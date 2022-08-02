Miami man crashes into concrete bridge railing near Wyandotte

OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. — Early Sunday morning about 1:30 a.m. Oklahoma Highway Patrol say a Miami man was injured in a single vehicle crash near Wyandotte.

Devin Wilson, 22, was operating a 2017 Ford Fiesta eastbound on OK-10C, 4/10 miles west of S 670 Rd, 5 miles north and 1.5 miles east of Wyandotte.

According to preliminary information from Tpr A. Gibe of OHP the crash occurred as the Ford, “ departed the roadway to the right, striking a road sign, after striking the sign, [Ford] hit a concrete bridge rail. [Ford] went over the railing of the bridge and down into a ravine .”

Wilson was transported by Quapaw Nation EMS to Freeman Hospital in Joplin, Mo. OHP say he was admitted with serious injuries but was stable.

Road conditions were wet at the time.

The driver was wearing his seat belt.

