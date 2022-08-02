ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyandotte, OK

Miami man crashes into concrete bridge railing near Wyandotte

By Shannon Becker
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K2EPr_0h1oleC300

OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. — Early Sunday morning about 1:30 a.m. Oklahoma Highway Patrol say a Miami man was injured in a single vehicle crash near Wyandotte.

Devin Wilson, 22, was operating a 2017 Ford Fiesta  eastbound on OK-10C, 4/10 miles west of S 670 Rd, 5 miles north and 1.5 miles east of Wyandotte.

According to preliminary information from Tpr A. Gibe of OHP the crash occurred as the Ford, “ departed the roadway to the right, striking a road sign, after striking the sign, [Ford] hit a concrete bridge rail. [Ford] went over the railing of the bridge and down into a ravine .”

| BODY OF MAN DISCOVERED BY HIGHWAY WORKERS >> Body found along I-44 in Ottawa County

Wilson was transported by Quapaw Nation EMS to Freeman Hospital in Joplin, Mo. OHP say he was admitted with serious injuries but was stable.

Road conditions were wet at the time.

The driver was wearing his seat belt.

Stay with Joplin News First on KOAM News Now as we continue to cover news where you live. Scroll below and sign up for our JLNews1st email list so you don’t miss an article. All images courtesy Chris Zumwalt, Midwest Emergency Photography , used with permission.

| MORE JOPLIN NEWS FIRST • Joplin City Council 8/1/22 BIT.ly/3oPsEpv • Mo. Task Force 1 in Ky. BIT.ly/3BxG80B • Carthage & Duenweg halt grass fire BIT.ly/3Qe0CiS • Marian Days in Carthage BIT.ly/3oFYswU • 5K, Kickball & Cornhole Tourney! Christian Heady Foundation BIT.ly/3OMspWD • Explainer: Primary election/sample ballots/Prop.Public Safety BIT.ly/3Btwdcy

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fourstateshomepage.com

UPDATE: I44 fatality identified; Quapaw Marshals seeking witnesses

OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. – A man killed in a hit and run accident has been identified and the Quapaw Nation Marshal Service is looking for witnesses to the accident. Richard Lee Atchley, 53, died on July 29, said Charlie Addington, Quapaw Nation Chief Marshal. Atchley’s body was discovered around...
OTTAWA COUNTY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ottawa County, OK
Accidents
Wyandotte, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Wyandotte, OK
Local
Oklahoma Accidents
Ottawa County, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Quapaw, OK
County
Ottawa County, OK
City
Miami, OK
Miami, OK
Crime & Safety
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: body discovered by abandoned farmhouse, motorcycle hit and run, train collides with tractor trailer

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. – The Jasper County sheriff’s department opens an investigation after a body is found in a vehicle in a rural part of the county. Authorities say the body was found around 3:00 Wednesday afternoon near Civil War and Pine Road at a long-abandoned farmhouse in Carytown. Detectives say a vehicle was found behind the farmhouse with the body inside, believed to be that of a missing Alba woman, Michele Stone. Authorities do not suspect foul play at this time, but the investigation is ongoing. Click here to read more about this story.
JASPER COUNTY, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Grove, OK woman charged with trafficking fentanyl

GROVE, Okla. — A Grove, Oklahoma woman is charged with aggravated trafficking fentanyl. In May, investigators received a tip that Julie Wise was dealing large amounts of fentanyl pills from her home. After stopping a vehicle leaving Wises’ home for making an illegal u-turn, police found her in possession...
GROVE, OK
koamnewsnow.com

News to Know: I44 body identified, Grove woman charged with trafficking Fentanyl, and dog rescued from Mother Nature’s Crack

MIAMI, Okla. – Authorities in Oklahoma identify a body found along I-44 near the Miami exit last week. Authorities say the body is that of 53-year-old Richard Atchley of Chelsea, Oklahoma. An autopsy determined Atchley died from being hit by a vehicle. Investigators say the driver did not stop or report the incident. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Quapaw Nation Marshal Service are trying to identify what vehicle was involved. More details here.
GROVE, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Devin Wilson
Four States Home Page

