...
Why the White Sox were inactive at the trade deadline
There's no debating the White Sox had higher expectations for themselves at the trade deadline . General manager Rick Hahn went into the deadline with the bullpen as an "obvious need." Some pundits believed the Sox needed another starter, an everyday right fielder and a second baseman. The Sox intended...
Cubs, Cardinals to play in 2023 MLB London Series
Field of Dreams next week. London next summer. For the second straight season, MLB has selected the Cubs to play on a unique platform with the return of the London Series. The Cubs and Cardinals will play a pair of games at London Stadium, home of West Ham United, June 24-25, 2023.
Why Pippen doesn't think Bulls are built for playoffs
Scottie Pippen took note of the Chicago Bulls' improvements in the 2021-22 season, when, fueled by a slew of free-agent additions, they vaulted from 31 to 46 regular-season wins and made the playoffs for the first time in five years. "Last year they definitely made some acquisitions that made them...
MLB world mourns death of legendary broadcaster Vin Scully
The MLB world has lost a legend. Hall of Fame broadcaster Vin Scully died at the age of 94 on Tuesday night. Scully's voice was synonymous with Los Angeles Dodgers baseball. He called Dodgers games for 67 years, dating all the way back to the franchise's days in Brooklyn. His final call came on Oct. 2, 2016, at the San Francisco Giants' Oracle Park.
White Sox' Rick Hahn 'disappointed' in trade deadline results
As the trade deadline came to a close on Tuesday evening, the White Sox were quiet, making no moves past their trade to acquire left-handed reliever Jake Diekman from the Boston Red Sox in exchange for catcher Reese McGuire. In turn, the empty-handed deadline left the organization with a bad...
Cubs excited for ‘unreal’ London Series experience
There was a consistent reaction to news the Cubs will play the Cardinals in the 2023 MLB London Series. “Sick,” starter Marcus Stroman said. “Unreal”. “I'm excited, really excited to be able to go over there,” manager David Ross said. "It’s really cool," general manager Carter Hawkins...
Twins acquire starting pitcher Tyler Mahle from Reds
Right-hander Tyler Mahle has been traded from the Cincinnati Reds to the Minnesota Twins, his new team team announced on Tuesday. He will be leaving the Reds after five seasons. Following the deal’s medical review, the 27-year-old pitcher will join the Twins’ roster in exchange for two hitting prospects and...
Derek King says job with Hawks only one on radar after season as interim coach
While Derek King didn’t succeed in his bid to become the Chicago Blackhawks’ full-time head coach, he still succeeded in playing a part as the team embarks on a full-on rebuilding process. King, who was hired to join head coach Luke Richardson’s staff this summer, discussed his offseason...
