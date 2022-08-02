ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Beast

U.S. to Enrage Kim Jong Un With Assassination Dry Run

SEOUL—The U.S and South Korea are about to play war games again, and this time they’re going for the jugular. For their first joint military exercises in five years, the Americans and South Koreans will polish up what military people here call the “kill chain” in which they target the North’s missile and nuclear sites plus bases needed to supply, refuel, and rearm them.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Dmitry Peskov
Person
Tsai Ing Wen
Daily Beast

Chinese Military Conducts Live-Fire Exercises in Taiwan Territory After Pelosi Visit, Defense Ministry Says

China has begun conducting military exercises inside Taiwanese territory, the Taiwan defense ministry says, in what it described as a blockade of its sea and airspace. The provocative move is seen as a direct response to a 24-hour visit to the contested island by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who became the most senior American lawmaker to visit Taiwan in a quarter of a century on Tuesday. Taiwan defense officials on Wednesday said the Chinese live-fire exercises around the island were “endangering international shipping lanes, challenging the international order, undermining the status quo in the Taiwan Strait, and endangering the area.” Taiwanese authorities have instructed ships to avoid the Chinese drill areas from Thursday till Sunday. During a meeting with Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen in the capital Taipei on Wednesday, Pelosi said: “America's determination to preserve democracy, here in Taiwan and around the world, remains ironclad.”
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Missile strike kills female commander who 'boasted of how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians' and whose troops fired on civilians in Donbas as she becomes Russia's first senior woman officer to die

A Russian female commander who boasted about how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians and whose troops fired on civilians in the Donbas region has been killed in a missile strike. Lieutenant Colonel Olga 'Kursa' Kachura, 52, was killed instantly after a Ukrainian missile hit her car as she was driving in the city of Horlivka, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chinese Government#The White House#Taiwanese#Kremlin#Reuters
Daily Beast

Double ‘Eric’ Endorsement Sends Trumpworld Spiraling

The former president’s decision to endorse “Eric” for a race with two Erics as the main contenders has plunged Trumpworld into open chaos. The trouble began Monday night when Donald Trump tossed his political weight behind “Eric,” meaning that two Missouri Senate Republican candidates, Eric Greitens and Eric Schmitt, could legitimately claim to have his blessing.
MISSOURI STATE
Daily Beast

Lawmakers Brace for Fallout After Pelosi’s Taiwan Trip

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are on edge after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan this week—and some say they are disappointed in what they describe as the White House’s lackluster response. The Department of Defense and State Department gave a classified briefing to...
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Beast

But His Emails! Feds Go After Peter Navarro’s Secret Inbox

Former Trump administration official Peter Navarro is facing yet another uphill court battle after repeatedly ignoring the feds’ demands that he turn over official emails sent from a personal account because prosecutors wouldn’t guarantee him immunity, according to a federal lawsuit filed Wednesday. Navarro began his work in...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
News Break
Politics
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
Country
China
Daily Beast

Jubilation as Senate Passes PACT Act to Aid Veterans

The Senate on Tuesday approved a bill to vastly expand health care resources and disability benefits for combat veterans exposed to toxic burn pits while serving overseas, dissipating the heartache and fury that erupted less than a week ago after the original legislation was stalled by a clump of backpedaling Republican senators.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Beast

Laura Loomer Attacks Opponent for His Age—in Famously Elderly District

Far-right activist Laura Loomer built her name—and her notoriety—on her willingness to launch political attacks almost no one else would. She crashed a Shakespeare in the Park performance of Julius Caesar that featured a Donald Trump stand-in getting stabbed. She duped undocumented immigrants into trespassing on Nancy Pelosi’s lawn.
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Beast

Poisoning Not Ruled Out by Italy in Case of Ex-Putin Ally Who Bailed on Russia

Italian authorities have reportedly not yet ruled out poisoning in the case of a self-exiled top Kremlin official who suddenly fell ill over the weekend and had to be hospitalized. Anatoly Chubais’ sudden departure from Russia in March—at the onset of Vladimir Putin’s so-called “special military operation” against Ukraine—was widely...
HEALTH
Daily Beast

Inside Russia’s ‘Kafka-esque’ Mass Kidnapping Scheme

Nearly six months into Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine, with up to 1.6 million Ukrainians forcibly taken to Russia so far, Ukrainian authorities say Russian forces are now using civilians as cannon fodder on the front line and faking artillery attacks to trick them to cross the border. Just...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Beast

Democrats Sure Aren’t Acting Like They Believe Democracy Is in Danger

From 1946 to 2018, fewer than two percent of primary challengers to sitting members of the House of Representatives have successfully ousted the incumbent. But Michigan Republican candidate John Gibbs’ narrow and otherwise unlikely primary victory over first-term Rep. Peter Meijer was bolstered by an unusual ally: the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC), which dropped nearly half a million dollars—more than Gibbs’ campaign spent in its entirety—on an “attack” ad designed to sell Gibbs to the GOP base.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy