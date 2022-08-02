ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

Market Plunge: 2 Stock-Split Stocks Begging to Be Bought

A bad first half of 2022 for the S&P 500 hasn’t dampened investor enthusiasm for stock splits. Splits tend to be a bullish signal because they are only necessary after significant share price appreciation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

7 Nasdaq Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

These seven Nasdaq stocks can be centerpieces of a great buy-and-hold portfolio. Alphabet (GOOGL): Google is the best-positioned of the tech titans for long-term outperformance. Texas Instruments (TXN): Texas Instrument’s analog semiconductor business has a solid competitive moat. Starbucks (SBUX): Starbucks’ brand and consumer appeal will help it overcome...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Levi Strauss
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Levi Strauss Co#Strauss#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#26 268#Benzinga Insights
srnnews.com

PayPal shares jump on Elliot’s $2 billion stake, annual profit guidance raise

(Reuters) -Shares of PayPal Holdings surged in extended trading on Tuesday after it said Elliott Investment Management has an over $2 billion investment in the company and also raised its annual profit guidance. PayPal’s shares shot up nearly 12% after market close, on the back of Elliot becoming one of...
MARKETS
Benzinga

A Look Into Basic Materials Sector Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. Below is a list of notable value...
STOCKS
Benzinga

A Preview Of Itau Unibanco Holding's Earnings

Itau Unibanco Holding ITUB is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Itau Unibanco Holding will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14. Itau Unibanco Holding bulls will hope to hear the company...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Are Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Traders Losing Confidence? Analyst Says This Could Be The Start Of 'Good Times Returning'

Major coins traded lower Tuesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap fell 0.5% to $1.07 trillion at press time. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Why It Matters: Risk assets were seen in negative territory on Tuesday evening, with two of the largest cryptocurrencies in the red. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed 0.7% and 0.2% lower, respectively. Their futures were largely flat at press time.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Looking Into Itau Unibanco Holding's Recent Short Interest

Itau Unibanco Holding's (NYSE:ITUB) short percent of float has risen 13.0% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 54.56 million shares sold short, which is 1.13% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.1 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Looking At Suncor Energy's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Suncor Energy. Looking at options history for Suncor Energy SU we detected 11 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 36% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 63% with bearish.
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Fluor Shares Slip Post Q2 Revenue Miss

Fluor Corp FLR reported a second-quarter FY22 revenue decline of 10.5% year-over-year to $3.3 billion, missing the consensus of $3.37 billion. Revenue by segments: Energy Solutions $1.33 billion (+0.83% Y/Y), Urban Solutions $1.01 billion (-16.9% Y/Y), Mission Solutions $547 million (-22.6% Y/Y) and Others $417 million (-6.9% Y/Y). Total segment...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Preview: FibroGen's Earnings

FibroGen FGEN is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that FibroGen will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.94. FibroGen bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Alibaba Group Holding Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Alibaba Group Holding. Looking at options history for Alibaba Group Holding BABA we detected 11 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 72% of the...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Why Nvidia Shares Are Sliding Today

NVIDIA Corp NVDA shares are trading lower Wednesday, in sympathy with Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD, which issued guidance with a midpoint below estimates and lowered its PC business outlook. AMD Revenue: $6.55 billion beat estimate of $6.53 billion. AMD EPS: $1.05 beat estimate of $1.03. AMD said it expects...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
66K+
Followers
155K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy