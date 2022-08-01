ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southlake, TX

aisd.net

New teachers welcomed to Arlington ISD

It’s that time of year again. The teachers are back!. The Arlington ISD welcomed more than 75 new teachers last week to the district with a fun, interactive and informative orientation. The event was hosted by the professional learning department and gave the newcomers a chance to get acquainted with their fellow first-year teachers and hear valuable tips and advice from several district vets.
ARLINGTON, TX
dallasexpress.com

Texas Teacher Shortage Tolls Alarm

As the 2022-23 school year approaches, Texas public school districts are struggling to fill teacher and staff vacancies. Patryce Zarraga and Diane Birdwell, two former educators, spoke to KERA News last week about the staffing crisis. They claimed that returning to in-person classes after long stints of virtual learning due to COVID-prompted school shutdowns presented multiple challenges.
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas ISD Still Looking to Hire More Teachers Before School Begins

With 12 days left until the entire district returns, the Dallas Independent School District still needs to fill roughly 230 teaching positions. Labor shortages have hit every industry and education is no different. School districts across the country have been rocked by two and a half years of pandemic living and learning.
DALLAS, TX
Focus Daily News

Growth and Taxes are Issues of Concern in MIdlothian; Not National Issues

MIDLOTHIAN – The Midlothian City Council opened its meeting Tuesday night with a presentation of certificates awarded to eight organizations that were instrumental in assisting the city with the April 4, 2022 tornado event. The certificates were presented by Midlothian’s Emergency Manager, Tonya Hunter to American Red Cross, Church of Jesus of Latter-Day Saints, Crisis Response Ministry, Ellis County Long Term Recovery Committee, Pastor Joseph Barrett of the Central Baptist Church in Italy, Salvation Army, Texas Baptist Men and United Way of Ellis County.
MIDLOTHIAN, TX
fox7austin.com

Rent in Texas: How much you need to make per hour to afford it

DALLAS, Texas - A new report reveals the disparity between minimum wage and the cost of an average two-bedroom rental in different U.S. cities. According to Out of Reach, in no state, metropolitan area, or county can a full-time minimum-wage worker afford a modest two-bedroom rental home, and these workers cannot afford modest one-bedroom apartments in 91% of U.S. counties.
TEXAS STATE
dallasexpress.com

Armed Far-Leftists Block Dallas Homeless-Vagrant Camp Clean-up

A group of armed far-leftists drove off Dallas city officials in an effort to prevent a homeless and vagrant encampment from being cleaned up. Members of a local group called the Elm Creek John Brown Gun Club armed themselves with rifles and other weapons to stop the city’s attempt to remove a homeless and vagrant encampment under the Highway 45 overpass on Coombs Street just south of downtown Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
checkoutdfw.com

2 Dallas-area cities ranked among the Top 10 safest cities in the U.S.

Two Dallas area cities have been ranked among the top 10 safest cities in the U.S., to raise a family. Safewise.com used FBI crime data on cities with a population greater than 75,000 to calculate overall safety for a total of 430 cities. There were eight total Texas cities in...
CBS DFW

Fort Worth using digital water meters to track who's violating restrictions

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Fort Worth is using its new digital water meters during the ongoing drought to figure out who is likely trying to keep their grass green on days when they're not supposed to.The first batch of 6,000 postcards went out last week, telling home and business owners data showed they may be in violation of the city's rule against watering their yards on a Monday. It's just an informational notice, not a warning that could eventually lead to a fine or a water shut off.Fort Worth has had permanent water restrictions in place since 2014. Properties are assigned...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

DFW Airport steps into the future of travel with new amenities

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — DFW Airport's latest terminal expansion features amenities not yet available at any other airport in the country in the hopes of making your next trip easier and safer.Four newly reconstructed gates at Terminal C offer a glimpse into the future at DFW Airport."Place an order for any restaurant in the airport and have it delivered to you at the gate, and if you're lucky, you may see a robot deliver it to you," said Kenneth Buchanan, Executive Vice President of Revenue Management & Customer Experience at DFW Airport.From the way you get your meals to the...
DALLAS, TX
tarrantcounty.com

Tarrant County Public Health Reports Four COVID-19 Deaths

Tarrant County Public Health Reports Four COVID-19 Deaths. August 2, 2022 - (Tarrant County) - Tarrant County Public Health (TCPH) today reports four COVID-19 deaths. The deceased include a woman from Arlington in her 80s, a man from Fort Worth in his 70s, a man from Keller in his 70s, and a man from Fort Worth in his 30s. All had underlying health conditions.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX

