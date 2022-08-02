MOTIONLESS IN WHITE, BLACK VEIL BRIDES, ICE NINE KILLS & CROWN THE EMPIRE Announce Third Leg Of North American Tour

Read on metalinjection.net
Eddie Vedder Ejects Pearl Jam Fan – ‘I’m Sorry Ma’am, There’s No Violence Allowed’
Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder ejected a concertgoer from the crowd during a recent gig by the rock band due to apparent violence, as fan-captured video shows. The singer stopped Pearl Jam's performance of "Animal" in Zurich, Switzerland, on June 23 to do so. When one goes to a concert, there's...
The 1975 share tour dates, new song 'Happiness'
The 1975 have announced a North American tour dubbed the ‘At Their Very Best Tour.’ The chart-topping band also released a new track and music video titled “Happiness.”
CMT
Pics: Carrie Underwood, Mike Fisher and Sons Make Memories at Dollywood
Carrie Underwood and her family just spent a few days at Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, and Underwood took to social media to rave about the experience. The country singer and her retired hockey star husband took their young sons to frolic at Dolly Parton’s euphonious theme park at the foot of the Smoky Mountains. Underwood posted a series of photos including one of her and Fisher posing in front of a cluster of Dollywood signs, some sweet father/son snaps of them on rides including Mystery Mine, there was a picture of ducks and even a frame of one of her boys sleeping on Fisher’s lap while they were riding Dollywood’s famed train.
CMT
Kenny Chesney is Mourning Fan Who Died at His Saturday Night Concert
Kenny Chesney is mourning the death of one of his fans at his Empower Field concert in Denver, Colorado, Saturday night. The Denver Post reported a woman died Saturday night when she fell from an escalator at the end of Chesney’s concert. The Denver Post attributes its news to Denver police and the stadium.
Watch Ghost's Cardinal Copia hilariously balls up classic movie lines in new video chapter: Ghost Goes Hollywood
"You're gonna need a bigger...yacht"
‘Soon I Will Own You’: Inside the Wild Life of a Fake CIA Bro
Counter-espionage missions in China and Russia. Top-secret assignments for the CIA. And can’t-miss real-estate investment opportunities leading to big paydays.This is what Kiernan Major allegedly sold to his friends and followers for years, including at least two veterans of the armed forces, who told The Daily Beast that he invited them to invest in his string of businesses, which they say turned out to be shams. Prosecutors say Major also duped two young women out of their savings, for a total of $125,000 combined, before the FBI arrested him last week on stalking charges.As The Daily Beast first reported, authorities...
Still unafraid of a fight, the Chicks dive into messy divorce at Bay Area concert
Nearly two decades later and the Chicks are still "Not Ready to Make Nice."
AOL Corp
Makin’ Tracks: Luke Bryan Cheers the ‘Country On’ With an Optimistic Message
“Hey, hey, U.S.A./ We ain’t seen our better days.”. In a divisive era with many Americans skeptical about the future of the democracy, Luke Bryan’s new single, “Country On,” is a timely elixir, a four-minute reminder of the nation’s proud middle class, its work ethic and the sense of community that comes from simply doing what they do.
Slipknot Members Can’t Help But Smile Watching Their Sons Perform
Like fathers, like sons — Slipknot dads Corey Taylor and Shawn "Clown" Crahan seemed awfully pleased with their respective kiddos, Griffin Taylor and Simon Crahan, as the latter two musicians played onstage in their own band, Vended, during a recent European gig. Fan-captured footage reported by Blabbermouth last week...
Kid Rock Reveals Wild Photo Performing in Front of a Sea of People at The Quad Cities
On Wednesday (August 3rd), Kid Rock took to his Instagram account to share a wild photo of him performing in front of a sea of people at The Quad Cities. “We the people rocking’ out in The Quad Cities last night,” Kid Rock shared in his post. He also thanked everyone who came out to the big show.
musictimes.com
Poison Not Touring Until 2025; Bret Michaels Planning for His Own 2023 Tour
Poison is currently traveling across the United States for their "The Stadium Tour" in collaboration with Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Joan Jett, and the Blackhearts, and Classless Act, but frontman Bret Michaels confirmed that this would be their last for now. In an interview with Eddie Trunk of SiriusXM's "Trunk...
