Vote now: Who should be SBLive's national high school girls Athlete of the Year in 2021-22?

We want to hear from you: Who was the best of the best across all sports?

Last week we announced the national players of the year and runners-up in football, volleyball, soccer, basketball, track and field, baseball and softball — as decided by fan votes.

Vote in the poll and let us know who you think was the top high school girls athlete in the nation in 2021-22. Included in the poll are the winner and runner-up of our fan votes for the top volleyball , softball , girls soccer , girls basketball and girls track and field athletes of the year.

Girls Athlete of the Year voting will conclude Tuesday, August 9, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time.

Below the poll are descriptions of the phenomenal year each athlete had.

(Chloe Clardy photo by Tommy Land)

Volleyball

Mississippi: Lakin Laurendine, outside hitter, Jackson Academy, jr.

Laurendine led Jackson Academy to a 38-8 overall record in the Midsouth Association of Independent Schools Conference, finishing her junior year with 509 kills, 378 digs and 111 aces. The Auburn signee was named Mississippi Gatorade Player of the Year, Jackson Academy volleyball's third straight year winning the award.

Florida: Jordyn Byrd, outside hitter, Cardinal Mooney, jr.

The 6-foot-5 junior outside hitter had 551 kills, 258 digs, 56 blocks and 25 aces for the Cougars last season. Byrd recorded a .463 hitting percentage and heads into her senior season as one of the top-ranked players in the nation.

Girls soccer

Ohio: Peyton Kohls, forward, Mount Notre Dame, jr.

Kohls scored 11 of her 27 goals in undefeated Mount Notre Dame's seven-game postseason run to the program's first Division I state championship. She'll try to help her team go back-to-back before moving on to play college soccer at Xavier.

Kansas: Sydney Watts, forward, St. Thomas Aquinas, jr.

Watts scored 37 goals to lead St. Thomas Aquinas to a 17-0-2 record and a second straight Class 5A state championship in her junior season. A member of the U.S. Soccer Under-17 Women’s National Team player pool, she'll shoot for three straight in 2022-23 before heading to college at Vanderbilt.

Girls basketball

Arkansas: Chloe Clardy, G, Conway, jr.

Clardy averaged 24.5 points, seven rebounds, six assists and four steals for Conway, which was upset in the state tournament by Little Rock Central . She remains undecided on where she'll play college basketball after her senior year.

Washington: Tatum Thompson, F, Woodinville, sr.

The 6-foot-1 Boise State signee led the Falcons to their first Class 4A state championship, and was not only the 4A KingCo player of the year, she was named "Miss Basketball" by the Washington State Girls Basketball Coaches Association.

Girls track and field

Texas: Natalie Cook, distance, Flower Mound, sr.

The Oklahoma State cross country and track signee won gold in the 1,600 (4 minutes, 40.29 seconds) and 3,200 (9:48.25) at the 2022 Class 6A UIL Track & Field State Championships. Her time in the 3,200 was tops in the nation in 2022 and second all time.

Oregon: Mia Brahe-Pedersen, sprints, Lake Oswego, soph.

At the U.S. Under-20 Outdoor Track and Field Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene last month, Brahe-Pedersen broke the 54-year-old state record in the 100 with an 11.25, became the second Oregon high school girl to run faster than 23 seconds in the 200, and qualified for the U-20 world championships in both events. And she still has two more years of high school.

Softball

North Carolina: Kierston Deal, P, East Forsyth, sr.

Deal posted a 23-3 record with a 0.79 ERA, striking out 305 batters in 150.1 innings and walking just 34. She also hit .533 with five home runs and 28 RBIs and will be playing college softball for the defending champion Oklahoma Sooners next season.

Georgia: Amber Reed, P/1B, North Gwinnett, jr.

Reed led North Gwinnett (30-5-1) to the Class 7A state championship last fall, posting a 25-0-1 record with a 0.93 ERA, striking out 215 batters in 151.1 innings pitched while walking just 25. She also hit .443 with 12 home runs and 37 RBIs.