ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Aethlon Medical Inc#Aemd#Strong Sell#Benzinga Insights#Curr
Benzinga

A Look Into Basic Materials Sector Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. Below is a list of notable value...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

War, Acreage Surprises Lead To Volatility In Grain Markets

The USDA’s June Acreage report showed less acreage planted in soybeans and more in corn than was expected in the spring. Ag producers had additional crops risks to contend with this season, including a war, ongoing pandemic and heightened inflation. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s June Acreage report revealed...
AGRICULTURE
Benzinga

Occidental Petroleum: Q2 Earnings Insights

Occidental Petroleum OXY reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Occidental Petroleum beat estimated earnings by 4.64%, reporting an EPS of $3.16 versus an estimate of $3.02. Revenue was up $4.72 billion from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

A Preview Of Itau Unibanco Holding's Earnings

Itau Unibanco Holding ITUB is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Itau Unibanco Holding will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14. Itau Unibanco Holding bulls will hope to hear the company...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Wallbox

Within the last quarter, Wallbox WBX has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Wallbox. The company has an average price target of $16.8 with a high of $24.00 and a low of $14.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

How Is The Market Feeling About Enphase Energy?

Enphase Energy's (NASDAQ:ENPH) short percent of float has risen 5.86% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 4.50 million shares sold short, which is 3.43% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.6 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Nvidia Shares Are Sliding Today

NVIDIA Corp NVDA shares are trading lower Wednesday, in sympathy with Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD, which issued guidance with a midpoint below estimates and lowered its PC business outlook. AMD Revenue: $6.55 billion beat estimate of $6.53 billion. AMD EPS: $1.05 beat estimate of $1.03. AMD said it expects...
STOCKS
Benzinga

How Fellow Investors Are Dealing With a Bear Market

Falling prices may be a good opportunity to buy the dip in a bull run, but it’s a catastrophic strategy when the price has reversed. Some investors get caught in the hype of rising prices, failing to realize that bear markets follow rallies. Macroeconomic factors such as inflation, a...
STOCKS
Benzinga

What Are Whales Doing With Applied Materials

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Applied Materials AMAT. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Preview: AerSale's Earnings

AerSale ASLE is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that AerSale will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18. AerSale bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Looking At Suncor Energy's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Suncor Energy. Looking at options history for Suncor Energy SU we detected 11 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 36% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 63% with bearish.
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Root

Root ROOT is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Root will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.39. Root bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
66K+
Followers
155K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy