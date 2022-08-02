ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stock Market Today: Dow Jumps 658 Points After Stellar Retail Sales Report

Stocks made a valiant rebound attempt on Friday, spurred by a sign that consumers haven't thrown in the towel. The Commerce Department this morning said retail sales rose 1% month-over-month in June. While most of the increase was a result of higher gas and food prices, Wall Street was still pleased that the figure marked an improvement over May's modest decline and came in above economists' consensus estimate for an increase of 0.9%.
Why Are EV Stocks FSR, NKLA, RIDE Up Today?

Today’s traders are evidently feeling optimistic about electric vehicle (EV) companies Fisker (NYSE:FSR), Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) and Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE). Indeed, EV stocks are generally pumping higher as all three of these automakers had recent positive news to report, mostly related to earnings. It’s a welcome surprise for EV industry...
Why Camping World Holdings Stock Jumped 18% on Wednesday

Higher prices helped the company set another sales record. Keep an eye on the company's inventory, as demand for RVs may decline in a recession. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Occidental Petroleum: Q2 Earnings Insights

Occidental Petroleum OXY reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Occidental Petroleum beat estimated earnings by 4.64%, reporting an EPS of $3.16 versus an estimate of $3.02. Revenue was up $4.72 billion from the same...
A Look Into Basic Materials Sector Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. Below is a list of notable value...
Peering Into Aptiv's Recent Short Interest

Aptiv's (NYSE:APTV) short percent of float has fallen 15.87% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 4.29 million shares sold short, which is 1.59% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.2 days to cover their short positions on average.
AdvanSix Registers ~33% Sales Growth In Q2; Raises Dividend By 16%

AdvanSix Inc ASIX reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 33.4% year-over-year to $583.74 million, beating the consensus of $557.5 million. Adjusted EPS improved to $2.30 compared to $1.64 in 2Q21, missing the consensus of $2.37. AdvanSix's net cash provided by operating activities year-to-date totaled $145.05 million, compared to $109.03 million...
How Fellow Investors Are Dealing With a Bear Market

Falling prices may be a good opportunity to buy the dip in a bull run, but it’s a catastrophic strategy when the price has reversed. Some investors get caught in the hype of rising prices, failing to realize that bear markets follow rallies. Macroeconomic factors such as inflation, a...
Where Dollar Gen Stands With Analysts

Over the past 3 months, 10 analysts have published their opinion on Dollar Gen DG stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Alibaba Group Holding Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Alibaba Group Holding. Looking at options history for Alibaba Group Holding BABA we detected 11 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 72% of the...
How Is The Market Feeling About Enphase Energy?

Enphase Energy's (NASDAQ:ENPH) short percent of float has risen 5.86% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 4.50 million shares sold short, which is 3.43% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.6 days to cover their short positions on average.
Why WeTrade Shares Are Soaring Today?

Software-as-a-services (SAAS) and cloud intelligent systems provider WeTrade Group Inc WETG collaborated with Jiqing Biomedical Technology Co. Ltd (Jiqing). They aim to produce and provide exclusive sales channels for monkeypox virus test kits and antigen tests worldwide, aiming to develop domestic and international markets. Jiqing is an innovative biotechnology company...