Missing child from Jasper County

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing child who may be in southeast Kansas. The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office said today (8/3) that 16-year-old Matthew Messer was last seen leaving his residence on Fountain Road in Jasper County. The Sheriff’s Office believes Messer may be enroute to the […]
JASPER COUNTY, MO
classiccountry1070.com

Oklahoma man killed in southeast Kansas motorcycle crash

An Oklahoma man was killed late Monday afternoon when his motorcycle went off a county road and crashed into a creek bed. The crash was reported around 5 p.m. in the 3600 block of County Road 1350, northwest of Wayside in western Montgomery County. The Patrol said 77-year-old Claude Secrest of Ponca City, Oklahoma was riding north when his motorcycle went off the road to the east. The motorcycle hit the north embankment of a dry creek bed and Secrest was thrown from the bike. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, KS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

ME says man struck, killed in I-44 hit-and-run last week; Victim identified

OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. — Last week we brought you the story of a body discovered by highway workers along I-44 in NE Okla. Now today more details are revealed that the male was struck and killed by an unknown vehicle. Thursday, July 28, 2022 at approximately 1:45 pm the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Quapaw Nation Marshal Service and Ottawa County Sheriff’s...
OTTAWA COUNTY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Oklahoma Highway Patrol#Ford#Quapaw Nation Ems#Freeman Hospital#Joplin News First#Koam News Now#Carthage Duenweg
KSNT News

Motorcyclist killed on Kansas county road

MONTGOMERY COUNTY (KSNT) – A 77-year-old Oklahoma man was killed Monday when his motorcycle went off the road and he was ejected from the bike. Claude E. Secrest, 77, of Ponca City, Oklahoma was heading northbound on County Road 1350 in Montgomery County when his bike went off the road, and hit a dry creek […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, KS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Woman arrested in Pittsburg after chase with 4-year-old in car

PARSONS, Kan. – A woman claims she’s going to be killed, then leads police on a car chase with her 4-year-old in the back. Police Chief Robert Spinks said, “It is situations like that this that unfold at alarming rates and are very fluid. It is a blessing that this individual was taken into custody, and nobody was injured. It is a great partnership with other agencies that make cases like this able to be resolved efficiently. I sincerely hope that the judicial branch of our government takes this opportunity to hold accountable the mother involved with endangering the life of her own child.”
PARSONS, KS
kfdi.com

Woman arrested for southeast Kansas murder

A Topeka woman has been arrested in connection with a homicide in southeast Kansas. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said a 41-year-old woman was arrested near Iola, in Allen County on Monday evening. She was booked into the Neosho County jail. The woman is a suspect in the shooting death...
TOPEKA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
koamnewsnow.com

News to Know: Joplin convenience store robbery charges, and deadly crashes in southwest Missouri and southeast Kansas

JOPLIN, Mo. – Authorities make an arrest in the robbery of a Joplin convenience store. On Wednesday July 27th the Joplin Police Department responded to a report of a burglary at Zips convenience store on 32nd street. During the investigation the JPD found the suspect had entered the store through a broken window and stole a variety of store merchandise before fleeing the scene. Surveillance video from a separate occasion showed the suspect forced entry into the business and stole additional merchandise. Authorities tracked down the suspect, 18-year old Aaron Moore, a homeless man and confirmed that Moore committed the burglaries. Moore has been arrested and charged for burglary, property damage and stealing.
JOPLIN, MO
webbcity.net

WEBB CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

12:55 – I was dispatched to Walmart for a theft. A report for shoplifting was taken. 19:15 – An officer was dispatched to Walmart in reference to a theft in progress. The investigation is ongoing. Thursday, July 21. 20:53 – An officer was dispatched to 1604-29 S. Ellis...
WEBB CITY, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin, MO
9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KOAM News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Joplin, Pittsburg, and the greater four-states area.

 https://www.koamnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy