Voters to decide on special school tax levy

Voters pass SJSD tax levy
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph voters decided today on the R.E.A.D. proposition for the school district. With 7,645 (70.90 percent) Yes votes to 4,960 (40.73 percent) No votes, residents decided to extend the current tax levy through 2029 in order to operate and staff school facilities and programs. The levy...
Hundreds of Missouri governments opt out of state's sales tax holiday
(The Center Square) – Missouri consumers can get some economic relief during this weekend’s annual back-to-school sales tax holiday, but it's reduced by hundreds of cities, counties and special taxing districts not participating. Almost half of Missouri’s counties – 49 out of 114 – passed legislation to opt...
kttn.com
Missouri state commission told low pay, lack of support is fueling teacher shortage
(Missouri Independent) – Teachers, school administrators, and advocacy groups on Wednesday laid out for a state commission a long list of grueling conditions they say drive educators out of the industry. At the third meeting of the Teacher Recruitment and Retention Blue Ribbon Commission — created by the State...
St. Joseph school levy, Buchanan County tax both pass in primary election
St. Joseph School District voters overwhelmingly approved extending the current 61-cent levy while Buchanan County voters approved extension of the county use tax. The Buchanan County Clerk’s office reports 24.5% of county registered voters cast ballots in the Tuesday primary. The St. Joseph School District READ proposal, which would...
Reports from Missouri State Auditor detail nearly $8 billion Missouri has received in federal relief for COVID-19
The latest monthly reports from State Auditor Nicole Galloway detailing the state government’s use of federal stimulus dollars intended for the COVID-19 response show Missouri received $7.92 billion between April 2020 and March 2022. As the state’s financial watchdog, the State Auditor’s Office has issued reports since June 2020 examining Missouri government’s distribution and spending of funding received under the federal CARES Act, American Rescue Plan, and other federal assistance programs.
kq2.com
Chief happiness officer recognized by state senator
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) State senator Tony Luetkemeyer recognized Noyes Home for Children's new "chief happiness officer" Thursday evening. A French Bulldog named "Newt" took on that title and serves as a companion animal for the children seeking refuge from crisis at Noyes. It's not often that a state representative pays...
McCandless, Huff advance to Independence City Council general election
Dr. Bridget McCandless and Mike Huff advanced Tuesday night in a primary for Independence City Council.
Missouri election guide: what voters will see on their ballot in November
Now that the Missouri primary is over, the races are decided for the November 8 election. Here is a rundown of statewide races and those specific to southwest Missouri, Springfield and the Ozarks.
Voters send clear messages in Missouri primary
The Missouri primary election results are in and the voters sent clear messages.
mymoinfo.com
Ameren Missouri Wants to Increase Electric Bill Rates
(Farmington) Ameren Missouri has filed a request with the Missouri Public Service Commission to increase rates in it’s fuel adjustment charge for electric customers’ bills. A residential customer using 1,036 killowatt hours of electricity a month would see their bill increase from approximately 42-cents a month to approximately...
Bush and Jones win nominations in Missouri's 1st Congressional District Primary election
ST. LOUIS — Cori Bush fended off a primary challenger and will be the Democrat on the ballot in Missouri's 1st Congressional District, a district that leans heavily to her party. Bush was one of two members of the Squad in Congress facing primary challenges on Tuesday. Bush, making...
kttn.com
Audio: Ballot photos, weapons, campaign clothing all against Missouri’s election rules
Missouri voters head to the polls today for the primary election. Denise Lieberman, with the Missouri Voter Protection Coalition, says there are restrictions on what you can wear to the polls. Lieberman also reminds voters to keep weapons away from the polls. Taking a photo of your ballot is also...
A look at state, federal gun laws after mid-Missouri man charged in Washington, D.C.
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Authorities arrested a Centralia man Wednesday for his suspected role in the Jan. 6 Capitol breach. Prosecutors charged Jerod Bargar for bringing a gun into the District of Columbia with out a permit and on restricted grounds at the U.S Capitol. Bargar claimed he did not know that it was illegal to The post A look at state, federal gun laws after mid-Missouri man charged in Washington, D.C. appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kq2.com
A Virginia school district apologizes for a shirt logo that resembled a swastika
A Virginia school district has apologized for distributing T-shirts with a logo resembling a swastika during a professional learning conference. During the conference held for staff this week, Hanover County Public Schools distributed T-shirts and conference materials containing the logo, which the district says had been designed by one of its teachers.
kq2.com
Salvation Army school supply distribution
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Next Thursday the Salvation Army will begin distributing school supplies for children in need. The organization said in a release, they will begin distributing supplies at 9 a.m. on August 11. Families needing supplies will need to bring proof of residency, a document that proves the child's...
Here is when school starts in Missouri
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – While some students may not want to see their summer break come to an end, the new school year is right around the corner. To make it simple to find out when your child heads back to school, Ozarksfirst has compiled a list of the starting dates for school districts across the […]
northwestmoinfo.com
All 6 Missouri Republican U-S House Members Vote ‘No’ On Assault Weapons Ban; Both Missouri Dems Vote ‘Yes’
(MISSOURINET) – The U-S House has passed a bill to ban the sale of assault-style weapons and high-capacity magazines. Marshall Griffin tells us how Missouri’s congressional delegation voted:
Former TV anchorman wins GOP nomination in Missouri’s 4th Congressional District
Former Kansas City anchorman Mark Alford emerged from the crowded GOP primary in the 4th Congressional District on Tuesday. In the sprawling 24-county 4th District, Alfort bested his main rivals — Sen. Rick Brattin, farmer Kalena Bruce and former Boone County Clerk Taylor Burks — in a race that saw massive outside spending from political […] The post Former TV anchorman wins GOP nomination in Missouri’s 4th Congressional District appeared first on Missouri Independent.
ozarkradionews.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol Seeking Applicants For 118th Recruit Class
Jefferson City, MO. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol, a premier law enforcement agency, is testing for new troopers. The Patrol is encouraging qualified individuals of all backgrounds to apply, and will offer testing at nine different locations in Missouri. Those who successfully complete testing will be eligible to continue in the selection process for the 118th Recruit Class, scheduled to begin training on July 3, 2023. The application deadline is December 9, 2022.
Greitens watching for results after receiving Trump endorsement
Former governor Eric Greitens will watch for election results Tuesday night surrounded by supporters in Chesterfield. The post Greitens watching for results after receiving Trump endorsement appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
