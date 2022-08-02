Read on www.sent-trib.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His WifeTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Citizens Rallied to Get Justice for Dee and Their Voices Were HeardTracy StengelLenawee County, MI
Citizens Plan to Rally to Get Justice for Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Attend the Justice For Dee Rally to Show Your SupportTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Related
sent-trib.com
Not horsing around: Young Bateson wins at fair
Michael “Mick” Foster appreciates those who gave him a shot when he was a young man, so now he is giving back. Foster, a Luckey resident and co-owner with his wife Nancy of standard bred filly Shez Jess Nice, was a harness racehorse driver from 1989-2004. Foster and...
13abc.com
National Tractor Pull Championship returns to Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Bowling Green anticipates its biggest weekend of the year as the annual National Tractor Pull Championship returns. For the 55th consecutive year, a parade of massive monster vehicles will compete at the Wood County Fairgrounds located on 13800 W Poe Rd., Bowling Green. This year...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Vernors new black cherry flavor hits store shelves in Michigan, Toledo this week
DETROIT – Vernors is releasing a new flavor of the famous pop for the first time in decades. The black cherry flavor Vernors is hitting store shelves this week in Michigan and Toledo. It’s exclusive to Michigan and in areas surrounding Toledo, Ohio, according to the company. It’s...
13abc.com
American Pickleball Tour coming to Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The American Pickleball Tour is making it’s way to Northwest Ohio for the Toledo American Pickleball Tournament. The event will take place on Friday, Sept. 16 through Sunday, Sept. 18 at Glass City Center located at 401 Jefferson Avenue. Organizers say the tournament will start...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sent-trib.com
Milestone: 65th birthday
Tracy was born in Bowling Green on July 31, 1957 to Gerald and Nancy (Jeffery) Rush. He grew up in North Baltimore, Ohio when he met and married the love of his life Glenda (Shepherd) Rush at St. James United Methodist Church on July 15, 1977. Together they have raised...
Ohio State highlights 3 teams ready to challenge Michigan for 2022 Big Ten crown
The Michigan Wolverines finally shed their demons last season. Jim Harbaugh’s team brought home the Big Ten crown on the way to its first-ever College Football Playoff berth. It was the Wolverines’ first conference championship since 2004, and first outright since 1997. Michigan will be a force in the Big Ten once again in 2022. […] The post Ohio State highlights 3 teams ready to challenge Michigan for 2022 Big Ten crown appeared first on ClutchPoints.
sent-trib.com
Sports briefs
BGSU volleyball will hold fundraiser to kickoff foreign tour campaign. The Bowling Green State University volleyball program will be holding their annual fundraiser on Aug. 19. The event will also be the kickoff for the program’s upcoming foreign tour, which will visit Poland, Austria, Germany and the Czech Republic, including competition against high-level club and national teams.
13abc.com
Toledo School for the Arts mourns the death of alumnus
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Last Friday Toledo Police responded to reports of a person shot near Byrne and Gibralter Heights, when they arrived they found 29-year-old Dominick Barnett suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to UTMC where he was pronounced dead. Dominick was a son, brother,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
sent-trib.com
Falcons to take foreign tour
The Bowling Green State University women’s basketball team is preparing for an eight-day foreign tour to kick-start the 2022-23 academic year. Head coach Robyn Fralick and the Falcons will travel to Costa Rica from August 5-12. ‘We are thrilled for the chance to travel to Costa Rica and experience...
sent-trib.com
Milestone: 45th wedding anniversary
Tracy and Glenda Rush were married on July 15th, 1977 in North Baltimore, Ohio at St. James United Methodist Church. They have raised 3 children together: Amanda Rush, BG; Tracie Lynn (Adam) Wilhelm, BG; Matthew (Tiffany) Rush, BG. Happily they have welcomed 10 grandchildren into their lives as well Zeke, Isaiah, Eli, Justin, Willow, Dawson, Jayde, James, and Trinity all of BG and Micah; Cape Coral, FL.
13abc.com
Local pastor and his family running a free thrift store in Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Generosity is alive and well in our community and this story is a great example of that. Not much in this world is free these days, but everything is free at a special outdoor store in Toledo. It’s run by a local pastor and his family,...
Local farmer plans artist showcase at Fangboner Farms
TOLEDO, Ohio — Roland Richardson has operated Fangboner Farms in Holland, Ohio for 15 years. Black farmers are rare, and Richardson knows how hard achieving success can be. Richardson wants to highlight his appreciation for the greater Toledo community with a showcase of local artists on his farm in the beginning of September.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Waterville residents debate possible amphitheater: 'Not in my backyard'
WATERVILLE, Ohio — The idea of an amphitheater is dividing Waterville. City council held a planning meeting Monday night in which public comment was scheduled. However, due to the large crowd stretching capacity limits, the meeting was postponed until a larger venue could be found. "The city of Waterville...
13abc.com
Man indicted in deadly crash on Alexis Road in Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An Erie, Michigan man was indicted Thursday in connection to a fatal car crash in Toledo earlier this year. A Lucas County grand jury indicted Joshua Whitaker on two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular assault, and vehicular assault charges on Thursday. Whitaker is facing...
13abc.com
Dine in the 419: Manhattan’s Pub ‘N Cheer
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s patio season! One of the best patios in town comes with some of the best food. Celebrating 20 years on Adams Street is Manhattan’s Pub ‘N Cheer. Owner Zach Lahey said he was working at Manos restaurant when he asked about the...
sent-trib.com
Transfers: 8-4-2022
The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division. 8091 Jerry City Road, Bloom Township, agricultural, 2.62 acres, from Karen Brueggemeier, et. al., to Anthony and Steven Wise, $166,000. 1301 Bourgogne Ave., Bowling Green, residential, from Della York, to Michael and Andrea Ziebold, $307,500. 152...
sent-trib.com
Local Briefs: 8-5-2022
BRADNER — The Bradner American Legion’s baked steak dinner will be served Sunday at the post, 209 W. Crocker St. Call in orders to 419-288-3634 for early pick-up, or stop by and eat at the post. The menu includes green beans, mashed potatoes with or without gravy, roll,...
sent-trib.com
$350,000 awarded to 4 county schools for security
Nearly $350,000 in state funding for local school safety and security is being awarded to four Wood County schools. State Rep. Haraz Ghanbari, R-Perrysburg, made the announcement on Tuesday. He advocated for legislation to enhance school security in Wood County and across the state. The funding, stemming from House Bill...
TPD: Man threatened to shoot up Toledo voting machines on Tuesday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police were called out to the polling location at Larchmont Elementary School on Tuesday after a man threatened to shoot voting machines. According to a poll worker who witnessed the event, Robert Hughes entered the polling location where he began shouting and said negative things about the Democratic Party. He then threatened to shoot up the voting machines.
12-year-old found hog tied in Northwood hotel room; Parents arrested
NORTHWOOD, Ohio — A Wood County couple is in jail and facing charges after hog-tying a child for over nine hours. Jason and Tabetha Sosnowicz were arrested July 22 at the Baymont hotel on Oregon Road in Northwood. According to court documents, police received a call stating a child may have been tied up in one of the rooms.
Comments / 0