Itau Unibanco Holding's (NYSE:ITUB) short percent of float has risen 13.0% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 54.56 million shares sold short, which is 1.13% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.1 days to cover their short positions on average.

