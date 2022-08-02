Read on www.clevelandjewishnews.com
Fishman, Goldie
Goldie Fishman (nee Fien), beloved wife of the late Melvin. Loving mother of Meryl (Jeffrey) Babin, Stu (Sue) Fishman and Adam (Pam) Fishman. Devoted grandmother of Jeremy Babin, Amanda Babin, Calli (Evan) Luxenburg, Jesse (John Meyer) Fishman, Hannah (Doug) Fisher-Fishman, Dylan (Rowan) Strand, Scott Fishman (Julia Ross, fiancee) and Ike Fishman. Great-grandmother of Macym, Asher, Otto, Oliver and Juniper. Dear sister of the late Martha, Sam, Morris, Getzy, Carl Fien and Rose Russ.
Sternberg-Bass
Kalli and Joshua Bass were married July 3 at Landerhaven in Mayfield Heights. Rabbi Zushe Greenberg officiated the ceremony. The bride’s parents are David and Nancy Sternberg of Solon. Her grandparents are Joyce Phipps and, of blessed memory, Sam Phipps, Robert Nutt of Crownpoint, Ind., and Rosyln and Charles Sternberg of Cleveland. She is the senior account executive at the educational technology company, Elevate K-12.
The Grove concert series Aug. 5, Aug. 12-13
Free concerts will be held from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays at The Grove at 425 North Commons Blvd in Mayfield. Green River, a nationally-touring Creedence Clearwater Revival and John Fogerty Tribute Show will perform Aug. 5. The Solid 70s & 80s tribute band will play Aug....
Monica Robins honored by SPJ Cleveland chapter
Monica Robins, senior medical reporter at WKYC and medical columnist for the Cleveland Jewish News, was to receive a Distinguished Service Award from the Cleveland chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists at its annual meeting and awards ceremony Aug. 4. Betty Clapp, a journalism professor at Cleveland State University...
Nosh Listings
Tuesday to Thursday, 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, noon to 9 p.m. Independently owned and operated, the Brown Barn Tavern is nestled in Chardon, Ohio, overlooking Alpine Valley Ski Resort. Punctuating our all-American gastropub ambiance are soaring 30-foot ceilings with rough-hewn beams and live edge tables. Our...
New Friendship Circle campus to be used for adult programming, cafe, new kosher food pantry
The Friendship Circle of Cleveland will create continuity by adding vocational training and social connection for adults with disabilities, the Cleveland Kosher Food Pantry will have a new home, and Greater Cleveland might get a new kosher cafe, after Friendship Circle purchased properties for a new campus in South Euclid.
Bringing students to synagogue services offers advantages
Attending synagogue can remind those that they are part of a wider community and can provide an opportunity to reach out to and unite with others. Bringing students and younger members along can be advantageous to both the youngster and to the community. Rabbi Yael Dadoun and Dina Rock, director...
Man shot at Beachwood vacation rental home party
A 20-year-old man was shot at a party at 22006 Halworth Road in Beachwood Aug. 3. The victim was transported to Cleveland Clinic Hillcrest Hospital in Mayfield Heights with non-life-threatening injuries. according to a news release from the city of Beachwood. Beachwood dispatch received several calls at 1:41 a.m., according...
Schools adapt learning environment for those with disabilities
Children who have disabilities – whether physical or learning – are entitled to receive high-quality educations and all necessary accommodations from the schools which they attend. This is a right under federal law that pertains to all schools. Still, some children who have disabilities may opt to attend a private school that specializes in educating children with disabilities.
Medworks free vision clinic Aug. 6
Medworks’ free vision clinic in partnership with Cleveland Clinic’s Cole Eye Institute will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Aug. 6 at the Cole Eye Institute at 2022 E. 105th St. I building in Cleveland. To register, visit bit.ly/3QL1FYY.
HomeGoods opening in Harvard Park in Warrensville Heights
A HomeGoods store is opening in the former Bed Bath & Beyond in the Harvard Park shopping center at 4039 Richmond Road, Warrensville Heights. HomeGoods will be between DSW Footwear and an unknown tenant. Construction is underway, but an opening date is yet to be announced. HomeGoods is a home...
Acton details pandemic leadership, faith, community influence
Youngstown native Dr. Amy Acton returned home July 31 to discuss what her work as director of the Ohio Department of Health during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic taught her about leadership and how her experiences growing up, her community and faith shaped her life. Acton, who said she...
Motorist shot at on I-271; Pepper Pike police issue tips on road rage
Following an incident last week with an aggressive driver on Interstate 271 northbound, the Pepper Pike Police Department shared reminders on what to do if involved in a road rage situation. On July 26 in the afternoon, Pepper Pike Police Department received and responded to a call of road rage...
Election results for Aug. 2 primary
Here are results for some east side communities in the Aug. 2 primary. Winners will face each other in the Nov. 8 election. To read more about these races, visit cjn.org/elections. Primary election results (Republican) District CandidateNumber of VotesPercentage (rounded) Senate District 21Mikhail Alterman (R)2,827100%. House District 19Ron Brough (R)1,525100%
Ohio reports 27,785 new COVID-19 cases this week
The Ohio Department of Health on Aug. 4 reported 122,274 cumulative COVID-19 hospitalizations, an increase of 679 from a week prior. A total of 13,937 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus, an increase of 36 from a week prior. The three-week average of reported hospitalizations...
