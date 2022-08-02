Cash-Strapped Cryofocus Medtech Scrambles to Raise Funds With IPO

Read on www.benzinga.com
BCE Registers 3% Revenue Growth In Q2 Aided By Robust Wireless, Residential Internet And Media Growth
BCE, Inc BCE reported second-quarter FY22 operating revenue growth of 2.9% year-on-year to C$5.86 billion. The company attributed the performance to a 3.8% increase in service revenue to C$5.23 billion, reflecting robust wireless, residential Internet, and media growth. Product revenue decreased 4.6% Y/Y to C$628 million due to fewer mobile...
Dogecoin Daily: Price Flips Yet Again, Foundation Director Says Stop Investing In Meme Coin As A 'Speculative Asset'
Dogecoin DOGE/USD traded 0.8% lower at $0.07 in the early hours of Thursday morning. DOGE traded flat along with other major coins as the global cryptocurrency market cap inched down 0.3% to $1.07 trillion. Dogecoin Price Performance. Time-frame % Change (+/-) 24-hour -0.8%. 24-hour against Bitcoin -0.4%. 24-hour against Ethereum...
PayPal shares jump on Elliot’s $2 billion stake, annual profit guidance raise
(Reuters) -Shares of PayPal Holdings surged in extended trading on Tuesday after it said Elliott Investment Management has an over $2 billion investment in the company and also raised its annual profit guidance. PayPal’s shares shot up nearly 12% after market close, on the back of Elliot becoming one of...
Terra Worldwide reaches $1B in trailing revenue amid talk of sale
Terra Worldwide Logistics announced Tuesday that three years after its founding, the supply chain solutions company has eclipsed $1 billion in trailing 12-month revenue. “Terra is the largest transportation solutions company … that you’ve probably never heard of,” said Jim Briles, founder and chief operating officer, after the company documented triple-digit year-over-year growth since 2019. “Our focus has always been on our customers and solving their needs. That’s what got us here and will continue to push us forward.”
Alibaba Group Holding Whale Trades Spotted
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Alibaba Group Holding. Looking at options history for Alibaba Group Holding BABA we detected 11 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 72% of the...
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates vow to deliver a 'significant increase' in oil output if the world faces a winter supply crunch
OPEC leaders Saudi Arabia and the UAE agreed to "significantly increase" oil output if needed. The countries pledged to pump more oil specifically if the world faces a supply crunch this winter. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other OPEC countries possess as much as 2.7 million bpd of spare capacity.
If You Invested $1000 In Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who have put money into major U.S. indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 5 years. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA totals return over that stretch have been 66.1%, 122.1% and 47.5% respectively.
Walmart Gets Smoked After Layoff Announcement: What's Next For The Retail Stock?
There have been some peculiar price movements in individual issues over the last few weeks, instigated by either earnings, forward guidance or corporate news. Perhaps the one with the most puzzling is Walmart Inc WMT, which is the PreMarket Prep Stock of the Day. Head For The Hills: After the...
Tesla Shareholders Approve 3-For-1 Stock Split — Elon Musk Shares Cybertruck Update, Teases New Factory
Tesla Inc TSLA held its annual shareholder meeting at its manufacturing facility in Austin, Texas on Thursday evening. Most of the 13 board recommendations were passed by shareholders, while CEO Elon Musk charted the electric vehicle maker's progress. On Tesla Directors: Despite the board's opposition, shareholders passed an advisory proposal...
China Retaliates Against Taiwan After Pelosi Visit: What It Means For Semiconductors, Other Key Sectors
China imposed a new set of commercial sanctions on Taiwan on Wednesday as an apparent retaliation after the visit of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Pelosi visited the island country on Tuesday as part of an official Indo-Pacific tour in the face of aggressive warnings from Chinese officials. China’s newly...
Dentsply Sirona Expects Q2 Sales of Over $1B, To Miss Quarterly Filing Deadline
Dentsply Sirona Inc XRAY expects to report Q2 FY22 net sales of over $1.01 billion. Additionally, diluted EPS is expected to be at or above $0.26 and adjusted EPS at or above $0.60. The company said that though sales declined Y/Y due to the unfavorable impact of foreign exchange, the...
Markets Open Lower; U.S. Economy Adds Higher-Than-Expected Jobs In July
U.S. stocks traded lower this morning, following the release of jobs data. Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded down 0.30% to 32,630.25 while the NASDAQ fell 1.04% to 12,588.85. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.58% to 4,127.72. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares climbed 2.2% on Friday. Meanwhile,...
Cannabis Earnings Season Preview: Are Customers Cutting Back?
Last week, Tilray (TLRY) - Get Tilray Brands Inc. Report and Turning Point Brands (TPB) - Get Turning Point Brands Inc. Report kicked off the cannabis earnings season with their financial releases. Revenue rose 7.2% at Tilray and fell 16% at Turning Point. But that was just the appetizer as...
Mobiquity Shares Soar Following Collaboration Over Green Crypto Awareness Campaign
Mobiquity Technologies, Inc MOBQ expanded collaboration with GroveToken LLC to include a 12-month-long global campaign to help raise awareness for their GreenKeeper and GreenOasis technologies following their showcase with the Dubai Royal Family. The campaign currently runs in the U.S., Canada, and Australia. They look to expand the campaign to...
Why WeTrade Shares Are Soaring Today?
Software-as-a-services (SAAS) and cloud intelligent systems provider WeTrade Group Inc WETG collaborated with Jiqing Biomedical Technology Co. Ltd (Jiqing). They aim to produce and provide exclusive sales channels for monkeypox virus test kits and antigen tests worldwide, aiming to develop domestic and international markets. Jiqing is an innovative biotechnology company...
Are Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Traders Losing Confidence? Analyst Says This Could Be The Start Of 'Good Times Returning'
Major coins traded lower Tuesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap fell 0.5% to $1.07 trillion at press time. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Why It Matters: Risk assets were seen in negative territory on Tuesday evening, with two of the largest cryptocurrencies in the red. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed 0.7% and 0.2% lower, respectively. Their futures were largely flat at press time.
How Fellow Investors Are Dealing With a Bear Market
Falling prices may be a good opportunity to buy the dip in a bull run, but it’s a catastrophic strategy when the price has reversed. Some investors get caught in the hype of rising prices, failing to realize that bear markets follow rallies. Macroeconomic factors such as inflation, a...
10 bankers poised to rake in hundreds of millions in fees when private equity giants start buying beaten down companies at bargain-basement prices
Private equity firms have $2.5 trillion to spend. Here are the bankers — from Goldman to Citi — they will call when the next wave of buyouts begins.
S&P 500, Nasdaq Trade Lower On Strong Payrolls Number, Fed Rate Hikes Seen As More Likely
Some may think strong payroll numbers would be good for the stock market. And usually, that would be right. But this morning, futures dipped sharply on a solid jobs report, nonfarm payrolls rose by 528,000 in July, crushing the estimates of 258,000. What Recession? The downward move is likely because...
Greenlane's Board Approves Reverse Stock Split
Greenlane Holdings, Inc. GNLN will effect a one-for-20 reverse stock split of its class A common stock, par value $0.01 per share and class B common stock, par value $0.0001 per share that will become effective on August 9, 2022 at 5:01 PM Eastern Time, after the close of trading on The Nasdaq Global Market. On August 10, 2022, Greenlane's Class A common stock will begin trading on a post-reverse split basis on the Nasdaq under the existing symbol "GNLN."
