Cash-Strapped Cryofocus Medtech Scrambles to Raise Funds With IPO

Terra Worldwide Logistics announced Tuesday that three years after its founding, the supply chain solutions company has eclipsed $1 billion in trailing 12-month revenue. “Terra is the largest transportation solutions company … that you’ve probably never heard of,” said Jim Briles, founder and chief operating officer, after the company documented triple-digit year-over-year growth since 2019. “Our focus has always been on our customers and solving their needs. That’s what got us here and will continue to push us forward.”

INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO