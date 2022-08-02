‘They just don’t take it anymore’: After Uvalde, Fort Bend officials discuss bullying and enhanced measures to keep students safe this school year

Read on www.click2houston.com
Governor Abbott Asked to Change State’s Gun Law - He Said it was Unconstitutional
After the recent shooting in Uvalde, Texas gun law is coming under attack and Governor Greg Abbott is standing his ground. Under Texas law, a person must be 18 years old to buy a gun from a licensed dealer.
Click2Houston.com
LIST: Here are the vaccinations required for Texas students for the 2022-‘23 school year
TEXAS – Parents, as you gear up to send your children back to school, it’s important to make sure they’re up to date with the current list of vaccinations mandated by the state of Texas. According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, students who plan...
Woodlands Online& LLC
Governor Abbott Statement On Biden Administration Refusal To Approve Texas’ Post-Partum Medicaid Extension For Mothers
AUSTIN, TX -- Governor Greg Abbott today released a statement following the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid’s refusal to approve Texas’ application to extend Medicaid health care coverage to six months post-partum:. 'The Biden Administration is risking robbing mothers of services that Texas specifically extended for them post-partum....
houstonpublicmedia.org
Local organizers are pushing Houston ISD to reform the district’s code of conduct
This comes as the district’s school board is set to approve next year’s guidelines Thursday evening. Local organizers are pushing Houston ISD to reform the district’s code of conduct, which they claim unfairly punishes children for normal adolescent behavior. Advocacy groups ONE Houston and Texas Civil Right...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Houston ISD teachers brace for staffing shortage ahead of new school year
If vacancies aren’t filled, Santos says teachers are worried they may need to rely on long-term substitutes or combine classes. “They’re expressing concern that on that first day of school in two weeks that they may face classes that will need to be combined or, or face having to rely on teacher assistants for long term substitutes, especially in those poor classes that are in which we need to begin preparing for for the state tests,” Santos said.
Texas governor meets with some Uvalde families. But a Robb Elementary teacher says 'it's all for show'
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott met privately Monday with some families in Uvalde, discussing school safety, a teacher who was also there told CNN.
Audit of 2020 and 2022 Elections by Secretary of State Will Focus on Harris County, Texas
Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg (third from right), Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee (third from left), and Rodney Ellis(Facebook) In case you don’t remember, Senate Bill 1, swept in some significant challenges to the Texas Elections Code when it finally got passed last year. So, as required by law, under SB1, four counties have been randomly selected to be audited following the Tuesday, November 8, 2022, Midterm Elections. Among the counties designated, is Harris County, Texas, the most populous county in the Lone Star State. All total, two of the counties selected are considered to be “DEMOCRATIC LEANING COUNTIES” and the other two selected are “REPUBLICAN LEANING COUNTIES” from what it looks like.
Click2Houston.com
Gov. Greg Abbott says Texas is now busing migrants to New York City
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Gov. Greg Abbott announced Friday that Texas is now busing migrants from the Mexican border to New York City, the state’s latest confrontation with an East Coast city over the influx at the border.
cw39.com
#ICYMI: Former teacher gets jail time for student relationship, Fort Bend County schools to get more officers
HOUSTON (CW39) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. Former teacher gets 60 days in jail for relationship with student. A former teacher in Tomball ISD will spend 60 days in jail for sexually abusing a student. On Tuesday, a judge...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Harris County will consider legal action against Texas over its selection for a 2022 election audit
Harris County is set to bring legal action against Texas, following the Secretary of State's office's selection of the county for an audit of its 2022 election results. County Attorney Christian Menefee requested permission to pursue the legal action, and Commissioners Court voted 3-2 along party lines to authorize the suit.
Texas horned lizards moved to Pearland in effort to increase native population
The city of Pearland will now be home to a dozen Texas horned lizards. (Courtesy Dan Pawlak/National Park Service) The city of Pearland will now be home to a dozen Texas horned lizards. The reptiles will reside at the Delores Fenwick Nature Center located at 5750 Magnolia Parkway, Pearland, the...
Click2Houston.com
Mayor Turner joins NASA to distribute free lunchboxes to children in Houston
HOUSTON – Mayor Sylvester Turner joined NASA Wednesday morning in distributing free Artemis Learning Lunchbox Kits to underserved families and youth in Houston, according to a release. NASA and the Center of Science and Industry have partnered with the Houston Foodbank to give out 2,000 free kits out with...
cw39.com
What experts are recommending to the parents of school-age children in regard to COVID-19
HOUSTON (CW39) Viral cases cold be on the rise as kids return back to school. Dr. David Winter at Baylor Scott & White Health said we expect to see an increase in cases once kids are in school. Only half of kids are now vaccinated, so Dr. David Winter at...
Black couple suing Houston-area police department for excessive force, illegal search and seizure
Attorneys for Regina Armstead and Michael Lewis allege that Rosenberg PD officers used excessive force while illegally detaining them in 2020.
Governor Abbott says Texas, "continues to address the chaos Biden has unleashed at our border."
Texas Governor Abbotts use of The Texas National Guard as border security has been a continuous debate since he first deployed them back in May 2021. Some say that the troops are necessary to help with drug trafficking and human smuggling, while others say that the troops are nothing more than a political stunt to make it appear as if the Governor is tough on immigration.
Click2Houston.com
Judge Lina Hidalgo announces multi-million dollar Brighter Futures for Harris County Kids Initiative
HARRIS COUNTY – On Wednesday, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, Commissioner Rodney Ellis and members of the U.S. Congress announced a multi-million dollar initiative for Harris County’s youngest residents -- Brighter Futures for Harris County Kids. The initiative, which was made possible by the Federal American Rescue Plan...
Click2Houston.com
EPA says it is looking for “super-emitters” of methane gas in Texas’ Permian Basin
To stay up to date on the latest environment news in Texas, sign up to receive our weekly energy and environment newsletter. Federal regulators are flying over large stretches of Texas looking for “super-emitters” of methane, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced this week. The helicopter flyovers surveying...
KIII TV3
Texas woman says she was denied abortion care after her miscarriage
AUSTIN, Texas — A Conroe, Texas, woman who suffered a miscarriage last year says the state's restrictive abortion law put her into a dangerous health situation. According to a report from ABC 13 in Houston, Marlena Stell miscarried nine-and-a-half weeks into her pregnancy in early September 2021. She asked her doctor for a dilation and curettage, or D&C, a common procedure to remove the fetus after a miscarriage to prevent infection.
Click2Houston.com
PHOTOS: These are Houston and Texas’ missing adults
HOUSTON – Texas EquuSearch has a comprehensive listing of those adults missing in the Houston area, as well as those reported in other areas of the United States. KPRC 2 is sharing the photos of some of the people who have been reported missing. Texas EquuSearch’s database is extensive...
everythinglubbock.com
Texas city near the scene of school shooting revokes gun show deal
The Hondo City Council voted 4-1 Monday to rescind the rental agreement for the Friends of the NRA to hold its fundraiser at the city’s Medina Fair Hall. The vote came after an angry crowd denounced the event, including a raffle of a semi-automatic rifle similar to one an 18-year-old gunman used in the May 24 shootings at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, 44 miles east of Hondo.
