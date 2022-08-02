ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Bend County, TX

‘They just don’t take it anymore’: After Uvalde, Fort Bend officials discuss bullying and enhanced measures to keep students safe this school year

Click2Houston.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.click2houston.com

Comments / 2

Related
Woodlands Online& LLC

Governor Abbott Statement On Biden Administration Refusal To Approve Texas’ Post-Partum Medicaid Extension For Mothers

AUSTIN, TX -- Governor Greg Abbott today released a statement following the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid’s refusal to approve Texas’ application to extend Medicaid health care coverage to six months post-partum:. 'The Biden Administration is risking robbing mothers of services that Texas specifically extended for them post-partum....
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Uvalde, TX
Local
Texas Government
Fort Bend County, TX
Government
Fort Bend County, TX
Education
County
Fort Bend County, TX
Local
Texas Education
houstonpublicmedia.org

Houston ISD teachers brace for staffing shortage ahead of new school year

If vacancies aren’t filled, Santos says teachers are worried they may need to rely on long-term substitutes or combine classes. “They’re expressing concern that on that first day of school in two weeks that they may face classes that will need to be combined or, or face having to rely on teacher assistants for long term substitutes, especially in those poor classes that are in which we need to begin preparing for for the state tests,” Santos said.
HOUSTON, TX
Aubrey R Taylor Reports©

Audit of 2020 and 2022 Elections by Secretary of State Will Focus on Harris County, Texas

Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg (third from right), Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee (third from left), and Rodney Ellis(Facebook) In case you don’t remember, Senate Bill 1, swept in some significant challenges to the Texas Elections Code when it finally got passed last year. So, as required by law, under SB1, four counties have been randomly selected to be audited following the Tuesday, November 8, 2022, Midterm Elections. Among the counties designated, is Harris County, Texas, the most populous county in the Lone Star State. All total, two of the counties selected are considered to be “DEMOCRATIC LEANING COUNTIES” and the other two selected are “REPUBLICAN LEANING COUNTIES” from what it looks like.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Gov. Greg Abbott says Texas is now busing migrants to New York City

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Gov. Greg Abbott announced Friday that Texas is now busing migrants from the Mexican border to New York City, the state’s latest confrontation with an East Coast city over the influx at the border.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bullying#Texas Education Agency#School Safety#Second Amendment#School Shooters#Isd#The House Committee
Click2Houston.com

Mayor Turner joins NASA to distribute free lunchboxes to children in Houston

HOUSTON – Mayor Sylvester Turner joined NASA Wednesday morning in distributing free Artemis Learning Lunchbox Kits to underserved families and youth in Houston, according to a release. NASA and the Center of Science and Industry have partnered with the Houston Foodbank to give out 2,000 free kits out with...
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Constitution
Euri Giles | Clareifi

Governor Abbott says Texas, "continues to address the chaos Biden has unleashed at our border."

Texas Governor Abbotts use of The Texas National Guard as border security has been a continuous debate since he first deployed them back in May 2021. Some say that the troops are necessary to help with drug trafficking and human smuggling, while others say that the troops are nothing more than a political stunt to make it appear as if the Governor is tough on immigration.
TEXAS STATE
KIII TV3

Texas woman says she was denied abortion care after her miscarriage

AUSTIN, Texas — A Conroe, Texas, woman who suffered a miscarriage last year says the state's restrictive abortion law put her into a dangerous health situation. According to a report from ABC 13 in Houston, Marlena Stell miscarried nine-and-a-half weeks into her pregnancy in early September 2021. She asked her doctor for a dilation and curettage, or D&C, a common procedure to remove the fetus after a miscarriage to prevent infection.
CONROE, TX
Click2Houston.com

PHOTOS: These are Houston and Texas’ missing adults

HOUSTON – Texas EquuSearch has a comprehensive listing of those adults missing in the Houston area, as well as those reported in other areas of the United States. KPRC 2 is sharing the photos of some of the people who have been reported missing. Texas EquuSearch’s database is extensive...
HOUSTON, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Texas city near the scene of school shooting revokes gun show deal

The Hondo City Council voted 4-1 Monday to rescind the rental agreement for the Friends of the NRA to hold its fundraiser at the city’s Medina Fair Hall. The vote came after an angry crowd denounced the event, including a raffle of a semi-automatic rifle similar to one an 18-year-old gunman used in the May 24 shootings at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, 44 miles east of Hondo.
HONDO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy