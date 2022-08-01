Read on www.southlakestyle.com
fox4news.com
Dallas, Tarrant County back-to-school fairs help families with free school supplies
DALLAS - Families in Dallas and Tarrant County are getting ready for school. But first, many will head to back-to-school fairs. The Dallas Mayor’s Back to School Fair kicked off Friday morning in Fair Park. It was the first time it had been fully in-person in two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
aisd.net
New teachers welcomed to Arlington ISD
It’s that time of year again. The teachers are back!. The Arlington ISD welcomed more than 75 new teachers last week to the district with a fun, interactive and informative orientation. The event was hosted by the professional learning department and gave the newcomers a chance to get acquainted with their fellow first-year teachers and hear valuable tips and advice from several district vets.
dallasexpress.com
Texas Teacher Shortage Tolls Alarm
As the 2022-23 school year approaches, Texas public school districts are struggling to fill teacher and staff vacancies. Patryce Zarraga and Diane Birdwell, two former educators, spoke to KERA News last week about the staffing crisis. They claimed that returning to in-person classes after long stints of virtual learning due to COVID-prompted school shutdowns presented multiple challenges.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas ISD Still Looking to Hire More Teachers Before School Begins
With 12 days left until the entire district returns, the Dallas Independent School District still needs to fill roughly 230 teaching positions. Labor shortages have hit every industry and education is no different. School districts across the country have been rocked by two and a half years of pandemic living and learning.
Growth and Taxes are Issues of Concern in MIdlothian; Not National Issues
MIDLOTHIAN – The Midlothian City Council opened its meeting Tuesday night with a presentation of certificates awarded to eight organizations that were instrumental in assisting the city with the April 4, 2022 tornado event. The certificates were presented by Midlothian’s Emergency Manager, Tonya Hunter to American Red Cross, Church of Jesus of Latter-Day Saints, Crisis Response Ministry, Ellis County Long Term Recovery Committee, Pastor Joseph Barrett of the Central Baptist Church in Italy, Salvation Army, Texas Baptist Men and United Way of Ellis County.
fox7austin.com
Rent in Texas: How much you need to make per hour to afford it
DALLAS, Texas - A new report reveals the disparity between minimum wage and the cost of an average two-bedroom rental in different U.S. cities. According to Out of Reach, in no state, metropolitan area, or county can a full-time minimum-wage worker afford a modest two-bedroom rental home, and these workers cannot afford modest one-bedroom apartments in 91% of U.S. counties.
City of Mesquite approves construction of 235-acre retail and business development along IH-20
MESQUITE, Texas — The City of Mesquite has approved a 235-acre retail and business development. Located on the north side of IH-20 between Lasater and Lawson Roads, the development will offer approximately 180,000 square feet of retail and ultimately 3.2 million square feet of industrial, business and logistics space.
keranews.org
Pay-as-you-go nonprofit Taste Community Restaurant heads to busy downtown Arlington spot
Jeff Williams, executive director, says Taste Community Restaurant's second location could serve as a "hub" for future projects and experiments as his team looks to try new services and programs. "Arlington's kind of really going to become our headquarters for investigation into sort of other services," Williams says, such as...
Texas restaurant holds strict dress code, doesn't allow cell phones
There is a landline available.
These North Texas shopping centers are hosting back-to-school denim drives to help teachers, community
It's back-to-school season and North Texas is celebrating. Throughout the month of August, the community will be hosting tons of events to help students, teachers and the community.
How do you get a house in DFW? First-time homebuyers tell us what worked
ROWLETT, Texas — The temperatures aren’t the only thing that’s scorching hot. The Texas housing market is still seeing serious buyers, despite rising interest rates and low inventory. Buying a home in North Texas is also competitive, especially for first-time home buyers who never expected how fast...
This Home on Baxtershire Drive is Just What The Doctors Ordered
If the walls of 7552 Baxtershire could talk, they might ask for a scalpel. To think of it, those walls would definitely know how to administer cancer treatments and resuscitate a heart. The fabulous $1.3 million home in the trendy JanMar subdivision was built in 1984 and originally belonged to...
This North Texas city named one of the best cities in the nation for farmer’s markets
DALLAS (KDAF) — Who doesn’t love spending Saturday morning at a farmer’s market? There is no better place to get fresh, delicious foods locally produced. From jams to vegetables to fruits and other homemade goods, there is always something good to find at the Dallas Farmers Market.
dallasexpress.com
Armed Far-Leftists Block Dallas Homeless-Vagrant Camp Clean-up
A group of armed far-leftists drove off Dallas city officials in an effort to prevent a homeless and vagrant encampment from being cleaned up. Members of a local group called the Elm Creek John Brown Gun Club armed themselves with rifles and other weapons to stop the city’s attempt to remove a homeless and vagrant encampment under the Highway 45 overpass on Coombs Street just south of downtown Dallas.
checkoutdfw.com
2 Dallas-area cities ranked among the Top 10 safest cities in the U.S.
Two Dallas area cities have been ranked among the top 10 safest cities in the U.S., to raise a family. Safewise.com used FBI crime data on cities with a population greater than 75,000 to calculate overall safety for a total of 430 cities. There were eight total Texas cities in...
dmagazine.com
DFW Healthcare Brief: Medical City Las Colinas’ New Chief Nursing Officer and UTSW Researcher’s $36 Million Award
Joseph Berumen is the chief nursing officer at Medical City Las Colinas. He started last month, and has more than 25 years of healthcare experience. He was previously the CNO at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center Centennial and served in leadership at Medical City McKinney . The U.S. Department...
Fort Worth using digital water meters to track who's violating restrictions
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Fort Worth is using its new digital water meters during the ongoing drought to figure out who is likely trying to keep their grass green on days when they're not supposed to.The first batch of 6,000 postcards went out last week, telling home and business owners data showed they may be in violation of the city's rule against watering their yards on a Monday. It's just an informational notice, not a warning that could eventually lead to a fine or a water shut off.Fort Worth has had permanent water restrictions in place since 2014. Properties are assigned...
DFW Airport steps into the future of travel with new amenities
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — DFW Airport's latest terminal expansion features amenities not yet available at any other airport in the country in the hopes of making your next trip easier and safer.Four newly reconstructed gates at Terminal C offer a glimpse into the future at DFW Airport."Place an order for any restaurant in the airport and have it delivered to you at the gate, and if you're lucky, you may see a robot deliver it to you," said Kenneth Buchanan, Executive Vice President of Revenue Management & Customer Experience at DFW Airport.From the way you get your meals to the...
fox4news.com
Tarrant Area Food Bank giving away half the regular groceries due to low food supply
FORT WORTH, Texas - Food costs are hitting food banks hard. The Tarrant Area Food Bank is burning through more than $1 million every month, and it's now giving people less food because donations are down. With inflation at a 40-year high, many families in Tarrant County are struggling to...
tarrantcounty.com
Tarrant County Public Health Reports Four COVID-19 Deaths
Tarrant County Public Health Reports Four COVID-19 Deaths. August 2, 2022 - (Tarrant County) - Tarrant County Public Health (TCPH) today reports four COVID-19 deaths. The deceased include a woman from Arlington in her 80s, a man from Fort Worth in his 70s, a man from Keller in his 70s, and a man from Fort Worth in his 30s. All had underlying health conditions.
