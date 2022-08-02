Read on www.benzinga.com
Motley Fool
Market Plunge: 2 Stock-Split Stocks Begging to Be Bought
A bad first half of 2022 for the S&P 500 hasn’t dampened investor enthusiasm for stock splits. Splits tend to be a bullish signal because they are only necessary after significant share price appreciation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Tesla Shareholders Approve 3-For-1 Stock Split — Elon Musk Shares Cybertruck Update, Teases New Factory
Tesla Inc TSLA held its annual shareholder meeting at its manufacturing facility in Austin, Texas on Thursday evening. Most of the 13 board recommendations were passed by shareholders, while CEO Elon Musk charted the electric vehicle maker's progress. On Tesla Directors: Despite the board's opposition, shareholders passed an advisory proposal...
InvestorPlace
7 Nasdaq Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
These seven Nasdaq stocks can be centerpieces of a great buy-and-hold portfolio. Alphabet (GOOGL): Google is the best-positioned of the tech titans for long-term outperformance. Texas Instruments (TXN): Texas Instrument’s analog semiconductor business has a solid competitive moat. Starbucks (SBUX): Starbucks’ brand and consumer appeal will help it overcome...
Analysis: Wall Street's 'fear gauge' in limbo as big investors keep shunning stocks
NEW YORK, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Wall Street’s most closely watched gauge of market anxiety shows expectations of choppy trading ahead despite a recent snapback in U.S. stocks, though institutional investors' low exposure to equities may help curb gyrations.
Benzinga
Dogecoin Daily: Price Flips Yet Again, Foundation Director Says Stop Investing In Meme Coin As A 'Speculative Asset'
Dogecoin DOGE/USD traded 0.8% lower at $0.07 in the early hours of Thursday morning. DOGE traded flat along with other major coins as the global cryptocurrency market cap inched down 0.3% to $1.07 trillion. Dogecoin Price Performance. Time-frame % Change (+/-) 24-hour -0.8%. 24-hour against Bitcoin -0.4%. 24-hour against Ethereum...
If You Invested $1000 In Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who have put money into major U.S. indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 5 years. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA totals return over that stretch have been 66.1%, 122.1% and 47.5% respectively.
2 Stocks Ready to Bounce Back
Two great companies, both alike in dignity, in fair Silicon Valley, where we lay our scene, are poised to bounce back from today's deep stock market discounts.
BCE Registers 3% Revenue Growth In Q2 Aided By Robust Wireless, Residential Internet And Media Growth
BCE, Inc BCE reported second-quarter FY22 operating revenue growth of 2.9% year-on-year to C$5.86 billion. The company attributed the performance to a 3.8% increase in service revenue to C$5.23 billion, reflecting robust wireless, residential Internet, and media growth. Product revenue decreased 4.6% Y/Y to C$628 million due to fewer mobile...
srnnews.com
PayPal shares jump on Elliot’s $2 billion stake, annual profit guidance raise
(Reuters) -Shares of PayPal Holdings surged in extended trading on Tuesday after it said Elliott Investment Management has an over $2 billion investment in the company and also raised its annual profit guidance. PayPal’s shares shot up nearly 12% after market close, on the back of Elliot becoming one of...
A Look Into Basic Materials Sector Value Stocks
A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. Below is a list of notable value...
Jim Cramer Says Falling Oil Prices Show Inflation Not Having Peaked Is A 'Lie'
Television personality and author Jim Cramer said the speed of decline in oil refutes the theory that inflation has not peaked yet. “The inflationistas simply refuse to believe it could have peaked regardless of the evidence,” Cramer tweeted. The speed of the decline in oil i think puts...
A Preview Of Itau Unibanco Holding's Earnings
Itau Unibanco Holding ITUB is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Itau Unibanco Holding will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14. Itau Unibanco Holding bulls will hope to hear the company...
Are Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Traders Losing Confidence? Analyst Says This Could Be The Start Of 'Good Times Returning'
Major coins traded lower Tuesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap fell 0.5% to $1.07 trillion at press time. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Why It Matters: Risk assets were seen in negative territory on Tuesday evening, with two of the largest cryptocurrencies in the red. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed 0.7% and 0.2% lower, respectively. Their futures were largely flat at press time.
Looking Into Itau Unibanco Holding's Recent Short Interest
Itau Unibanco Holding's (NYSE:ITUB) short percent of float has risen 13.0% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 54.56 million shares sold short, which is 1.13% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.1 days to cover their short positions on average.
Looking At Suncor Energy's Recent Whale Trades
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Suncor Energy. Looking at options history for Suncor Energy SU we detected 11 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 36% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 63% with bearish.
Fluor Shares Slip Post Q2 Revenue Miss
Fluor Corp FLR reported a second-quarter FY22 revenue decline of 10.5% year-over-year to $3.3 billion, missing the consensus of $3.37 billion. Revenue by segments: Energy Solutions $1.33 billion (+0.83% Y/Y), Urban Solutions $1.01 billion (-16.9% Y/Y), Mission Solutions $547 million (-22.6% Y/Y) and Others $417 million (-6.9% Y/Y). Total segment...
Preview: FibroGen's Earnings
FibroGen FGEN is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that FibroGen will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.94. FibroGen bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Alibaba Group Holding Whale Trades Spotted
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Alibaba Group Holding. Looking at options history for Alibaba Group Holding BABA we detected 11 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 72% of the...
Why Nvidia Shares Are Sliding Today
NVIDIA Corp NVDA shares are trading lower Wednesday, in sympathy with Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD, which issued guidance with a midpoint below estimates and lowered its PC business outlook. AMD Revenue: $6.55 billion beat estimate of $6.53 billion. AMD EPS: $1.05 beat estimate of $1.03. AMD said it expects...
Western Digital Shares Drop On Dismal Q1 Outlook; Beats Q4 Aided By Mixed Segment Performance
Western Digital Corp WDC reported fourth-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 8% year-on-year to $4.53 billion, beating the consensus of $4.49 billion. Non-GAAP EPS of $1.78 beat the consensus of $1.68. Cloud revenue increased 5% Y/Y to $2.1 billion, Client revenue declined 14% Y/Y to $1.64 billion, and Consumer revenue declined...
