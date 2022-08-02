Human cyborgs, passion economy and more — check out these Disrupt roundtable winners

Read on techcrunch.com
Daily Crunch: Kurtosis raises $20M Series A to give web3 developers ‘a place to play around’
Haje and I are swapping places for the next two days while he gets some much-needed rest. While he’s away, please enjoy his latest Pitch Deck Teardown on Glambook. In the meantime, TechCrunch Disrupt is coming closer: Meet the final five Disrupt Audience Choice roundtable winners, and if you are a student, enter our video competition for a chance to win a free pass.
Enter our student video competition and pitch your way to TechCrunch Disrupt
The possibility begins when you apply to the TechCrunch Student Pitch Competition (powered by Blackstone LaunchPad). Record a 60-second video of your pitch. Fill out this application and answer a few quick questions about your startup company or idea. TechCrunch will select 20 finalists and notify them on September 18.
SoundCloud will reduce its workforce by around 20%, blaming the weak economic environment
The company told TechCrunch the decision was due to “a significant company transformation and the challenging economic and financial environment.”. SoundCloud added, “During this difficult time, we are focused on providing the support and resources to those transitioning while reinforcing our commitment to executing our mission to lead what’s next in music.”
Scheduling meetings burns productivity. Automation can help.
In her time as a financial analyst for chip company Freescale Semiconductor, the tasks Ahryun Moon hated the most were the mundane things like inventory analysis, which took up most of her time. In her frustration, she learned to code and automated this process for herself and her entire team....
It's time for technology teams to find their voice in customer experience
Let's face it -- every company is delivering things through apps and websites or is supported by digital tools. The only way to truly differentiate from digitally saturated markets is to to be able to go above and beyond the call of duty to please customers. It's not just the price or quality of a good or service, it's the experience that goes with it. Thus, there's been a tremendous push lately to deliver better customer experience (CX). It's time for technology professionals and managers to get in front of all this, and work directly to engage with end-user customers. It's time for tech professionals to amplify their CX voices.
Steve Jobs Had a Brilliant 3-Step Method for Solving Difficult Problems. Now Apple Is Making It Easier for Employees to Use It
Apple recently promised its staff more flexible schedules and more generous scheduling rules, according to CNET. Some see the move as an effort to keep increasing interest among employees to unionize at bay. While that may remain up for debate, there is one fact that is not: The company effectively is urging workers to follow Steve Jobs's three-step method for discovering breakthroughs and finding answers to difficult questions.
Identity verification company Youverify extends seed funding to $2.5M as it expands across Africa
For the many startups whose services help keep the operations of financial institutions such as banks and fintechs in check, this period highlights their relevance more than ever. In the latest development, Youverify, a Lagos and San Francisco–based identity verification company helping African banks and startups automate KYC and other compliance procedures, is announcing that it has secured a $1 million seed round extension. The startup raised a $1.5 million round in 2020, bringing its total seed raise to $2.5 million.
TikTok and Bootstrapping and Convoy.com
Embedded below is the latest from Chain Reaction, our stellar crypto-focused podcast hosted by Lucas and Anita. You will also find Found, a long-form bit of work that goes deep on the real saga of company formation, from Jordan and Darrell. There’s an audio-only version of TechCrunch Live hosted by Matt that features founders and investors discussing successful pitch decks. Finally, there’s Equity, TechCrunch’s long-running, Webby-award-winning podcast focused on venture capital and the latest startup news, hosted by Natasha, Mary Ann and Alex.
Playstudios launches blockchain gaming division and $10M web3-focused fund
Playstudios, a publicly traded mobile gaming platform and developer, is venturing into the web3 world with a new blockchain division and investment fund. The gaming entity, which owns popular mobile apps like Tetris, is now launching a new blockchain-focused sector, which will use “rewarded play” to leverage blockchain technology and deliver more rewarding experiences to users across its portfolio of games. It also announced a $10 million investment, Future Fund, to back companies building rewarded play options.
