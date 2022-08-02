Read on www.benzinga.com
Stock Market Today: Dow Jumps 658 Points After Stellar Retail Sales Report
Stocks made a valiant rebound attempt on Friday, spurred by a sign that consumers haven't thrown in the towel. The Commerce Department this morning said retail sales rose 1% month-over-month in June. While most of the increase was a result of higher gas and food prices, Wall Street was still pleased that the figure marked an improvement over May's modest decline and came in above economists' consensus estimate for an increase of 0.9%.
Dogecoin Daily: Price Flips Yet Again, Foundation Director Says Stop Investing In Meme Coin As A 'Speculative Asset'
Dogecoin DOGE/USD traded 0.8% lower at $0.07 in the early hours of Thursday morning. DOGE traded flat along with other major coins as the global cryptocurrency market cap inched down 0.3% to $1.07 trillion. Dogecoin Price Performance. Time-frame % Change (+/-) 24-hour -0.8%. 24-hour against Bitcoin -0.4%. 24-hour against Ethereum...
Zillow Group expects real estate industry to ‘meaningfully contract’ in second half of 2022
Zillow Group expects revenue from its core Premier Agent business unit to decrease more than 20% year-over-year in the third quarter due to housing trends. The Seattle company beat expectations for its second quarter earnings, reporting $1 billion in revenue and GAAP net income of $8 million. But shares were down more than 10% in after-hours trading.
Why Are EV Stocks FSR, NKLA, RIDE Up Today?
Today’s traders are evidently feeling optimistic about electric vehicle (EV) companies Fisker (NYSE:FSR), Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) and Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE). Indeed, EV stocks are generally pumping higher as all three of these automakers had recent positive news to report, mostly related to earnings. It’s a welcome surprise for EV industry...
Why Camping World Holdings Stock Jumped 18% on Wednesday
Higher prices helped the company set another sales record. Keep an eye on the company's inventory, as demand for RVs may decline in a recession. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
If You Invested $1000 In Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who have put money into major U.S. indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 5 years. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA totals return over that stretch have been 66.1%, 122.1% and 47.5% respectively.
Walmart Gets Smoked After Layoff Announcement: What's Next For The Retail Stock?
There have been some peculiar price movements in individual issues over the last few weeks, instigated by either earnings, forward guidance or corporate news. Perhaps the one with the most puzzling is Walmart Inc WMT, which is the PreMarket Prep Stock of the Day. Head For The Hills: After the...
Tesla Shareholders Approve 3-For-1 Stock Split — Elon Musk Shares Cybertruck Update, Teases New Factory
Tesla Inc TSLA held its annual shareholder meeting at its manufacturing facility in Austin, Texas on Thursday evening. Most of the 13 board recommendations were passed by shareholders, while CEO Elon Musk charted the electric vehicle maker's progress. On Tesla Directors: Despite the board's opposition, shareholders passed an advisory proposal...
Occidental Petroleum: Q2 Earnings Insights
Occidental Petroleum OXY reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Occidental Petroleum beat estimated earnings by 4.64%, reporting an EPS of $3.16 versus an estimate of $3.02. Revenue was up $4.72 billion from the same...
A Look Into Basic Materials Sector Value Stocks
A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. Below is a list of notable value...
Peering Into Aptiv's Recent Short Interest
Aptiv's (NYSE:APTV) short percent of float has fallen 15.87% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 4.29 million shares sold short, which is 1.59% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.2 days to cover their short positions on average.
S&P 500, Nasdaq Trade Lower On Strong Payrolls Number, Fed Rate Hikes Seen As More Likely
Some may think strong payroll numbers would be good for the stock market. And usually, that would be right. But this morning, futures dipped sharply on a solid jobs report, nonfarm payrolls rose by 528,000 in July, crushing the estimates of 258,000. What Recession? The downward move is likely because...
AdvanSix Registers ~33% Sales Growth In Q2; Raises Dividend By 16%
AdvanSix Inc ASIX reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 33.4% year-over-year to $583.74 million, beating the consensus of $557.5 million. Adjusted EPS improved to $2.30 compared to $1.64 in 2Q21, missing the consensus of $2.37. AdvanSix's net cash provided by operating activities year-to-date totaled $145.05 million, compared to $109.03 million...
How Fellow Investors Are Dealing With a Bear Market
Falling prices may be a good opportunity to buy the dip in a bull run, but it’s a catastrophic strategy when the price has reversed. Some investors get caught in the hype of rising prices, failing to realize that bear markets follow rallies. Macroeconomic factors such as inflation, a...
Where Dollar Gen Stands With Analysts
Over the past 3 months, 10 analysts have published their opinion on Dollar Gen DG stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Alibaba Group Holding Whale Trades Spotted
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Alibaba Group Holding. Looking at options history for Alibaba Group Holding BABA we detected 11 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 72% of the...
How Is The Market Feeling About Enphase Energy?
Enphase Energy's (NASDAQ:ENPH) short percent of float has risen 5.86% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 4.50 million shares sold short, which is 3.43% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.6 days to cover their short positions on average.
Western Digital Shares Drop On Dismal Q1 Outlook; Beats Q4 Aided By Mixed Segment Performance
Western Digital Corp WDC reported fourth-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 8% year-on-year to $4.53 billion, beating the consensus of $4.49 billion. Non-GAAP EPS of $1.78 beat the consensus of $1.68. Cloud revenue increased 5% Y/Y to $2.1 billion, Client revenue declined 14% Y/Y to $1.64 billion, and Consumer revenue declined...
Why WeTrade Shares Are Soaring Today?
Software-as-a-services (SAAS) and cloud intelligent systems provider WeTrade Group Inc WETG collaborated with Jiqing Biomedical Technology Co. Ltd (Jiqing). They aim to produce and provide exclusive sales channels for monkeypox virus test kits and antigen tests worldwide, aiming to develop domestic and international markets. Jiqing is an innovative biotechnology company...
So Do You Believe Bitcoin Is Going Above $40K, Ethereum Above $3K And Dogecoin Above 20 Cents The End Of The Year?
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following questions to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing:. Do you think Bitcoin BTC/USD is...
