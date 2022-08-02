Read on www.thedailybeast.com
Most dangerous time when China could attack US revealed by experts after Pelosi’s ‘sloppy and ill-advised’ Taiwan trip
CHINA could launch an attack on the US within the next five years as tensions between the two powers over Taiwan continue to escalate, experts warn. The chilling warning comes as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her delegation left the contested island following a historic visit. Pelosi was the highest-level...
Even the People of Taiwan Say Pelosi Is Just ‘Causing Trouble’ and Should Have ‘Sacrificed’ Over-Hyped Trip
Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and her entourage including five other members of Congress arrived in Taiwan’s capital of Taipei in a blaze of lights and symbolism Tuesday night after a five-hour flight from Malaysia and promptly went to their hotel for a little rest. If her arrival seemed like...
U.S. to Enrage Kim Jong Un With Assassination Dry Run
SEOUL—The U.S and South Korea are about to play war games again, and this time they’re going for the jugular. For their first joint military exercises in five years, the Americans and South Koreans will polish up what military people here call the “kill chain” in which they target the North’s missile and nuclear sites plus bases needed to supply, refuel, and rearm them.
China halts cooperation with US over climate and military issues after sending missiles over Taiwan island – live
Beijing says it will withdraw cooperation on range of issues in retaliation for visit of US House speaker Nancy Pelosi
Chinese Military Conducts Live-Fire Exercises in Taiwan Territory After Pelosi Visit, Defense Ministry Says
China has begun conducting military exercises inside Taiwanese territory, the Taiwan defense ministry says, in what it described as a blockade of its sea and airspace. The provocative move is seen as a direct response to a 24-hour visit to the contested island by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who became the most senior American lawmaker to visit Taiwan in a quarter of a century on Tuesday. Taiwan defense officials on Wednesday said the Chinese live-fire exercises around the island were “endangering international shipping lanes, challenging the international order, undermining the status quo in the Taiwan Strait, and endangering the area.” Taiwanese authorities have instructed ships to avoid the Chinese drill areas from Thursday till Sunday. During a meeting with Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen in the capital Taipei on Wednesday, Pelosi said: “America's determination to preserve democracy, here in Taiwan and around the world, remains ironclad.”
Brittney Griner 'won over' Russian prison guards and inmates, and they reassured the WNBA star as she finished her trial
Russian prison guards and inmates told Griner "everything will be OK!" ahead of her trial, where she was sentenced to nine years in prison overseas.
Missile strike kills female commander who 'boasted of how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians' and whose troops fired on civilians in Donbas as she becomes Russia's first senior woman officer to die
A Russian female commander who boasted about how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians and whose troops fired on civilians in the Donbas region has been killed in a missile strike. Lieutenant Colonel Olga 'Kursa' Kachura, 52, was killed instantly after a Ukrainian missile hit her car as she was driving in the city of Horlivka, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates vow to deliver a 'significant increase' in oil output if the world faces a winter supply crunch
OPEC leaders Saudi Arabia and the UAE agreed to "significantly increase" oil output if needed. The countries pledged to pump more oil specifically if the world faces a supply crunch this winter. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other OPEC countries possess as much as 2.7 million bpd of spare capacity.
White House frustrated as Washington mayor seeks troops to help handle migrants
WASHINGTON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Thousands of migrants bused to Washington in recent months by Republican governors of states on the U.S.-Mexico border have caused tensions between the White House and the Democratic mayor of the U.S. capital city, four U.S. officials told Reuters.
Double ‘Eric’ Endorsement Sends Trumpworld Spiraling
The former president’s decision to endorse “Eric” for a race with two Erics as the main contenders has plunged Trumpworld into open chaos. The trouble began Monday night when Donald Trump tossed his political weight behind “Eric,” meaning that two Missouri Senate Republican candidates, Eric Greitens and Eric Schmitt, could legitimately claim to have his blessing.
Lawmakers Brace for Fallout After Pelosi’s Taiwan Trip
Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are on edge after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan this week—and some say they are disappointed in what they describe as the White House’s lackluster response. The Department of Defense and State Department gave a classified briefing to...
But His Emails! Feds Go After Peter Navarro’s Secret Inbox
Former Trump administration official Peter Navarro is facing yet another uphill court battle after repeatedly ignoring the feds’ demands that he turn over official emails sent from a personal account because prosecutors wouldn’t guarantee him immunity, according to a federal lawsuit filed Wednesday. Navarro began his work in...
China halts US cooperation on range of issues after Pelosi’s Taiwan visit
Retaliatory measures announced as Beijing carries out military drills around the island
Jubilation as Senate Passes PACT Act to Aid Veterans
The Senate on Tuesday approved a bill to vastly expand health care resources and disability benefits for combat veterans exposed to toxic burn pits while serving overseas, dissipating the heartache and fury that erupted less than a week ago after the original legislation was stalled by a clump of backpedaling Republican senators.
Laura Loomer Attacks Opponent for His Age—in Famously Elderly District
Far-right activist Laura Loomer built her name—and her notoriety—on her willingness to launch political attacks almost no one else would. She crashed a Shakespeare in the Park performance of Julius Caesar that featured a Donald Trump stand-in getting stabbed. She duped undocumented immigrants into trespassing on Nancy Pelosi’s lawn.
Poisoning Not Ruled Out by Italy in Case of Ex-Putin Ally Who Bailed on Russia
Italian authorities have reportedly not yet ruled out poisoning in the case of a self-exiled top Kremlin official who suddenly fell ill over the weekend and had to be hospitalized. Anatoly Chubais’ sudden departure from Russia in March—at the onset of Vladimir Putin’s so-called “special military operation” against Ukraine—was widely...
Inside Russia’s ‘Kafka-esque’ Mass Kidnapping Scheme
Nearly six months into Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine, with up to 1.6 million Ukrainians forcibly taken to Russia so far, Ukrainian authorities say Russian forces are now using civilians as cannon fodder on the front line and faking artillery attacks to trick them to cross the border. Just...
Palestinians Claim Banksy Painting Ripped From West Bank Wall Was Stolen After Turning Up in Israel
After mysteriously vanishing from the occupied West Bank, a painting by the secretive artist Banksy has resurfaced in an art gallery in Israel in equally mysterious circumstances. Palestinian officials say the graffiti artwork was stolen. The street artwork—which shows a rat holding a slingshot in an apparent satire of the...
Democrats Sure Aren’t Acting Like They Believe Democracy Is in Danger
From 1946 to 2018, fewer than two percent of primary challengers to sitting members of the House of Representatives have successfully ousted the incumbent. But Michigan Republican candidate John Gibbs’ narrow and otherwise unlikely primary victory over first-term Rep. Peter Meijer was bolstered by an unusual ally: the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC), which dropped nearly half a million dollars—more than Gibbs’ campaign spent in its entirety—on an “attack” ad designed to sell Gibbs to the GOP base.
Saga of Hawaii ‘Spy’ Couple Pictured in KGB Garb Gets Even Weirder in Court
A Hawaii woman prosecutors say lived under an assumed identity for decades—and may have ties to Russian intelligence—doubled down on the alleged charade during a detention hearing with her husband on Tuesday. Asked by U.S. Magistrate Judge Rom Trader to state her name, Gwynn Darle Morrison replied, “They...