Announcing Fast Company’s Best Workplaces for Innovators 2022
This story is part of Fast Company’s Best Workplaces for Innovators 2022. Explore the full list of companies that are leading incubators of internal innovation talent. If hunting and gathering represent the two original human ventures, keeping inventory naturally followed. Maybe this explains our fascination with lists. We like to count. To keep track. To rank. It seems to scratch some primordial itch. Best doctors. Greatest blues singers. Best short stories. And best workplaces.
6 people explain how they broke into tech from industries like nursing and teaching — and landed salaries over $100,000
Tech newcomers explain how they got into the field, how it affected their quality of life, and their advice for others looking to make the switch.
Public tech’s espresso shot is quite literally the cloud
Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. Last week we said that you needed to pay attention to the public markets, and we weren’t kidding. It was a huge week for earnings — with notes from all over, including the ad market and cloud spend. But this week’s Monday show was more than just another entry in the series — it was an experimental live show! Natasha joined Alex for the fun, and this is what they got into:
Extended early-bird savings on TC Disrupt passes end this Friday
To-do today: Buy your early-bird pass to TechCrunch Disrupt by Friday, August 5 at 11:59 p.m. PDT, and you can save more that $1,000. Here’s another time-sensitive opportunity for early-stage startup founders. The application windows to apply for the Startup Battlefield 200 also closes on Friday, August 5, at 11:59 p.m. PDT.
TechCrunch+ roundup: SBA startup loans, quarterly board decks, bootstrappers’ delight
San Francisco sits on a peninsula surrounded by chilly water, so when warm summer air rushes in, thick fog obscures the landscape. Some days, the blanket is so thick, visibility is just a few hundred feet. It’s an apt metaphor for the uncertainty plaguing tech companies as we hear about...
Hear how to accelerate slow-moving industries on TechCrunch Live
As you’ll hear, in 2014 and 2015, freight was ready for reinvention. Uber was becoming a verb, and the trucking industry needed a digital solution to connect the different parts of the industry. Convoy launched at the right time, CEO Chris Howard told me. Starting in 2014, wireless carriers began offering free smartphones, and once truckers got their hands on these devices, the industry quickly started to change.
We've got nearly 50 pitch decks that helped fintechs disrupting trading, investing, and banking raise millions in funding
Insider has been tracking the next wave of hot new startups that are blending finance and tech. Check out these pitch decks to see how fintech founders sold their vision. See more stories on Insider's business page.
Tiffany and Gucci’s dip into crypto is a balance of reputation and revenue
This week, Tiffany & Co., Gucci and FC Barcelona all dove deeper into the crypto sphere with partnerships in the digital asset world. Tiffany launched NFTiffs — it’ll sell 250 NFTs for about 30 ether, around $50,000, to CryptoPunks holders, who will be able to redeem custom pendants in the style of their CryptoPunk NFT.
Gesture-based communication techniques may ease video meeting challenges
Researchers have developed and demonstrated the potential benefit of a simple set of physical gestures that participants in online group video meetings can use to improve their meeting experience. Paul D. Hills of University College London, U.K., and colleagues from University College London and the University of Exeter, U.K., present the technique, which they call Video Meeting Signals (VMS), in the open-access journal PLOS ONE on August 3, 2022.
TikTok Music’s trademarks spotted in multiple countries, hinting toward global launch plans
This comes after a Business Insider report last week, which pointed toward a “TikTok Music” trademark filing in the U.S. ByteDance had also filed another trademark in Australia under a similar name. All of these trademark filings include similar text about the application’s functionality of listening to music,...
Best Workplaces for Innovators 2022: 3 international standouts
This story is part of Fast Company’s Best Workplaces for Innovators 2022. Explore the full list of companies that are leading incubators of internal innovation talent. Located in Brazil, Peru, and Norway, these three companies earned strong marks from Fast Company’s Best Workplaces for Innovators 2022 judges. The international trio fosters innovative spirit at all levels for their employees around the globe.
