ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph, MO

Voters to decide on special school tax levy

By Nick Ingram
kq2.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.kq2.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kq2.com

Voters pass SJSD tax levy

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph voters decided today on the R.E.A.D. proposition for the school district. With 7,645 (70.90 percent) Yes votes to 4,960 (40.73 percent) No votes, residents decided to extend the current tax levy through 2029 in order to operate and staff school facilities and programs. The levy...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saint Joseph, MO
Saint Joseph, MO
Elections
Local
Missouri Government
Saint Joseph, MO
Government
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Elections
kttn.com

Reports from Missouri State Auditor detail nearly $8 billion Missouri has received in federal relief for COVID-19

The latest monthly reports from State Auditor Nicole Galloway detailing the state government’s use of federal stimulus dollars intended for the COVID-19 response show Missouri received $7.92 billion between April 2020 and March 2022. As the state’s financial watchdog, the State Auditor’s Office has issued reports since June 2020 examining Missouri government’s distribution and spending of funding received under the federal CARES Act, American Rescue Plan, and other federal assistance programs.
MISSOURI STATE
kq2.com

Chief happiness officer recognized by state senator

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) State senator Tony Luetkemeyer recognized Noyes Home for Children's new "chief happiness officer" Thursday evening. A French Bulldog named "Newt" took on that title and serves as a companion animal for the children seeking refuge from crisis at Noyes. It's not often that a state representative pays...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Foster
mymoinfo.com

Ameren Missouri Wants to Increase Electric Bill Rates

(Farmington) Ameren Missouri has filed a request with the Missouri Public Service Commission to increase rates in it’s fuel adjustment charge for electric customers’ bills. A residential customer using 1,036 killowatt hours of electricity a month would see their bill increase from approximately 42-cents a month to approximately...
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Levy#Election Local#2029
KMIZ ABC 17 News

A look at state, federal gun laws after mid-Missouri man charged in Washington, D.C.

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Authorities arrested a Centralia man Wednesday for his suspected role in the Jan. 6 Capitol breach. Prosecutors charged Jerod Bargar for bringing a gun into the District of Columbia with out a permit and on restricted grounds at the U.S Capitol. Bargar claimed he did not know that it was illegal to The post A look at state, federal gun laws after mid-Missouri man charged in Washington, D.C. appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
kq2.com

Salvation Army school supply distribution

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Next Thursday the Salvation Army will begin distributing school supplies for children in need. The organization said in a release, they will begin distributing supplies at 9 a.m. on August 11. Families needing supplies will need to bring proof of residency, a document that proves the child's...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
KOLR10 News

Here is when school starts in Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – While some students may not want to see their summer break come to an end, the new school year is right around the corner. To make it simple to find out when your child heads back to school, Ozarksfirst has compiled a list of the starting dates for school districts across the […]
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Special Education
Missouri Independent

Former TV anchorman wins GOP nomination in Missouri’s 4th Congressional District

Former Kansas City anchorman Mark Alford emerged from the crowded GOP primary in the 4th Congressional District on Tuesday. In the sprawling 24-county 4th District, Alfort bested his main rivals —  Sen. Rick Brattin, farmer Kalena Bruce and former Boone County Clerk Taylor Burks — in a race that saw massive outside spending from political […] The post Former TV anchorman wins GOP nomination in Missouri’s 4th Congressional District appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
ozarkradionews.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol Seeking Applicants For 118th Recruit Class

Jefferson City, MO. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol, a premier law enforcement agency, is testing for new troopers. The Patrol is encouraging qualified individuals of all backgrounds to apply, and will offer testing at nine different locations in Missouri. Those who successfully complete testing will be eligible to continue in the selection process for the 118th Recruit Class, scheduled to begin training on July 3, 2023. The application deadline is December 9, 2022.
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy